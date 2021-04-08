Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio March 2021 Review

We’re back at it again (on time) this month... and you know how the saying goes: another month, another step towards financial freedom.

And I’m pleased and thankful to announce that in March 2021, I took a big step. After a couple of months of subpar (to my standards, at least) year-over-year dividend growth figures, I returned to the double-digit dividend growth level that I typically like to see, with my March 2021 dividends growing 13.64% compared to the March 2020 figure.

As I said during the January/February updates, this was to be expected. I’ve noticed relatively lackluster dividend growth throughout much of 2020 and 2021 thus far (in general - there have been a few nice, double-digit raises) as companies maintain a conservative outlook due to the uncertainties still attached to the COVID-19 economy and hopefully economic rebound.

What’s more, I made some trades in late 2020/early 2021 that negatively impacted my January/February passive income results, but in March, I started to see the trickle-down effect of a handful of recent purchases. During March, names like Domino's (DPZ), Home Depot (HD), L3Harris (LHX), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), which were all recent additions to my portfolio, all made dividend payments. And these new dividends, alongside the reliably growing payments of the other companies that I own pushed my passive income up to a new monthly record in March of 2021.

Right now, my year-to-date dividend income is up 3.58% on a y/y basis (compared to the dividend income that my portfolio generated during Q1 of 2020). However, as you’ll see in a moment, I continued to put cash to work during the month of March, further bolstering my dividend income stream, and moving forward, I expect to have excess savings to use as fuel to accelerate the compounding process within my dividend growth portfolio. With that in mind, I continue to believe that double-digit dividend growth for 2021 as a whole seems likely, keeping me on track for my longer-term financial goals.

Oh, and people always ask (and I always forget to say) so I’m pleased to announce that I remembered to add in my portfolio’s overall dividend yield, which sits at 1.93% right now.

Total Returns

Passive income is always my number one concern, but when I write these monthly review articles, others always seem to be interested in my total return figures. As I’ve said before, I think it’s a mistake for investors to pay so much attention to total returns in the short-term, due to my belief that the vast majority of short-term market moments (whether up or down) are inspired by irrational sentiment and therefore, very unpredictable. Instead of worrying about short-term returns, I focus on my passive income and the underlying fundamental metrics that support a reliably increasing dividend income stream, because I’ve found that over the longer term, the very same fundamentals that support rising dividends tend to support rising share prices as well.

During March, the value of my holdings increased by 3.47%.

This means that I underperformed the board market again. The S&P 500 was up 4.24% last month.

During the first quarter, with dividend income included, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was up 6.43%.

During Q1, my portfolio has generated total returns of 4.25%.

Obviously, this underperformance isn’t ideal, but, to be honest, when I think about my holdings and the long-term, secular trends that I’m using as the foundation of my largest allocations, I don’t expect to outperform in a market where stocks like L Brands (LB), American Airlines (AAL), and Marathon Oil (MRO) are some of the top year-to-date gainers.

I’m content to be underweight cyclical, and frankly, lower quality, names like these. In the past, I’ve outperformed the broad market because of my overweight allocation to technology and moving forward, I see no reason to change that stance.

Technology has obviously taken a big hit throughout much of 2021 (though, in recent weeks, it appears as though big-tech has gotten its legs back underneath of it), but over the long-term, I have a high degree of conviction that the best-in-breed names from this sector will generate significant alpha. And with that being said, I’m content to ride out the current storm facing the tech sector and wait for brighter days ahead.

March 2021 Trades

To begin March, I put my February dividends to work via selective reinvestment, purchasing shares of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) at $41.27, Enbridge (ENB) at $34.83, Realty Income (O) at $60.82, Merck (MRK) at $72.58, Verizon (VZ) at $55.44, Agree Realty (ADC) at $65.24, and Salesforce (CRM) at $216.84.

Overall, this basket of stocks provides a nice blend of high growth (BAM, CRM), high yield (ENB, VZ, O, ADC), and attractive value (MRK).

Salesforce doesn’t factor into the compounding of my dividend incomes stream; however, I have followed this stock for years now, sitting on the sidelines as I watched the share price move higher, and when I saw the shares fall some 25% from their recent 52-week highs, I decided to take advantage of the dip and initiate exposure. CRM remains a small position for me, but I am pleased to finally be long this name and I look forward to benefiting from the growth that the company generates over the long term).

Up next, I’ll discuss my other regularly scheduled purchases: my weekly ARK Invest ETF accumulation. As I said months ago, I wanted to increase my exposure to disruptive tech as a sort of hedge against the more mature nature of my typical holdings. What’s more, I also recognize that while I have a long time horizon in the markets (God willing) I have a pretty conservative approach to investing. While I believe that the DGI strategy is the simplest, easiest, and most efficient way for me to reach financial freedom, I do like the idea of adding a bit of exposure to very high growth stocks (even if they have very speculative valuations attached to them). As I’ve said before, my plan with the ARK funds is to have a ~2.5% allocation, overall, to the 6 actively managed funds that the company offers. This implies a roughly 0.4% weighting to the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), the ARK Industrial Fund (ARKQ), the ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ARKG), the ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW), the ARK Fintech Innovation Fund (ARKF), and the ARK Space Exploration Fund (ARKX). I have essentially achieved full weightings in ARKK, ARKW, ARKQ, and ARKG at this point by dollar-cost averaging into them over time. I am still adding to both ARKF and ARKX on a weekly basis and will continue to do so until I reach my allocation target for those names as well.

Here are my March ARK purchases:

Date ARKK ARKW ARKQ ARKG ARKF 3/5 n/a n/a $80.49 $84.97 $51.00 3/12 n/a n/a $91.80 $86.06 $54.21 3/19 n/a n/a $84.49 n/a $53.14 3/26 n/a n/a $80.53 n/a $49.74

And we’ll use the ARK discussion to transition into my other March trades. I’ll break chronological order here to say that on 3/30/2021, I made two trades initiating ARKX, buying shares at $20.33 and $20.32. Overall, my cost basis is $20.32 and my initial ARKX position represented 0.25% of my portfolio.

On 3/10/2021, I just trimmed my CSCO position at $48.59, locking in profits of roughly 43.5% on a group of shares that I bought in my ROTH on 3/12/2020 at $33.85.

I trimmed CSCO because it was overweight and the last 2 dividend increases have been disappointing. After the sale, my CSCO position is still slightly overweight, making up ~2.2% of my portfolio. I am pleased to hold a large CSCO position because of the company’s strong balance sheet, safe dividend, and strong market position; however, due to growth headwinds and the poor dividend growth performance, I thought that locking in large profits made sense because it allowed me to re-allocate the capital into other holdings that better met my needs.

On 3/10/2021, I used the proceeds from the CSCO sale to buy MRK at $74.84.

This purchase filled out my MRK position.

On 3/10/2021, I also used a small portion of the CSCO proceeds to add to my CRM position, buying shares at 213.55.

The MRK + CRM shares resulted in passive income that is 0.4% higher than the passive income that the CSCO shares I trimmed generated. So, overall, I trimmed a poor performer that was slightly overvalued (my FV for CSCO is in the $45 area) and replaced it with an undervalued blue-chip (my MRK FV is $91) and a speculative growth stock in CRM while not only increasing my portfolio's dividend income, but also its dividend growth prospects.

On 3/17/2021, I initiated a small (1/4) position in BTI at $38.44.

Throughout the month, I was having a hard time finding attractive values in the DGI space to put my savings to work; however, I wanted to make sure that I took a step to bolster my passive income stream and buying BTI served that purpose.

BTI faces secular growth headwinds (like all tobacco stocks); however, also like all tobacco stocks, the shares are incredibly cheap because of a lack of faith in a long-term growth plan. Yet, throughout 2021 we’ve seen other tobacco names like Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) experience very strong rallies. MO shares are up roughly 24.4% year-to-date. PM shares are up roughly 6.4% YTD. Well... BTI shares are up just 2.2% YTD and this lagging performance, resulting in an 8.3x P/E ratio and a 7.75% dividend yield, which meant that by buying this relatively small position, I was able to add a significant amount of dividend income to my passive income stream.

I bought BTI on the heels of its Organigram deal. I like the cannabis space long-term and now that BTI is a player in the industry, I was pleased to add shares to my tobacco/alcohol/cannabis basket alongside MO, Constellation Brands (STZ), and Diageo (DEO).

I think that BTI’s low valuation is setting it up for a strong rebound similar to the one that MO has experienced throughout 2021. To me, this stock looks like a coiled string, and any sniff of mean reversion is going to result in strong double-digit total returns.

Nick’s Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 46.84% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $24.26 13.51% Microsoft MSFT $53.17 4.35% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 2.37% Cisco CSCO $32.67 2.27% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.68% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.82 2.40% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $113.36 2.25% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.41% Merck MRK $77.01 1.28% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.28% Brookfield Renewables BEPC $29.24 1.27% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $34.07 1.14% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.22% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.15% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 1.18% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.08% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.02% Intel INTC $31.16 0.97% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.72% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.64% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.57% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.50% Lockheed Martin LMT $323.12 0.47% 3M Company MMM $150.40 0.43% McCormick MKC $35.71 0.34% Raytheon Technologies RTX $61.67 0.34% High Yield 14.10% AT&T T $37.68 2.68% Altria MO $49.69 2.08% AbbVie ABBV $75.35 1.48% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.38% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.10% Realty Income O $54.75 0.93% Store Capital STOR $22.91 0.82% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $115.13 0.78% National Retail Properties NNN $36.73 0.71% Verizon VZ $45.20 0.50% Essex Property Trust ESS $215.29 0.48% AvalonBay Communities AVB $148.29 0.44% Enbridge ENB $31.31 0.34% British American Tobacco BTI $38.44 0.24% Agree Realty ADC $64.20 0.14% High Dividend Growth 17.77% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 3.25% Visa V $72.45 2.79% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.81% Comcast CMCSA $37.74 2.45% Nike NKE $58.75 2.04% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.33% Lowe's LOW $121.85 1.24% Home Depot HD $204.05 0.73% Domino's Pizza DPZ $355.20 0.65% L3Harris Technologies LHX $171.95 0.48% Non-Dividend 10.84% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 5.07% Amazon AMZN $1,635.35 3.01% Facebook FB $162.99 0.75% ARK Internet ARKW $138.09 0.40% ARK Innovation ARKK $121.87 0.36% ARK Genomics ARKG $90.07 0.33% ARK Autonomous/Robotics ARKQ $76.79 0.33% ARK Space Exploration ARKX $20.32 0.25% ARK Fintech ARKF $49.87 0.20% Salesforce CRM $214.65 0.14% Special Circumstance 7.34% Walt Disney DIS $91.69 4.08% NVIDIA NVDA $110.55 1.32% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 0.87% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.44% Roper ROP $418.69 0.39% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.13% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.11% Viatris VTRS $13.43 <0.10% Cash 3.11% Most Recent Update: 3/31

Conclusion

I hope that March treated you all as well as it treated me. The markets have hit all-time highs in early April, so it appears that the rally still has legs. This likely means that it’s going to become harder and harder for me to put new cash to work moving forward, but admittedly, that’s a good problem to have. Until next time, best wishes all!