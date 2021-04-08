Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) has enjoyed a good run since the fall of 2020, rising more than 40% and handily beating the broader med-tech space. It seems as though investors have really liked the company’s decision to exit orthopedics and reallocate capital toward regenerative medicine, and that makes sense as it should drive better top-line growth, margins, and FCF generation.

While I saw some value in the shares back in September, the run since then has moved them to overvalued territory relative to the likely growth and margins. I don’t discount the possibility of outperformance, as Integra has shown good internal product development capabilities, but today’s valuation requires a level of growth (low double-digits) that I think is unlikely to develop.

Trading Ankles For Pig Tissue

Integra’s decision to sell its extremities business to Smith & Nephew (SNN) (the deal closed early in January) made quite a bit of sense then and now. Integra was sub-scale in the business and was generating pretty inconsistent results from its sales efforts. With the company likely rebuffed in its efforts to “go big” (I believe that Integra may have approached Wright Medical for a merger of equals before Wright agreed to be bought by Stryker (SYK)), management chose the “go home” option.

Not too long after, in mid-December, Integra announced the $400M acquisition of ACell, a strategic move that enhanced the company’s position in regenerative medicine (wound/burn care).

Integra paid up for ACell, paying around 4.7x after selling the extremities business for around 2.7x, but ACell offers a higher sustainable growth rate (high single-digits seems likely), better margins on the marketing side, and lower capital overhead. As orthopedics implants are basically sold on a consignment basis, manufacturers have to support the business with higher levels of working capital. While the wound care model is similar, hospitals don’t have to stock the same variety of sizes and subtypes, so the working capital commitment is smaller.

Not only is ACell a faster-growing and higher-margin business than the extremities business, it is a natural complement to Integra’s wound/burn care franchise. Integra already had bovine and human amniotic tissues, but the addition of ACell’s porcine tissue technology rounds out that offering. Porcine tissue tends to lead to better healing rates, as it more closely mimics human skin.

Waiting For A Return To Normal

Relative to company’s more leveraged to deferrable elective procedures (like, say, Stryker or Smith & Nephew), Integra fared better during the pandemic-driven declines in surgical procedures. Given the company’s focus on neurosurgery and wound/burn care, the company didn’t have the same issues with deferrals (if you need neurosurgery, you’re probably not in a position to wait six to 12 months).

To that end, the 2% organic revenue decline that Integra saw in Q4’20, after a similar 2% decline in Q3’20, was quite a bit better than the average for the sector.

Integra suffered less from the pandemic-driven deferrals, but that doesn’t mean that the company doesn’t have upside to normalization. I’ve never seen a breakdown of the “sources” of Integra’s volume (and the company may not have full visibility either), but neurosurgery and wound/burn care are often driven by trauma, and trauma cases have definitely declined from pre-pandemic levels as people have been leaving their homes less.

As behaviors normalize, it seems reasonable to assume that there will be more car accidents, more workplace accidents, and so on, driving higher case volumes. To that point, management did guide to a double-digit revenue growth range for 2021 (12% to 13%) well above the older guidance for long-term revenue growth in the 5% to 7% range.

Management has also guided to a recovery weighed more to the second half. COVID-19 infection rates are still high enough that many hospitals continue to defer surgeries, and I’ve heard that at least some hospitals have chosen to hold ICU beds in anticipation of higher case counts tied to new variant strains. Integra guided to just 0%-3% organic growth in Q1’21 as a result, with revenue ramping later in the year.

In addition to normalizing case counts, new product launches should also drive some revenue growth this year. The company will be relaunching its CereLink ICP monitor in the second half of the year, as well as launching its new Aurora Surge scope for minimally-invasive brain tumor surgery. Beyond that are ongoing opportunities in Duragen and Certus (programmable valves), as well as new products designed for the Asian market (and smaller patient anatomies).

The Outlook

With strong share in somewhat “niche” markets and growth opportunities from new product development and product/procedure adoption (like grafts for nerve repair), I like the prospects for Integra to generate revenue growth on the higher end of the mid-single-digits (6% to 7%), and there could be opportunities to accelerate growth in wound care even beyond my raised expectations. In the nearer-term, I believe procedure recoveries and product launches can drive high-single-digit revenue growth around 8%.

On margins I see room for more progress. Integra’s operating margins are pretty good on a non-GAAP adjusted basis – 24% in Q4’20 compared to Edwards’ (EW) 30%, Stryker’s 29%, NuVasive’s (NUVA) 16%, and Penumbra’s (PEN) 10%) (with quarterly revenues ranging from almost $4B to $167M versus Integra’s $400M) – but I do still see opportunities for better sales and marketing leverage over time. I expect to see EBITDA margins move from the pre- and peri-pandemic level of the mid-20%’s to the high-20%’s over the next five years, with 30% margin in 2025 a possibility.

The Bottom Line

Integra needs double-digit revenue growth for where it’s trading today, and while I do expect that double-digit growth in ’21, I expect growth to decelerate from there, and I’m concerned about the shares re-rating lower as that happens. I do see positive drivers in the business and areas where the company could outperform, but I believe the shares more than reflect that today.