The future of commercial real estate could be very different (emphasis added):

As office vacancies climb to their highest levels in decades with businesses giving up office space and embracing remote work, the real estate industry in many American cities faces a potentially grave threat. Businesses have discovered during the pandemic that they could function with nearly all of their workers out of the office, an arrangement many intend to continue in some form. That could wallop the big property companies that build and own office buildings - and lead to a sharp pullback in construction, steep drops in office rents, fewer people frequenting restaurants and stores, and potentially perilous declines in the tax revenue of city governments and school districts. In only a year, the market value of office towers in Manhattan, home to the country’s two largest central business districts, has plummeted 25 percent, according to city projections released on Wednesday, contributing to an estimated $1 billion drop-off in property tax revenue.

This is an interesting and understandable development. The pandemic lock-downs create a crash course in remote working as a concept. A year later, the results are positive. Most importantly, remote working is cheaper, which companies like for obvious reasons. I do think the pendulum will eventually swing back where the work model uses a combination of in-person and remote working.

Despite the uncertainty, real estate has done fairly well:

VNQ weekly/3-year time frame

The VNQ is trading near multi-year highs.

Global manufacturing is picking up strength (emphasis added):

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI™ – a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – rose to 55.0 in March, a 121-month high and its best reading since February 2011. The level of the PMI was supported by stronger growth of output, new orders and employment. ..... PMI readings were above 50.0 – signalling improvement – in 23 out of the 27 surveys for which March data were available. ..... Manufacturing production increased at one of the quickest rates over the past decade, underpinned by the strongest expansion of incoming new work for just over a decade.

Here's the accompanying chart:

Global food prices are rising (emphasis added):

Even with grain prices taking a breather on good crop prospects, a United Nations gauge of global food costs rose for a 10th month in March to the highest since 2014. Last month’s advance was driven by a surge in vegetable oils amid stronger demand and tight inventories, according to Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. Food prices are in the longest rally in more than a decade amid China’s crop-buying spree and tightening supplies of many staple products, threatening faster inflation. That’s particularly pronounced in some of the poorest countries dependent on imports, which have limited social safety nets and purchasing power and are struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the Fed, the central question is, will the US import this inflation? During the last decade, the global competition helped to keep prices down. Perhaps the opposite will happen now.

Instead of looking at the performance tables, let's take a look at 3-month charts of some index-tracking ETFs, focusing on volume (note: I'm posting these charts mid-trading day on Thursday, so the last volume bar is only about half way of a full day of trading. Even with that, however, volume is weak). OEF 3-Month

The OEF has risen but its volume is declining pretty sharply. We see the same pattern in the ...

QQQ 3-Month

... QQQ ...

SPY 3-Month

... SPY ...

DIA 3-Month

I am very old school when it comes to chart reading. I don't like many indicators, instead focusing on prices, EMAs, and volume for most of my analysis. Volume is a very important indicator because it tells how excited or not traders are. A rally that is accompanied by a rising volume tells us that an increasing number of people want to "get in on the action." The opposite is also telling; it tells us that traders aren't that excited about a move higher. This week's declining volume is important and could signal a lack of bullish enthusiasm for this rally. At the very least, it's something to pay attention to.