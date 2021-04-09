Photo by Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Climate-conscious investors may ask how to best invest in solar. The solar industry is very diverse and perhaps unnecessarily complicated for the casual investor. Some companies manufacture components that make up a solar module while others assemble and distribute the end product. Downstream companies provide balance of system components that bridge solar panels to produce the electricity we use.

The last vertical are the installers who design and put everything together at the final location. Very few companies have their hands throughout the entire value chain. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has quietly become one of the largest and most integrated solar companies with global reach. Vertical integration, economies of scale, geographic diversity, and low valuations make Canadian Solar one of the most attractive investments in green energy today.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Recap

Since the pandemic distorted operations last year, Canadian Solar's actual results are less important than the overall direction of its businesses. Relative to many other companies directly affected by COVID-19, the company's results in 2020 could be considered good. Module shipments increased by 32% annually despite many countries intermittently shutting down throughout last year. Although a myriad of pandemic induced factors resulted in higher input costs, Canadian Solar was still able to post $2.38 in GAAP EPS in 2020. On a trailing basis, CSIQ remains one of the lowest valued U.S. listed solar stocks at under 20x earnings.

Of course, the market is always forward-looking and Canadian Solar did not disappoint on its guidance either. Although module shipments for 2021 had already been previously telegraphed, management reaffirmed their guidance for as high as 77% annual shipment growth this year. Additionally, total revenues are estimated to potentially reach $6 billion which would represent over 70% annual growth.

The biggest surprise was the detailed information given on business segments such as balance of systems, storage, and management services. Canadian Solar had quietly built from scratch these non-core revenues during the past few years to levels significant enough where each segment could be individually reported.

Although the company's guidance is already impressive on its own, actual results could be even better. As I mentioned in my last Canadian Solar article, management has built a reputation of being extremely conservative. Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings is just another example where average EPS estimates called for a -$0.53 loss but the company posted a surprise $0.11 GAAP profit.

As the table below shows, not only does the company consistently beat its midpoint guidance ranges, but often surpasses the high end guidance ranges during the past two years. The massive fourth-quarter earnings surprise was mainly the result of gross margin exceeding the high end guidance range by 360 basis points.

Revenue Guidance Revenue Actual Top End Guidance Beat – Percentage Gross Margin Guidance Gross Margin Actual Top End Guidance Beat – Basis Point Q1 2019 $450-$480 $485.00 1.04% 16%-18% 22.20% 4.20% Q2 2019 $970-$1010 $1,036.00 2.57% 13%-15% 15.50% 0.50% Q3 2019 $780-$810 $760.00 -6.17% 24%-26% 23.00% -3.00% Q4 2019 $850-$880 $920.00 4.55% 19%-21% 24.30% 3.30% Q1 2020 $780-$810 $826.00 1.98% 26%-28% 27.00% -1.00% Q2 2020 $630-$680 $696.00 2.35% 18.5%-20.5% 21.20% 0.70% Q3 2020 $840-$890 $914.00 2.70% 14%-16% 19.50% 3.50% Q4 2020 $980-$1015 $1,041.00 2.56% 8%-10% 13.60% 3.60%

(Data compiled from CSIQ's Financial Reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Post-Pandemic Earnings Normalization

Canadian Solar's management does an extremely good job of tempering expectations. In their third quarter earnings conference call, a number of factors that could compress margins were listed. Each one was easily verifiable and when plugged into the company's operating metrics could result in very dismal earnings.

In my previous article, I estimated Canadian Solar's manufacturing gross margin could in a worst case scenario fall close to zero if the company was fully exposed to rising input costs with selling prices fixed. Actual MSS manufacturing segment gross margin was 13.5% compared to the below 8% level mentioned during the conference call.

For the fourth quarter 2020, I estimate Canadian Solar's module manufacturing costs increased by $0.034/watt. As the chart below shows, manufacturing per watt gross margin had been steadily declining throughout 2020 and was $0.044/watt in the previous third quarter. If average selling prices [ASP] could not be raised due to contractual obligations, gross margin would have been barely above break-even at $0.01/watt.

However, Canadian Solar was able to raise quarterly ASPs by slightly more than $0.02/watt despite a meaningful sequential drop in shipments to North and South America where pricing is the strongest due to the U.S. market. This means the company was able to raise blended ASPs despite a disadvantageous regional sales mix. In other words, management heavily downplayed their pricing power and their contractual obligations to customers.

(Data compiled from CSIQ's Financial Reports. Percentages represent quarterly shipment ratio to North and South America. Per Watt Gross Profit in USD.)

Management gave a more upbeat forecast for ASPs in their Q4 2020 earnings conference call.

we have passed through the low-price contract which we signed mid of last year. We have gone through all those contract obligations in Q1; you know, we lost money on some contract but we still decided to meet all contract obligation.

If this statement is accurate, per watt gross margin normalization could occur in the second quarter assuming input costs remain relatively stable. Factors that affect margins have been mixed since the start of 2021.

Negative: Polysilicon prices have continued to increase and is up 40%. Aluminum prices have increased by 10%.

Neutral: USD/RMB exchange rate has been stable. Container freight costs have been stable to slightly down.

Positive: Glass pricing has dropped by 35% in the past few weeks to pre-pandemic levels.



I estimate the net effect could increase costs by slightly more than $0.01/watt. This means if Canadian Solar does not increase blended ASPs by at least the same amount in the first quarter, manufacturing gross margin could drop to around 8% or slightly more than $0.02/watt. From the company's performance in the fourth quarter 2020 combined with recent management statements, it would be likely that ASPs can at least offset some of the additional input cost increases.

A reversion of regional sales mix to more historical averages would further help stabilize gross margin. I expect manufacturing gross margin to be at least $0.03/watt or low teens in percentage terms in Q1 2021 and to gradually normalize towards a historical average of $0.05/watt or high teens in percentage terms in Q2/Q3 once most of the input cost factors listed above stabilize on a quarterly basis.

Business Diversification

Solar Projects

A decade ago, Canadian Solar was solely a solar module manufacturer. Although the company was a highly integrated module manufacturer, the reliance on a singular upstream segment made the company vulnerable to supply/demand imbalances that periodically occur for most commodity based suppliers. An extreme example occurred in fiscal 2011 when the company posted an GAAP EPS loss of -$2.11 immediately after its then most profitable year in 2010 when a $1.16 GAAP EPS profit was posted. Extreme earnings volatility may have been a factor for both investors as well as the Wall Street community to remain skeptical or downright negative on the solar industry during the past decade.

To help reduce earnings volatility, Canadian Solar added a downstream energy segment which develops solar projects around the world. Revenue from this new energy segment steadily grew to 11.5%, 28.6%, and 44.5% in fiscal 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. Since 2013, Canadian Solar has been profitable every year despite periodic cyclical headwinds that bankrupted many peers. Although energy segment revenues as a percentage of total revenues declined to 20.9% in fiscal 2020 due to the explosion in the company's module shipments, accelerated growth on an absolute basis is expected as detailed in the table below.

(Table from CSIQ's Q4 2020 Investor Presentation.)

Revenue contribution from project sales can vary depending on the company's ownership position. Last year almost $500 million in revenues were generated per 1 GW of project sales. The disproportionately higher growth rates for cumulative projects retained and operational O&M projects[operations and maintenance] will translate to a higher recurring revenue stream that could reach $400 million annually based on fiscal 2020 metrics. Combined, energy segment revenues could hit $2.6 billion in fiscal 2025. With gross margin averaging near 20%, gross profit could more than triple to half a billion over the next four years.

Balance of Systems

More recently, Canadian solar began offering balance of system components to complement its module business. Key balance of systems components include power inverters and mounting equipment. Last year battery storage was added to provide a complete solution under one company for customers. As long as the company can cost effectively manufacture these products, incremental revenues and gross profit can be generated with very little additional selling costs.

It is also beneficial for customers since it simplifies the buying process and consolidates the warranty under one company. Despite pandemic disruptions, revenues for this segment grew by 42% annually to $165.6 million last year. This included $5 million of battery storage sales in Q4 2020 alone compared to no sales for the entire fiscal 2019.

Additionally, the company expects as much as 900 MWh of utility scale battery storage to be sold this year. ASPs can vary depending on installed size, over $300 million/GWh for commercial to $250 million/GWh for utility scale. If the contracted volume is recognized as revenue this year, an extra $200 million in revenues could potentially be generated. Perhaps more impressive is nearly 8,000 MWh the company has backlogged and in the pipeline. With almost no fanfare, Canadian Solar could become the largest battery storage provider among U.S. listed solar stocks.

2021 Earnings Prospect

For fiscal 2021, Canadian Solar's guidance is as follows:

Module shipments between 18 GW and 20 GW

Solar project sales between 1.8 GW and 2.3 GW

Total revenues between $5.6 billion and $6 billion

The most simplistic assumption is to take the midpoint revenue guidance and apply a 15% gross margin since module gross margin should start to normalize in the second quarter and energy segment gross margin typically ranges between 15% and 20% on an annual basis. Under this assumption, $870 million in annual gross profits would be generated. Assuming expenses are relatively fixed except for sales/marketing which include freight and thus increase with higher shipments, total expenses should be around $650 million. This assumption excludes non-operational items such as foreign exchange, investment gains/losses, and other one-time write-downs.

After taxes, this scenario would yield $175 million in net income, or $2.87 in EPS. This compares to current Wall Street average estimate of $1.78. Since my last CSIQ update article where I explained how analysts' average estimate of $0.85 in annual EPS was too low, expectations have now more than doubled. Compared to the simplistic earnings scenario outlined above which I believe are still conservative, current Wall Street expectations are still too low. A more detailed earnings analysis will reveal even higher earnings potential.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Since additional guidance was given for the first quarter of 2021, we need to make an estimate for this quarter first then calculate the remaining three quarters based on the annual guidance. For the first quarter, guidance is as follows:

Module shipments between 3 GW and 3.2 GW of which 300 MW will be used for company projects and thus eliminated from revenue recognition.

Total revenues between $1 billion and $1.1 billion.

Gross margin between 16% and 18%.

First we need to assume none of the potential 900 MWh of utility storage revenue is recognized in the quarter. Secondly we need to assume non-module component sales and other services revenue are similar to year ago levels. Under these two assumptions, revenues outside of module and project sales would be around $60 million. Although Canadian Solar has never broken out individual segment gross margin, I estimate this balance of system and service revenues could range between 20% to 25% based on peer results and an analysis of Canadian Solar's past earnings statements. To be conservative, 20% gross margin would yield $12 million in gross profit.

For module shipments, I estimate costs could increase sequentially by $0.01/watt as explained in the previous section. The question is will Canadian Solar have the pricing power to increase module ASPs by the same amount to keep per watt gross margin constant? If we go by management's guidance range, the answer is no. However we know management has been extremely conservative especially on gross margin guidance and has surpassed even the high end of their gross margin guidance by an average of 150 basis points during the past two years.

If previous trends hold, manufacturing gross margin will likely be stable around the 12% to 13% range. Management's comments about already cycling through lower priced contracts also support some ASP increase to offset higher manufacturing costs. Thus I estimate $0.025/watt gross margin will be the lowest and most conservative assumption. Under this assumption, module segment gross margin would produce $70 million in gross profit on $742 million in revenues.

For project sales, Canadian Solar announced two major sales in the quarter. The first is for 61 MW of Japanese projects for $283 million. Based on revenue recognized for similar Japanese solar projects last year, the total sale value should be recognized as revenue. The second is a 144 MW Texas project. Although Canadian Solar's wholly owned subsidiary made the sale, it is uncertain if the full value would be recognized. If we assume the annual blended average ASP of $0.50/watt, $72 million in revenues would be recognized. Total project revenues for the quarter could hit $355 million.

Canadian Solar's Japanese solar project sales have yielded over 40% gross margin in the past due to the country's high feed-in-tariffs. At $4.64/watt average, project ASPs in Japan are double similar commercial projects in the U.S. At 40% gross margin, these projects would generate $113 million in gross profit. Assuming a lower 10% gross margin for the Texas project, total gross profits generated from project sales in the first quarter could be as high as $120 million.

Canadian Solar Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate:

Total Revenues: $1157 million

Gross Profit: $202 million

Gross Margin: 17.5%

Operating Expenses: $130 million

Operating Profit: $72 million

Net Interest Expense: $16 million

Tax: $12 million

Net Income: $44 million

Diluted Share count: 61.5 million

GAAP EPS: $0.72

As usual, the estimates above represent operational earnings and exclude non-operating items such as foreign exchange translations, investment gains/losses, and other one-time charges. Current Wall Street estimates are at $0.39 in quarterly EPS on $1.04 billion in revenues. I believe the estimates above represent conservative assumptions and actual revenues could surpass $1.2 billion due to:

Slightly higher module ASPs on a sequential basis.

Non-core revenues higher than Q1 2020 levels which were at a lower revenue run-rate.

Full revenue recognition of the 144 MW Texas project sale.

Given management's consistent underestimation of gross margin, consolidated gross margin could surpass the top end range of 18%. Under more bullish assumptions, first quarter 2021 EPS could be as high as $1.00 on an operational basis.

Fiscal 2021 Earnings Estimate

Removing Q1 2021 results from the company's full year guidance would yield:

Module shipments of 14.3 GW assuming 10% of shipments are for the company's projects and thus not recognized as revenue.

Projects sales of 1845 MW

Since module gross margin should start to normalize in the second quarter, the per watt average could exceed $0.035/watt to potentially reach $0.05/watt which is the historical average. In quarters with high U.S. sales mix, quarterly module gross margin has been as high as $0.06/watt to $0.07/watt. At a lower end assumption of $0.035/watt, $501 million in module gross profits could be generated in the final three quarters of 2021.

Since the first quarter had extreme high project ASPs due to Japanese exposure, a conservative average blend for the rest of the year would be $0.40/watt for the remaining 1845 MW of project sales. At the lower end historical average of 15% gross margin, about $111 million in project revenues could be generated after the first quarter.

Finally with the assumption that non-core revenues remain stable on an annual basis despite a dramatic increase in annual module shipments, an additional $340 million should be posted in the final three quarters. If the 900 MWh of utility scale storage revenue is also recognized, total non-core balance of system and services revenues could reach $540 million for the remaining quarters. Based on the gross margin profile detailed in the balance of system section above, gross profit generated could be as high as $98 million.

Canadian Solar Q2 through Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate

Total Revenues: $5139 million

Gross Profit: $710 million

Gross Margin: 13.8%

Operating Expenses: $460 million

Operating Profit: $250 million

Net Interest Expense: $48 million

Tax: $41 million

Net Income: $161 million

Diluted Share count: 61.5 million

GAAP EPS: $2.62

Combined with first quarter earnings, fiscal 2021 operational GAAP EPS could be $3.34 or higher. Again this is an operational estimate and excludes non-operational items. The only major uncertainty is the revenue contribution from Canadian Solar's new utility scale storage business. Excluding revenues from this segment should still produce annual revenues of $6.1 billion or $100 million above the company's high end guidance. As long as key input costs remain stable for the remainder of the year, the gross margin and thus the gross profit estimate above should be on the conservative side. As I mentioned in my previous Canadian Solar article, annual operating GAAP EPS of $5.00 or higher is not that far-fetched and actually conservative if business conditions revert back to pre-pandemic levels.

I realize projecting earnings more than double Wall Street expectations appears unreasonably optimistic, but investors need to take into consideration analysts' estimates have been in my opinion mind-bogglingly low and were surpassed by a cumulative $2.03 in annual EPS during 2020. That's right, Canadian Solar's 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.19 surpassed analysts' expectations by a whopping $2.03. On revenues, expectations were surpassed by $161 million during 2020 which represented an upside surprise of 4.6%.

Final Thoughts

Canadian Solar's most profitable module segment is still operating in a very fluid environment. Since last summer, polysilicon pricing has risen by over 150%. Glass prices also doubled while aluminum and silver are up 50%. Container freight costs have tripled. If that wasn't bad enough, exchange rates also went against the company by almost 10% at one point. Despite all these headwinds which I described as the perfect storm in my last article, Canadian Solar was still able to keep manufacturing gross margin above 10% and turned a profit in the second half of 2020.

Since the start of this year, most of these input costs have stabilized with the exception of polysilicon which is near decade highs. Of course raw material pricing could continue to go up but another explanation is that most of these extreme moves have been pandemic induced. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, consumer spending habits have changed from soft goods to hard goods as people avoid travel and sheltered in place.

Many purchases such as consumer household goods could be considered long cycle purchases that may not need to be replaced for a few years. The impact of the entire industrialized middle class around the world making these purchases put extreme pressure on the supply side from raw materials to the transport of goods. Rising demand has already resulted in capacity expansion which should in time normalize pricing. For example, glass pricing in China has declined by almost 40% in just the past month.

The level of pricing is not as important as the stabilization of pricing for Canadian Solar. Solar module pricing can still rise by 50% in some cases and still be competitive with fossil fuel counterparts in many parts of the world. However there is a slight lag time required for the company to adjust pricing for its customers and as a result extreme pricing shocks could have short term negative effects on margin. Due to its vertical integration, economies of scale, and brand bankability, Canadian Solar can still operate profitably even under recent market stresses while smaller peers could be forced to scale back and/or operate at a loss.

Canadian Solar's efforts to diversify its business should have accelerated positive effects from this year onward. These efforts helped cushion the company's higher input costs last year and should be a source of growth moving forward since revenues from non-module hardware sales accounted for less than 10% of total revenues. Thus even if the company's module sales growth slows due to the law of large numbers, these new businesses should grow much faster and contribute significant revenues based on the company's backlog and pipeline outlook.

In combination with module manufacturing gross margin stabilizing back to the historical range of $0.04/watt to $0.05/watt, Canadian Solar's annual operating EPS could exceed $6.00 just on 2021's guided business volume. At under 10x normalized earnings which could be realized on a trailing twelve-month basis sometime next year, Canadian Solar is one of the largest, most diversified, and cheapest U.S. listed solar stocks in the market today.