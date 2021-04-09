Investment Thesis

The rapid advances of technology in natural sciences create frequent opportunities in uneven market pricing among biotech developer stocks. That makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues usually a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best potentials at present is Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Company description

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. Zai Lab Limited has license and collaboration agreements with the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Paratek Bermuda, Ltd., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX), Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (ETTX), Crescendo Biologics Ltd., NovoCure Limited (NVCR), MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC (DCPH), Incyte Corporation (INCY), Regeneron Ireland Designated Activity Company, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), Cullinan Pearl Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), and argenx BV (ARGX). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Good for long positions is down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Our principal interest is in ZLAB at location [22], along with VRTX. A “market index” norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [10]. IMAB at [35] has inadequate data to be compared.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

(used with permission)

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ “institutional” clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 – H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with ZLAB in top rank.

Other alternatives like market-average index ETF SPY may have better raw Reward to Risk ratios (2.4 to 1 vs. 1.9 to 1 by AMGN) but suffer in both size and speed of payoff. That is further evidenced in Compound Annual Growth Rates [K] of 564% for ARGX and only 18% for SPY.

Unfortunately, ARGX has less than 3 years of daily (750) forecasts, and within those, it has only 11 priors with today’s severely depressed Range Index [RI] of -8, so by our comparative standards demanding 20 or more it is deficient.

The other issues in the Figure 2 table are of Biotech Developer stocks frequently inspected by users of Yahoo Finance when also looking at ZLAB. On the same standards of comparison, the only one of them approaching the fom [R] of ZLAB is DNLI with Win Odds of 87 and average holding periods of 45 market days. Investments there have been at a larger risk for a longer period, tipping the choice to ZLAB.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,491 of today’s MM price-range forecasts, their higher Win Odds (88 of 100) and shorter holding periods (34 days) boost their average CAGRs to 344%. Here ZLAB still compares favorably at +249% and Win Odds of 93 of 100.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Current pullbacks from recent high prices provide ZLAB with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike “technical analysis charts” shows daily forecasts of likely coming price ranges by its vertical bars, rather than past actual days prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue’s closing price of the then-current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The “thumbnail” lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market’s then current price quote for ZLAB relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 18 indicates that 18% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 82% is to the upside, over 4x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicate that higher prices are the norm from prior RI 18 experiences.

Conclusion

Zai Lab Limited appears to be (as seen by the market-making community) the currently most attractive Biotech Developer for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.