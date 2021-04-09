Photo by JGalione/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:FCBP) will likely receive a boost this year from low loan growth. The vaccine-driven economic recovery in California will likely drive credit demand. On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans will likely offset the impact of economic growth on the loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the provision expense will likely decline this year because of an ample reserve level as well as a substantial decline in the portfolio's credit risk.

Overall, I'm expecting First Choice Bancorp to report earnings of $2.60 per share in 2021, up 5.6% year-over-year. The company is offering a decent dividend yield of over 4%. Further, the December 2021 target price suggests a modest price upside. Based on the combination of dividend yield and price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Choice Bancorp.

Loan Forgiveness to Reduce Benefit of Vaccine-Driven Recovery

Loan growth will likely be muted this year because gains from vaccine-driven recovery will likely be offset by the upcoming forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

The vaccine rollout and economic re-opening will likely drive credit demand in the year ahead. More than half of First Choice Bancorp’s loan portfolio is based in Los Angeles, where mass vaccination sites are now open to all adults, according to news reports. According to data maintained by John Hopkins, California has been trailing other states in terms of the vaccine rollout. Around 17.36% of the total population of the state is currently fully vaccinated. The vaccination pace will likely speed up due to the recent decision to open vaccination for all adults in some areas.

On the other hand, the net impact of PPP will likely be negative for the loan portfolio. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, First Choice had $320.1 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of last year, representing 17% of total loans. I am expecting these loans to get forgiven in the first half of 2021, which will pressurize the loan portfolio. However, the company recently announced that it has funded $150.7 million worth of loans under the expanded PPP, representing 8% of total loans. As a result, the net impact of PPP on the loan portfolio will be a reduction of around $170 million, or 9% of total loans.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by only 0.4% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The economic recovery and government stimulus will likely continue to drive deposit growth. As deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth, I'm expecting earning assets other than loans to grow at a higher rate than loans. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

As the asset mix will likely shift away from loans in the year ahead, the average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure. Further, the reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. Meanwhile, the deposit cost has limited room to decline as it was already quite low at 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation. Overall, I'm expecting the average net interest margin for 2021 to be 18 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Relatively High Allowances to Ease the Pressure on Provisioning

First Choice Bancorp’s allowances for loan losses made up 1.02% of total loans at the end of last year. Although the allowance ratio is low from a historical perspective, it still appears sufficient to cover upcoming loan impairments. Net charge-offs made up just 0.01% of average loans in 2020, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Further, the highest net charge-offs in the last five years were reported at 0.24% of average loans in 2017. The following table shows the trend of allowances and net charge-offs.

Additionally, the credit risk appears to have substantially subsided. Loans requiring payment deferrals made up just 0.2% of total loans at the end of last year, down from 34.2% at the end of June 2020, according to details given in the 10-K filing. Nevertheless, the portfolio's credit risk is not yet out of the woods because of the substantial exposure to hotels and restaurants. According to details given in the 10-K filing, these vulnerable loan segments made up 15.8% of total loans at the end of last year, as shown below.

Overall, I'm expecting First Choice Bancorp to report a provision expense of $5 million in 2021, or 27 basis points of total loans. In comparison, the provision expense was 32 basis points of total loans in 2020 and 21 basis points of total loans in 2019.

Expecting Earnings of $2.60 per Share

The earning asset growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, the normalization of gains on sales of loans will likely limit the earnings growth. The company reported heightened gains in the fourth quarter of 2020 of around $3.3 million, as opposed to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall, I'm expecting First Choice Bancorp to report earnings of around $2.60 per share in 2021, up from $2.47 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. First Choice’s exposure to the hotel industry adds to the risks. Further, the future corporate tax rate is uncertain. To be conservative, I have assumed a tax rate of 28% in my earnings estimates for the second half of 2021.

Decent Total Expected Return Calls for a Bullish Rating

First Choice Bancorp is offering quite a decent dividend yield for a bank holding company. Assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share, it will provide a dividend yield of 4.1%. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 38% for 2021, which is easily sustainable.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value First Choice Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.27 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.0 gives a target price of $24.2 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 0.6% downside from the April 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

To support my investment thesis, I’m also using the price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value First Choice Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.6 gives a target price of $28.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 15.1% upside from the April 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $26.1, which implies a 7.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.4%. Based on the total expected return, I’m maintaining a bullish rating on First Choice Bancorp.

I like the company because its earnings are on an uptrend on the back of a vaccine-driven recovery. Additionally, First Choice is offering a high dividend yield for a bank-holding company with barely any threats of a dividend cut. The modest price upside adds to the attractiveness.