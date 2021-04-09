Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Solar energy company Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has taken investors on a wild ride in recent months. A penny stock in late 2020, the company now carries a market cap of over $300 million:

Data by YCharts

Longtime followers of SUNW have seen this story play out before (refer to the 2019 spike in share price, followed by subsequent equity value destruction). However, the magnitude of the rise in the company's value in recent quarters merits a closer look.

The company's equity market capitalization has skyrocketed in recent months, but fundamentals do not support the increase. While public policy hype around more favorable renewable energy policy and the Biden Administration's infrastructure efforts do merit an increase in the company's intrinsic value, the nearly 40x increase in the company's share price over the past year is overdone. My SA colleague is right when he recommends avoiding the shares.

Company Fundamentals

SUNW's market cap is just over $330 million as of the time of writing. This is based on less than $40 million in trailing 12-month sales; the company trades at a respectable 8x sales.

While the company had some impressive revenue growth in the 2015-2016 time frame, since then, revenues have declined as execution has suffered:

Data by YCharts

Going forward, I would expect the more recent trend of revenue declines to remain the case as the company's management has a long history of destroying shareholder value. In pursuit of top-line growth, the company's revenue in recent years has been far lower quality, as competition has increased; gross margin has been crushed as a result.

Data by YCharts

This trend in financials has been difficult for bottom-line profitability; while SUNW did have positive earnings in 2014 on an EBIT basis, EBIT margin has been declining significantly since then and the company finished 2019 with a double-digit negative percentage operating margin:

Data by YCharts

The company does have a relatively clean balance sheet, with very little debt and over $45 million in cash. Investors should continue to monitor the balance sheet at SUNW carefully, as the risk of share price destruction can only increase with the addition of leverage on top of an overhyped business model. The company has recently issued additional equity shares, diluting shareholders, to raise capital.

Notably, execution at the company is quite weak, with the company's investor presentation at this link unavailable as of the time of writing:

Moreover, the 2H 2020 fiasco around the Peck merger is concerning to me as a potential investor. We can see what happened by reviewing a few paragraphs from the company's late March SEC filing:

During the second half of 2020 Sunworks entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger among The Peck Company Holdings, Inc., Peck Mercury, Inc. and Sunworks (the "Merger Agreement"). Significant management time and expense was spent in negotiating, documenting and preparing proxy materials for the special meeting of shareholders ("the Special Meeting") scheduled for November 12, 2020. In addition to significant management time and effort spent in preparing for the shareholder vote, substantial legal, accounting and consulting costs were incurred. Due to the failure to obtain a quorum at the Special Meeting, the Special Meeting was convened, but no matters were submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders. As a result, the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement did not receive the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of the Company's common stock. The Merger Agreement was therefore not approved by the Company's shareholders. As a result of the failure to receive shareholder approval, the Merger Agreement was terminated and the merger contemplated thereby was abandoned.

This failed merger with Peck shows a lack of execution ability by SUNW management to follow through on corporate development initiatives. As such, I am not sure this management team has my confidence as a potential investor to follow through on executing on their vision to become a solar energy market leader.

I remain somewhat confused why the share price has remained in the stratosphere compared to where it was last year; I can only imagine the macro narrative around solar energy and infrastructure investment have continued to buoy the stock. However, over time, the winners and losers in this space will become clear and fundamentals will matter; I believe SUNW is unlikely to emerge as one of the winners.

Risks

Bulls on SUNW will no doubt point to the company's recent announcements and the anticipated shift in public policy with the government's increased support and investment in infrastructure and renewable energy. These are all possible, and in the right chain of events, can benefit SUNW significantly. However, based on management's track record, there are likely better risk/reward opportunities and ways to play this thesis.

While the company can grow over time to justify its market capitalization, the likelihood of this is quite low and investors should avoid the situation.

Conclusion

The tailwinds of increased government infrastructure investment and renewable energy and solar adoption are strong, and there are likely ways to profit handsomely on these trends in public market opportunities. However, long exposure to SUNW is not one of these ways. In sum, investors should avoid SUNW and beware of its inflated market capitalization at today's share prices. Best of luck to all.