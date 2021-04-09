5 Overlooked Dividend Stocks In An Overvalued Market

Photo by SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Irrational Exuberance Vs. Quiet Compounders

Stocks are exuberantly making new highs every week. Initial public offerings, even and especially for unprofitable companies, are flooding the market and garnering plenty of love from investors. Home prices are rocketing higher across the country. All sorts of speculative "asset classes" like cryptocurrencies, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and penny stocks are surging. Retail traders who normally have no interest in investing are dumping their savings into the most speculative corners of the market, hoping to get rich quick.

Everywhere you look, you'll find signs of "irrational exuberance," to use the words of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. But I know, I know. You've heard all this before. Maybe you even took some gains on richly valued stocks in your portfolio only to watch those stocks surge even higher. Maybe you're sitting on cash right now, knowing most stocks are highly valued but feeling like you're missing out on the party.

I have good news and bad news.

First, the bad news. The stock market is, on the whole, overvalued. Not just a little bit overvalued. A lot overvalued. It's priced for more than perfection. And, in the long run, Benjamin Graham's truism that the market is a short-term voting machine but a long-term weighing machine is almost certainly still true. We probably haven't reached a "permanently high plateau," as Irving Fisher famously stated at the peak of the stock bubble in 1929.

Now the good news: Not everything is overvalued. For those few investors out there who still want to invest in well-run and reasonably valued businesses with good growth prospects - the Warren Buffett style of investing - there are some deals to be had. Dividend investors, who are especially hard-pressed to find bargains in this market, still have some attractive options to consider.

Below, I offer five reasonably valued stocks of solid, dividend-paying businesses for investors' consideration. These are quiet compounding machines in a market that seems only interested in speculative "new tech" story-stocks. But first, in case you're not convinced of the market's overvaluation, I'll demonstrate it in four charts.

Not Another "Overvalued Market" Doomsayer

Yes, I know you've heard or read plenty of doomsayers breathlessly forewarn about an impending stock market crash only to watch prices continue going up. The truth is that even in an overvalued market, stock prices can continue rising a lot longer than most people think.

However, we as investors must learn to distinguish upside based on animal spirits from upside based on attractive valuation compared to future growth trajectories. I would argue that the stock market as a whole is garnering most of its upside from animal spirits right now instead of attractive valuation against future growth prospects.

For instance, emerging from the coronavirus pandemic surely does little more for the economy than returning it to its pre-pandemic state, and yet the S&P 500 is valued higher against earnings than at any point since the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Now, I know what your objection will be. The above chart is based off of 2020's uniquely abysmal earnings, not stocks' much better earnings outlook going forward.

Data by YCharts

By 2023, analysts' sunny outlook for S&P 500 earnings per share crests $50 per quarter, or $200 annually, about 32% above their pre-pandemic peak. Comparing that to the current level of the S&P 500, we find that it is trading hands at 20.5x 2023's very optimistic earnings estimate.

A forward P/E ratio of 20.5x doesn't sound that bad (never mind the fact that it's based on potential earnings two years from now), but there are a lot of rosy assumptions built into this earnings estimate.

First, it assumes interest rates don't keep rising, because corporate America is far too leveraged to handle higher rates.

Second, it assumes a powerful rebound of GDP growth, which was also assumed coming out of the Great Recession and didn't happen, even in the midst of stimulus spending.

Third, it assumes current tax rates, especially for corporations, which are likely to go up by some amount in the next few years.

But let's look further back — 10 years further, to be precise — at the Shiller CAPE ratio:

Data by YCharts

By this measurement of cyclically adjusted trailing ten-year earnings, the S&P 500 is the second highest valued in history, above 1929 but still below the 2000 bubble.

Lastly, take a look at US total stock market capitalization to GDP, which is currently the highest it has ever been, having risen 50 percentage points during the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

And yet, my prediction is not necessarily for some massive and sudden crash in the stock market. Of course, a black swan that, by definition, very few people foresee coming could manifest at any time and precipitate such a crash. But with monetary conditions remaining easy, consumers spending money, the potential for long-awaited infrastructure spending, reflation making a rebound, and plenty of cash available to chase scarce financial assets, I don't believe the current market conditions are conducive to a big crash.

If a black swan did appear and cause a severe pullback, I would foresee it being temporary and with less than 40% total downside.

More likely, in my opinion, is that as GDP growth comes in lower than expected, and forward earnings estimates adjust downward accordingly, the S&P 500 slowly returns to a more normal valuation. Something similar happened after the peak of the dot com bubble, when the exuberance faded and investors began thinking more carefully about the companies in which they were invested.

Data by YCharts

The market suffered a 50% peak-to-trough decline, but not all at once. Rather, it was spread out over more than two years.

Moreover, tech stocks (purple line) fared far worse in the years after the dot com bubble than value stocks (orange line):

Data by YCharts

In 2000 alone, the Nasdaq 100 shed nearly 40% of its value, while value stocks were up slightly at the end of the year. Ultimately, even value stocks suffered a multi-year bear market, but not nearly as bad as the formerly exuberant tech stocks.

The lesson? Owning overvalued but cutting edge "new tech" stocks is playing with fire: you can have some fun with them, but they are likely to burn you at some point. Meanwhile, the quiet, reasonably valued compounding-machine businesses may seem boring during "new tech" / "cool tech" / "future tech" manias, but they are far less likely to burn you — and more likely to provide you steady, respectable returns — in the long run.

I am not a doomsayer. I'm not advocating investors convert all their holdings into cash or hide out in gold.

My opinion is that investors should remain mostly invested even in overvalued market environments such as we have now. Maybe raise a little more cash than you usually hold in anticipation of a correction. But for the most part, treat your investments like landlords treat their rental properties: Ignore Mr. Market when he is offering you an irrationally high price and focus on the core operations and income generation of the business.

Five Overlooked Dividend Compounders

This is where the solid, reasonably valued, quietly compounding dividend stocks come in. Let's look at five that are worthy of further research.

1. Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Dividend Yield: 5%

Price/FFO: 16x

Image Source

In a March 22nd article on DEA, I called this real estate investment trust the "long-term Treasury bond of REITs." That's because it owns Class A office buildings and specialized buildings leased by the federal government. Thus, like interest payments on Treasury bonds, DEA's leases are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government.

In the Spring of 2020, when most stocks and REITs were down in the dumps, DEA rebounded quickly to all-time highs, some 16% higher than its previous high.

It's as if investors suddenly remembered, "Oh yeah, these are government properties, of course they're going to pay rent." And, indeed, the rent was paid. Moreover, because of the specialized nature of the buildings, as well as the operations of the federal government tenants (FBI, IRS, DEA, DOJ, ICE, etc.), it is highly unlikely that the work-from-home movement will render these properties unnecessary.

DEA typically trades between a 4% and 5% dividend yield. As of this writing, DEA's yield is just a hair below 5%, offering a compelling value. Growth prospects aren't that impressive — perhaps 2-3% per year — but the dividend will rise along with FFO ("funds from operations" = REIT earnings) and the stock makes an excellent hedge against black swans.

2. Merck & Co. (MRK)

Dividend Yield: 3.43%

Price/Earnings: 11.7x

Source: MRK Q4 2020 Presentation

Pharmaceutical blue chip MRK is an innovative developer and manufacturer of specialty drugs to treat diseases like cancer. In fact, oncology is MRK's forte, including such cancer-fighting drugs as Keytruda, Lynparza, and Lenvima. But MRK also produces drugs for cardiovascular, neuroscience, vaccination, hospital, and animal science uses.

Despite the headwinds of the pandemic (such as fewer elective surgeries), MRK delivered slight sales growth of 2% and non-GAAP earnings growth of 13% in 2020. This year, MRK is guiding for another strong year of 8-12% (pre-FX) revenue growth and 12-15% (pre-FX) non-GAAP earnings growth.

What I particularly like about MRK is its long-term focus on creating shareholder value and its balanced capital allocation strategy. From 2020 to 2024, the company plans to spend $7.5 billion returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The company has raised its dividend payout each year since 2009, and raises have been particularly generous in recent years:

Source: MRK Q4 2020 Presentation

But, at the same time, MRK plans to spend even more on productive investments for the future, including $9.2 billion on research & development and $10.6 billion on business development. These investments should ensure many years of dividend growth ahead.

3. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Dividend Yield: 4.92%

Price/Earnings: 16x

Data by YCharts

Since the pandemic hit, Oklahoma utility and midstream energy company OGE has been relentlessly punished by the market. Part of the reason for this is its exposure to oil & gas pipelines via its interest in Enable Midstream, which is merging with Energy Transfer (ET). OGE wants to responsibly exit its midstream exposure at some point to become a pure-play regulated utility, but in the meantime it will ~$58 million in distributions from ET.

OGE was also one of the utilities affected by the Winter Storm in February. Management reported that the fuel and purchased power costs in mid-February alone exceeded the entire amount spent for the whole year of 2020 — upwards of $1 billion. But the utility is taking steps to mitigate the financial impact from that event, and it estimates that the impact to earnings per share will be only -$0.10.

Nevertheless, OGE has a strong track record of growth and good treatment of shareholders, aided by its operations in Oklahoma and Arkansas, where utility regulations have been favorable. Since 2015, OGE has achieved:

5% CAGR of earnings for its utility segment

8.8% CAGR of the dividend

$3.3 billion invested in utility system improvements without equity issuances

Going forward, OGE is committed to achieving 5% earnings growth in its core utility business and continue growing its dividend along the way. Accounting for the severe Winter Storm this February and the recent changes to its midstream exposure, OGE may see another year of relatively flat earnings this year, but that is not reflective of its long-term growth outlook.

4. PetMed Express (PETS)

Dividend Yield: 3.45%

Price/Earnings: 20.4x

Source: PETS Presentation

PETS sits at the intersection of two megatrends in the economy right now: e-commerce and pet ownership. During the pandemic, both e-commerce sales and pet ownership hit all-time highs. PETS, through its online pharmacy 1-800-PetMeds, provides all sorts of prescription and over-the-counter pet medications to customers across all 50 states.

PETS may not be the rapid growth play that is Chewy.com (CHWY), but it enjoys a leading market position for online pet medications as well as a highly favorable opinion among its customer base (net promoter score of 83% versus 45% average for e-commerce platforms). And yet, PETS still only accounts for 3% of all OTC and 7% of all prescription pet medication sales, representing 28% of the online pet RX market, giving the company plenty of room to expand market share.

In the last five years, revenue has increased at an average pace of 8.8% per year, while net income has risen at an average of 6.5% per year. Both metrics were undoubtedly boosted by COVID-19 and increased adoption of e-commerce alternatives.

Data by YCharts

Here are few more things I like about PETS:

Zero debt

Enormous cash position of $103.8 million ($5.19 per share) at the end of 2020

Long-tenured top management, including CEO Menderes Akdag, who has been at the helm for 20 years (since March 2001)

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, which includes most of the pandemic months so far, sales increased 13.2%, including reorder growth of 13.6% and new order growth of 10.1%

In the same time period, net income increased 26.2%

The dividend has been raised at a ~9% CAGR over the last ten years

Comfortable payout ratio of 71.2%

5. SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

Dividend Yield: 4.14%

Price/Earnings: 10.9x

Source: 2020 10-K

SPTN is America's fifth largest food distributor serving various grocery retail customers across the country as well as the US military abroad. The company also owns 156 grocery stores of its own, operating under several in-house and regional brand names such as Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market.

In 2020, the food distribution segment (49% of sales) enjoyed sales growth of 14.9%, the retail segment (28.2% of sales) saw same-store sales growth of 13.1%, while the military segment (22.8% of sales) experienced slightly declining sales but margin rate improvement of 7.2%.

Meanwhile, impressive efficiencies and cash flow growth allowed the company to deleverage, from a net long-term debt to EBITDA of 3.7x at the beginning of 2020 to 2.0x at the end of the year.

Data by YCharts

In 2020, SPTN enjoyed free cash flow of $239.4 million, compared to dividends paid of $27.7 million, amounting to a very low payout ratio of 11.6%. Over the last five years, SPTN has increased its dividend at a ~7% CAGR.

In the third quarter of 2020, SPTN appointed a new president and CEO, Tony Sarsam, formerly the CEO of dairy company Borden and before that, Ready Pac Foods. Before Ready Pac, Sarsam was the Executive VP of Sales and Operations at ice cream company Dreyer's. Other companies on Sarsam's resume include Nestle and PepsiCo. In short, Sarsam's experience in the food industry is extensive.

It's true that Borden went bankrupt in early 2020, during Sarsam's tenure, but that was after 18 months of strong, industry-leading growth. As this article on Food Dive explains, the problems at Borden, especially the heavy debt load, predated Sarsam's entry as CEO in 2017.

While growth may not be that impressive going forward, a sub-11x P/E ratio based on estimated 2021 earnings strikes me as an ample margin of safety.

Bottom Line: Still Value To Be Had

Even in an overvalued market, good values still exist in the stock market. One just has to go looking for them. They are often some of the least discussed stocks rather than the ones garnering the most investor focus and spurring the most debate.

In this article, I've highlighted the brief bull thesis for five dividend stocks that I've recently purchased, but of course more research must be done in order to form a well-rounded view of any company or investment. Let me know in the comments if you find any of these stocks attractive in today's market, or if there are any you wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole.