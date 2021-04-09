Photo by Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) has come a long way since my last bullish take on it in November, returning 44% (not including dividends) since my article was published, far surpassing the 15% rise of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period. Despite the recent rally, I still see upside potential for investors who are looking to get into this growing name. I evaluate what makes CIO a continued buy at the present valuation, so let's get started.

Why CIO Remains A Buy

City Office REIT is a self-managed real estate company that specializes in owning and leasing Class A and B Office properties in secondary markets. Unlike larger REITs that are focused on prime markets, CIO is focused on what it calls "18-hour" cities. These cities have vibrant and growing populations, yet are not as congested as the Tier-1 cities. I view this strategy as being beneficial for CIO, as it encounters less competition for deals in these markets, thereby resulting in higher cap rates.

(Source: February Investor Presentation)

CIO's properties are in the Southern and West Coast regions of the U.S. Its highest exposure as a percentage of gross asset value is in Phoenix, followed by San Diego, Tampa, Denver, and Orlando. What makes CIO's markets attractive is that they generally have low or no state taxes with diverse employment bases, and an educated workforce.

Plus, they are overall low-cost areas to do business and have far less traffic congestion compared to Tier-1 markets. As seen below, CIO's markets are expected to see 7.5% and 6.5% annual employment and population growth rates, respectively, far surpassing the national average and that of gateway markets.

(Source: February Investor Presentation)

The attractive opportunities, combined with less competition from larger institutional players, have enabled CIO to grow at a rather fast pace. Since 2014, CIO's asset value has grown at a 25% CAGR through acquisitions, at a relatively high average historical cap rate of 7.3%.

City Office has maintained steady results, with Q4'20 occupancy landing at 90.5%, which is just 140 bps below the 91.9% achieved at the end of 2019. Rent collection does not appear to be an issue, as it collected 99% of its rents during the fourth quarter. Importantly, 2020 same-store cash NOI grew by 1.1% and 4.3% YoY, respectively, and the weighted average remaining lease term remains healthy, at 4.5 years, compared to 4.4 years at the end of 2019.

I see management as being rather shareholder-friendly, rather than being focused solely on growth for growth's sake. This is supported by the well-timed $100M in share repurchases that it executed last year at accretive prices, and this was a key reason for the strong YoY FFO/share growth despite a difficult economic backdrop.

Looking forward, I see the potential for CIO to grow its rents in a healthy manner, given the record amounts of government stimulus that have been introduced into the economy over the past 12 months. Plus, CIO has plenty of balance sheet capacity to fund growth, after having raised $300M last year from an equity raise and property sales, and deploying $100M towards share buybacks (at a lower valuation than the equity raise).

Lastly, early signs are indicative of an overall healthy office rental market in a post-pandemic world. This is supported by a major lease from Ally Financial (ALLY) at year-end, and another renewal by CIO's largest tenant, Paychex, this year, as noted during the recent conference call:

"After year-end, we signed another major lease renewal. We renewed and expanded Paychex, the largest tenant at our Carolyn point property in Tampa. Paychex signed an 8 year, 78,000 square foot renewal commencing in September 2021 and a 15,000 square foot expansion commencing early next year. It's worth noting that both of these lease transactions run counter to the market narrative about office space. In the case of these two tenants, both were willing to commit to long-term extensions to secure quality, office space in great locations. While there will be instances in which we grant shorter term renewals, we're generally finding that our largest tenants continue to view their office space is mission-critical to their long-term operations and corporate culture."

Turning to valuation, I continue to find value in CIO at the current price of $10.80, with a blended P/FFO of 8.9, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 11.8 since 2013. While management and analysts expect FFO/share to be flat this year, analysts expect FFO/share to resume growth next year at 6.8%. As such, I find CIO's current valuation to be rather low. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on CIO with an average price target of $11.63.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Risks to Consider

It's worth noting that CIO is slightly more leveraged than more "mature" REITs, as it has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x. I'm not too concerned, however, as this is not out of the ordinary for relatively young REITs that are still in a fast-growth phase. Over time, I'd like to see CIO's leverage ratio trend down towards 6.0x as growth slows down.

In addition, while I'm encouraged by the recent lease renewals (including an expansion) that CIO has seen, it remains uncertain what the long-term effects of work-from-home will be for office properties. This is something worth considering and monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

City Office REIT is a fly-under-the-radar company that benefits from attractive growth demographics in its key markets, with less competition for deals. It continues to produce steady-eddy results amidst a difficult economic backdrop. I find the shares to be attractively valued, and the stock currently offers a solid 5.6% dividend yield with a low payout ratio of just 49%. Management is shareholder-friendly, and looking forward, I see it continuing on its trajectory of growth.