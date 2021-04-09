Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Twitter Is Close To Defeating Clubhouse

I think Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is going to beat Clubhouse in the live audio market. Furthermore, I think Twitter will expand the market far further than Clubhouse did. Twitter’s quick action on this feature proves Twitter is quicker to market than ever in its history. We can now rely on Twitter to execute. My new base case is Twitter will make due on its promises in a timely fashion. Twitter has regained investor’s trust as shown by the stock price. I’m bullish on the business.

The Latest News

Twitter’s stock rose 3% on Wednesday supposedly on news that it plans to monetize Spaces. I say supposedly because this news already came out on March 10th. The other actual news was that Twitter was in talks to acquire Clubhouse at a valuation of $4 billion. The news report states it’s unclear why the deal didn’t happen. I think it’s very clear Twitter thought it would be cheaper and more effective to build the feature in house.

Buying Clubhouse for $4 billion would have been a terrible mistake. Twitter can flex its new executional muscle by doing it on its own. This is better than when Twitter bought Periscope to compete with Meerkat in video livestreaming. Twitter no longer needs to rely on making acquisitions to catch up with new trends. Twitter usually starts with a competitive advantage over new apps because it already has a large userbase. Unfortunately, it has usually botched those advantages until recently. Twitter is in a new era.

Spaces Is Beating Clubhouse

I previously expected Spaces to defeat Clubhouse because Twitter has a much larger user base to work with. Since then, Twitter has executed well. Spaces was launched on Android on March 2nd, while Clubhouse still is only on iOS via invite only. A select few users can start Spaces, but many more can join them. Twitter’s stretch goal is to roll out the feature to everyone in April. We might need to wait until May, but Twitter is already winning the race. Even though Spaces hasn’t been rolled out to everyone, Clubhouse’s ranking in the iOS App Store has plummeted. Creators know there is no point is building a following on an app that will be a flash in the pan.

As you can see from the chart below, Clubhouse was 19th on the App Store in the US on February 9th. As of April 6th, it was the 239th most popular app. This trend is a death blow to the app. It will be very difficult to catch up to Twitter. I think it’s next to impossible because the only reason Clubhouse gained popularity in the first place was its uniqueness. Now that Spaces exists, creators will use it because it will connect them to more viewers. Way more creators have entrenched followers on Twitter than followers on Clubhouse since Clubhouse is new and not available on Android.

Source: App Annie

Spaces Will Grow The Live Audio Pie

Twitter Spaces will exist as a way for influencers to collaborate on content and for mutuals (people who follow each other) to ‘hang out.’ Some people believe that live audio’s new popularity was only a function of the pandemic making people lonely. However, I believe hangouts on Twitter are here to stay because it deepens people’s relationships on the platform. Realistically, Twitter friends can’t meet up in-person regularly even after the pandemic because they live far away. Twitter connects people based on their interests rather than their physical location which makes it a powerful tool. This grows live audio’s use case. People enjoy hearing their Twitter friends’ voices. The pie will be bigger and Twitter will dominate.

Twitter’s coming innovations will grow the use case for influencers creating content for their followers. Twitter plans to make the audio and transcripts from Spaces downloadable. This means Spaces can be shared on other platforms. You don’t need to be present in the moment to consume the content. Therefore, it is closer to a live podcast. Furthermore, Spaces transcripts can be read through by viewers wanting to consume the value-added content quickly. Making Spaces easier to consume after the livestream will prevent the feature from dying out like Periscope did.

My idea is to create audio highlights where an algorithm takes clips of the stream that contained the most viewer interaction. An interaction can be audience reactions (applause, hearts, etc.) or monetary donations. Clips are more likely to go viral than hour long audio shows. Generally, on YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) livestreams aren’t re-watched that much because they are very long and contain content that’s only valuable in the moment.

A lot of creators only do livestreams because of the tipping feature. However, YouTube will eventually roll out a tipping feature for normal videos. This might make livestreaming less prevalent. YouTube’s latest new feature allows creators to set a premier time for normal videos where subscribers can watch the video together and chat about it. This is like the social media version of scheduled TV programing. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Twitter’s First Attempt At Monetization

As I mentioned earlier, Twitter is going to start allowing tipping on Spaces. This will financially encourage more people with a following to make Spaces. This is much quicker integration than Periscope had. Tipping will encourage creators to put more effort into Spaces instead of just using it as a hangout. Obviously, this will generate profits for Twitter because it should be able to take a percentage of the tips; plus, Spaces will increase usage of the app. Spaces is much more tightly integrated with Twitter than Periscope was (Periscope had a separate app).

This tipping system is very important because this is Twitter’s first attempt at allowing creators to monetize content on its main app. In the long run, Twitter plans to make money from tips on tweets, subscriptions to exclusive feeds, and its paid newsletter service called Revue. Tipping on Spaces will be Twitter’s first attempt at native monetization. Twitter will use what it learns from Spaces to develop future features. Furthermore, I think Twitter will slightly delay tipping on tweets and subscriptions to feeds to avoid overwhelming users. Investors will be focused on the success of Spaces this spring/summer. They will follow user engagement and the amount people tip. Engagement will be the focus with hangouts and tipping will the focus with higher value live podcasts.

The Latest Twitter Usage Data

The biggest concern among Twitter investors is how much of the usage spike during the pandemic was due to people following the pandemic news and spending more time on social media instead of being in-person with their friends. With vaccine distribution underway, we are quickly finding out what normalized usage will look like. In March, Twitter’s yearly downloads were down 14%. That is a very difficult comp.

Last March, millions used Twitter to follow the pandemic news. Gross worldwide downloads were 16 million which is a few million from the peak, but still above the pre-pandemic level. The pandemic isn’t over for much of the world though. That’s important for Twitter because its users are mostly international. That means downloads might have further to fall.

Source: Bank Of America

On the positive side, worldwide daily active users were up 28% yearly and 4% monthly. Twitter’s gross daily active users hit 195 million which is a new record high. Clearly, Twitter has increased its engagement. This is a ‘sticky’ improvement that won’t go away after the virus is gone. If people use Twitter to engage with people on topics they care about, why should they leave when the pandemic is over? Twitter has done a great job of surfacing enticing content to users to keep them addicted.

The table below compares Twitter’s yearly app download growth with other social media, shopping, dating, traveling, and content consumption apps. In theory, you’d expect Twitter to be hurt by the reopening more than social media apps like Facebook (FB), Instagram, and Snapchat (SNAP) because Twitter is more news oriented. The others involve sharing experiences. However, I just reviewed how engagement is up on Twitter, so this table doesn’t tell the whole story. It makes Twitter look worse than it is. Pinterest (PINS) and Snapchat’s DAUs were only up 13% and 18% yearly in March according to Sensor Tower.

Source: Bank Of America

Risks To Twitter

The biggest risk to Twitter is even after it beats Clubhouse, it faces big live audio threats from other apps like Spotify (SPOT) and YouTube. Twitter will be entrenching upon the rapidly growing podcast segment if it properly grows the live audio pie. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spotify is already working on making a live interactive podcast feature similar to Spaces.

The other big risk is monetization efforts backfire on the company and ruin the appeal of the platform. People might get tired of creators asking for money. Twitter has been ad-supported for so long. This change will be a big shock to users. That being said, I believe the quality of content will improve now that people can make money creating it.

The joke used to be that having tons of Twitter followers made you little money compared to having tons of Instagram followers. In fact, you could probably make more money with 10,000 Instagram followers than you could with 50,000 Twitter followers. That’s about to change in the next year when Twitter’s new features all come out.

The Bottom Line

Twitter is a good, long-term investment because Spaces will expand engagement and monetization. Furthermore, it proves Twitter will successfully execute on its ambitious product roadmap that it unveiled in its Analyst Day presentation.