Over the past several weeks, the market has been steadily creeping toward fresh highs, almost on a daily basis. I use the word "creeping" because each day's gains are very small - daily moves in excess of 1% have been very rare, suggesting that the overall mood in the markets is still cautious despite promises of a successful vaccine rollout and a lavish Biden stimulus package.

Most tech stocks are still down from their all-time peaks, as investors "re-rated" growth stock multiples lower in favor of cheaper industrial stocks. My goal, however, is still to maintain exposure to the tech sector through cheaper, more value-oriented names. In this space, one of the best ideas is Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Cornerstone OnDemand started out as a talent-based learning platform; a tool for companies to help train and manage their hires. In Q2 of last year, Cornerstone also made a transformational acquisition of a company called Saba, which helps to transform Cornerstone into a broader HCM (human capital management) software suite, including tools like org chart management.

Year to date, Cornerstone's stock has advanced ~8% (versus most other tech peers that are down YTD) - yet I think there is still plenty of upward momentum in this stock.

Data by YCharts

Bullish drivers for Cornerstone

There are a number of reasons that investors have to be bullish on Cornerstone. Chief among them, in my view, is the fact that market's preference has seemingly shifted away from growth and into value - and a company like Cornerstone, which has limited revenue growth but emphasizes tremendous profitability and margin improvements, is perfect for this market.

Here are the key tailwinds supporting a continued run for Cornerstone this year:

Addition of Saba fleshes out Cornerstone OnDemand as a fuller HCM platform that can compete with bigger names. Saba brings functions and modules that Cornerstone did not originally have, such as org chart planning as well as a CRM tool for recruiting. With the combined company expected to generate ~$1 billion in annual revenue, Cornerstone is now a meaningful competitor to the likes of Workday ( WDAY ).

WDAY Expectations for Saba synergies continue to expand. Cornerstone isn't a "growth at all costs" company, and its acquisition of Saba comes with planned headcount reductions and the synergies. at the time the deal was announced, the company expected to drive $35 million in annual savings from the combined company; now, that estimate has doubled to $70 million as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Cornerstone-Saba synergy estimates Source: Cornerstone Q4 investor presentation

Even without Saba synergies fully baked into 2020, Cornerstone was driving tremendous profitability expansion on its own. FY20 operating margins climbed to 22% on a pro forma basis, versus 15% in FY19. Continued momentum in FY21 should continue to excite investors that are less focused on growth and more attracted to the bottom line.

Cornerstone has the underdog position in the market. Though rivals like Workday are far better known, there are a number of reasons why a company might choose to go with Cornerstone instead. A slide below from Cornerstone highlights some of the most frequent reasons why Cornerstone comes out on top in a bake-off:

Figure 2. Cornerstone distinguishing factors Source: Cornerstone Q4 investor presentation

Valuation update

Despite these strengths, I find it odd (and opportunistic) that Cornerstone is still trading at such an attractive value. At Cornerstone's current share prices near $45, the company trades at a market cap of $2.94 billion. After we net off the $161.7 million of cash and $1.19 billion of debt on Cornerstone's most recent balance sheet, much of which was incurred to finance Saba's $1.4 billion price tag (a net debt position of $1.02 billion), the company's enterprise value is $3.97 billion.

For FY21, meanwhile, Cornerstone has guided to $847-$857 million in revenue, representing 14-16% y/y reputed revenue growth (with mid single-digit growth in organic ARR). This puts Cornerstone's valuation at just 4.7x EV/FY21 revenue.

Figure 3. Cornerstone guidance update Source: Cornerstone Q4 investor presentation

The company has also guided to $195-$205 million in unlevered free cash flow - or uFCF, a Cornerstone-specific metric which adds cash interest payments back to Cornerstone's standard FCF (for reference, cash interest payments were $49.9 million of Cornerstone's $113.9 million of unlevered FCF in FY20).

Against this unlevered free cash flow forecast, the company would trade at a relatively modest 19.8x EV/FY21 uFCF.

For investors who may be concerned that stripping out interest payments from the FCF of a company that has a substantial ~$1 billion net debt position, the below chart should be helpful: on top of that $195-$205 million uFCF, the company notes $50 million of non-recurring expenses tied to the Saba acquisition that would be eliminated post-2021 (so in theory, these savings would offset the interest addback).

Figure 4. Cornerstone FCF guidance

Source: Cornerstone Q4 investor presentation

Either way, in the current market, it's rare to find any enterprise software company trading at a low single-digit multiple of revenue, much less a mid/high-teens multiple of cash flow (so few software companies, outside the industry's giants, have positive cash flow to begin with). In my view, these are the types of stocks least susceptible to continued volatility in the stock market.

Q4 download

Cornerstone's most recent quarterly results also show a very healthy business that is executing well against the targets it set out since the Saba acquisition. Take a look at the Q4 results below:

Figure 5. Cornerstone Q4 results

Source: Cornerstone Q4 earnings release

Cornerstone's revenue in Q4 was $206.9 million, growing 38% y/y and beating Wall Street's $196.0 million (+31% y/y) consensus expectations by a seven-point margin. The biggest driver behind that y/y growth, of course, was Cornerstone's acquisition of Saba, which was partially folded into the company's top-line results in Q2 and fully consolidated in Q3. On an organic basis ex-Saba, Cornerstone notes that its revenue growth would have been 4.7% y/y (and 7.3% y/y for subscription revenue alone).

Management has noted improving demand trends after temporary pandemic-driven hits. In particular, the company noted improvement with customer renewals. Per CEO Phil Saunders' prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

During Q4, we continued prioritizing our customer retention efforts, which resulted in improved year-over-year renewal rates with a notable step-up in the second half of the year. As our customers began to see our renewed focus and commitment, we experienced significant expansion of our customers leveraging the Cornerstone offering and more than doubling in the use of our mobile offerings since 2019. Our ongoing efforts of integrating curated content to drive outcomes for our customers led to a surge in business during the fourth quarter, which we believe further validates our strategy and execution. Not only did we have the best quarter of content sales in the company's history, we're even more excited that due to our continued investments and enhancements, our customers adoption and usage of our content offerings climbed to all-time highs. The strategy for us is beyond merely selling content; it's about harnessing the power of data to extract insights that drives hyper-personalized development engagement with our customers' users."

Of course, it's not growth but rather profitability improvements that continue to be the backbone of Cornerstone's bullish thesis. Cornerstone's profitability is far more impressive than its single-digit organic revenue growth - in Q3, the company notched a 25.2% pro forma operating margin, a 630bps improvement versus 18.9% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 6. Cornerstone margin trends

Source: Cornerstone Q4 earnings release

Note as well that Cornerstone's guidance for FY21 calls for continued expansion, with a margin range of 24.2%-24.7%, up from 22.1% in FY20.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Cornerstone heading into 2021. This is a full-on value stock trading at <5x forward revenue. Many synergies from Cornerstone's massive acquisition of Saba (from both a product/go-to-market perspective as well as bottom-line cost efficiencies) are yet to be realized, and the company benefits from having a massive HCM market to conquer. Right now, Cornerstone is in the position of trading cheaply while also performing far above consensus expectations: use the opportunity to build up a position in this stock.