The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO, the “Company”) jarred investors yesterday when it announced that it was suspending the quarterly dividend payments and undertaking a review of the Company’s structure as a REIT. The goal, according to GEO, is to maximize the use of cash flows to repay debt, deleverage, and internally fund growth. GEO did not explicitly say it will abandon the REIT structure, but we believe this is a foregone conclusion as the Company follows in the steps of CoreCivic (CXW), which abandoned the REIT structure at the end of 2020.

Given that GEO’s stock was primarily owned by income investors who coveted the predictable dividend stream and presumable safe government counterparties, we are not surprised the stock was down -20% yesterday and another -6% today to a 15-year low. We believe GEO is at an existential crossroad and the Company needs to immediately pivot its strategy to deal with the realities of the current political climate in an effort to protect shareholder value.

We propose the Company immediately embarks on the following initiatives:

Begin negotiations with the United States Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and United States Marshals Services (USMS) to sell or lease Company-owned facilities to these government entities.

Adopt a mindset that private prisons are not a growth industry and adjust its corporate strategy accordingly. The Board should be focused on enhancing intrinsic value per share, rather than absolute size metrics like total revenue or total beds.

Recognize the value of GEO is now in its assets, not its future earnings.

Conduct a thorough review of the facilities the Company is leasing from other owners and develop a strategy for letting these leases expire if the facilities do not have secure contracts in place and provide an adequate return for GEO.

Pause all growth capital expenditures and focus instead on maintenance capital expenditures, with the goal of improving occupancy at existing Company-owned facilities.

The operating environment was fundamentally altered when President Biden issued the Executive Order

We believe the operating environment for GEO was fundamentally altered when President Biden issued the Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities on January 26, 2021. We are not interested in debating whether or not this is good government policy. The reality is that the US Department of Justice - via the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the US Marshalls Service (USMS)- accounted for approximately 25% of the total revenue for GEO and CXW. We realize that the political pendulum swings left and right, but we don’t see this policy reversing until 2024 at the earliest. GEO cannot afford to sit around and hope the political winds will eventually shift. The Company needs to be proactive in monetizing its assets on behalf of shareholders. We urge GEO to begin negotiations with the United States Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and United States Marshals Services (USMS) to sell or lease Company-owned facilities to these government entities. The USMS does not have any of its own detention facilities, so presumably it is going to need to buy or lease facilities in order to continue to operate.

The Board needs to adopt a mindset that private prisons are not a growth industry and adjust its corporate strategy accordingly

It is clear that private prisons will not be a growth industry for the foreseeable future. GEO should takes steps to shrink the Company and focus on enhancing intrinsic value per share, rather than absolute size metrics like total revenue or total beds in the portfolio. We find it absurd that GEO listed a desire to “internally fund growth” as a reason for suspending the dividend. There is no growth for the foreseeable future and the sooner the Board recognizes this, the better the prospects for enhancing shareholder value.

The tobacco industry is a great example of how good management can still create significant shareholder value despite a shrinking industry. In the past 10 years, Altria Group (MO) has generated a total return of +226% whereas GEO has generated a loss of -20%, even after including all of the dividend payments.

We believe GEO needs to pivot its corporate strategy to maximize intrinsic value on a per share basis. We believe this can be achieved by monetizing its valuable assets that are currently idle or underutilized, eliminating growth capital expenditures, and developing a share repurchase strategy for when the balance sheet is properly deleveraged.

The value of GEO is now in its assets, not its future earnings

GEO’s stock price is currently trading at the highly distressed valuation of 3x cash flow. Clearly, “the market” does not believe the earnings power of the business is sustainable. Despite us being a GEO shareholder, we agree with “the market” that the earnings power of GEO has been impaired for the foreseeable future. That said, we do not believe the value of the Company’s assets have been meaningfully impaired. The intrinsic value of GEO is now derived from its assets, not its future earnings. We have identified 30 facilities that are either currently idle or contracted with the BOP or USMS that GEO should immediately seek to sell. These facilities encompass 24,200 beds and we believe GEO could monetize these assets for $1.9 – 2 billion. GEO currently has approximately $2.65 billion of net debt. Monetizing the assets we have identified would pay off the majority of the Company’s debt and still leave shareholders with a very profitable operating company that could initiate share buybacks or resume cash dividends. We believe our estimate of the value that GEO could unlock is conservative given the replacement cost of new detention facility construction and the fact that some of these properties are located in valuable urban cores such as San Francisco, Oakland, Queens NY, and Indianapolis.

GEO and the federal government can create a win/win outcome

If the federal government is going to eliminate contracts with private operators, it will need to increase its prison capacity. Our underlying assumption is that prison populations will increase from 2020 levels as the COVID impact wanes and will return to pre-pandemic levels over time. We believe GEO can offer the federal government an easy and cost-effective solution to its pending capacity squeeze by selling or leasing facilities to the government. We believe this would remove the “for profit” optics of the Company-owned & operated facilities.

The US government is notorious for inefficient spending and the BOP has kept that traditional alive. There have not been many new prisons built by the federal government in recent years, but the few that have been built or proposed have a price tag of 3-7x the implied replacement cost of the GEO portfolio. With GEO’s stock currently trading below $6 per share, the value of its Company-owned portfolio (56,534 beds) is approximately $59,500 per bed. The most recent facility built by the BOP, the FCI Danbury Female Camp, cost $181k per bed to build. The FCI Leavenworth facility in Kansas, which is currently being proposed as a replacement for the existing facility, will have a price tag equal to $252k per bed. These two facilities actually look like a bargain compared to the BOP Letcher County facility in Kentucky that was proposed at a cost of $420k per bed. Fortunately for tax payers, the Letcher County project was cancelled in 2019.

Exhibit A:

The most conservative comps for prison construction costs comes from the Office of the Inspector General’s audit of the Federal BOP’s prison construction program that took place in the early 2000’s. At the time, the BOP was building 13 prisons at an estimated cost of $1.6 billion (see Exhibit B). These projects in aggregate were built for a cost of $106,142 per bed. Adjusted for inflation, these construction costs would be $154,297 per bed today.

Exhibit B:

As shown in Exhibit A, the GEO portfolio is currently valued at a massive discount to its replacement cost. We urge GEO to immediately take steps to close this gap by monetizing non-core, underutilized, and at-risk assets. It would be much cheaper for the federal government to buy (or lease) existing facilities from GEO than it would be for them to build new ones. These government agencies are going to need capacity in the very near-term, so this should be a favorable environment for GEO to sell assets.

There are examples of the BOP buying existing prisons in the past. For example, the BOP purchased the Thomson Correctional Center (2,100 beds) from the state of Illinois in 2012 for $165m. This purchase price equated to a value per bed of $78,571 (Exhibit C). This transaction occurred in 2012 and is not adjusted for inflation. If we assume that the GEO portfolio is worth a similar amount on a per bed basis, the equity value of GEO is approximately $14.90 per share. We believe valuing the GEO portfolio at $78k per bed is conservative; this would equate to a 50% discount from our estimate of the inflation-adjusted costs of the BOP prisons that were built in early 2000’s ($154,297 per bed, see Exhibit A & B).

Exhibit C:

Our estimated value of $78k per GEO bed would result in an enterprise value of $4.4billion for GEO. We believe this value is reasonable given that GEO has traded at an average enterprise value of $5 billion over the past five years.

Closing Remarks

In closing, we believe the GEO Board has a duty to shareholders to protect the intrinsic value of the Company by monetizing assets and shrinking its portfolio to reflect the new operating environment in the United States. In the same way that Macy’s Herald Square building in New York has retained its value, despite the Macy’s operating business declining, we believe GEO’s assets are still valuable and are not being properly valued by the public market. We believe the intrinsic value of GEO is $14-15 per share, but it will require the Company to pivot its strategy. We believe management’s old strategy of growing the portfolio was appropriate at the time, but the environment has changed and GEO needs to adjust its strategy in order to protect shareholder value.