No intention to repeat what I said in my previous report about GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) but I would like to give an update on some number and reaffirm my long and increasingly more optimistic view on the Company.

The Market

Timing the market is never a smart investment strategy however in some cases, particularly in commoditized products, it maximizes the chances for a good return. We know from management, that the graphite electrode cycle trails that of steel.

Iron ore trades at a 10-year high probably as a result of an unexpected increase of demand and a relatively constrained supply due to the slow reopening. Iron ore was the best performing commodity in 2020, thanks to China's early emergence from the pandemic and Beijing's heavy spending on economic stimulus, particularly infrastructure. Worldwide infrastructure spending would most likely continue to support iron ore prices.

Source: Business Insider

At the beginning of the month, S&P Global upgraded its price assumption for the commodity from $US100 a tonne to $US130 a tonne for this year. For 2022, the firm has lifted its forecast from $US80 to $US100. This means that prices could remain high for the foreseeable future.

"We anticipate that the global seaborne supply deficit could deepen further in 2021 while the timing of the resumption of activity at Vale's disrupted mines remains uncertain and will likely to continue to support prices over the next 12 months at least," S&P analyst Donald Marleau said in a report. "Chinese steel futures extended their rally in early trade to hit fresh peaks, boosted by strong domestic demand and concerns over output curbs in the world's biggest producer and exporter of the construction and manufacturing material." mining.com staff writer said in a report.

If that is the story for iron ore, should we expect a heated graphite electrode market? I don't have a crystal ball but if I had to bet on graphite electrode prices going up, I would say that there is a good probability to make some money out of this bet.

UHP Graphite electrode prices have increased from $2.2k-$3.0k per MT in Jan-21 to $3.3k-$4.8k per MT in Apr-21. Prices are ticking up!

Bill Gates' Green Manifesto

"So what can you do that will have impact? The first area involves mobilising capital to reduce the Green Premiums. For some products - like wind, solar and electric passenger cars - the Green Premiums are already low but will go down even further if more companies buy them. In other cases, such as low-carbon steel and fuels for shipping and aviation, the Green Premiums are prohibitively high. These are the sectors where we need to invest the most money and effort." -Source

I have used that quote in one of my previous comments but I would like to put some more emphasis on this statement. Mr Gates says that steel industry should change and his has a very good record on identifying these changes! Steel manufacturers all over the world are investing in greener steel manufacturing (ex DRI-EAF) and engineers are looking for ways to optimize these processes. I get the feeling that greener steel production is inevitable.

The table above compares the different steel production technologies and gives estimates on technological maturities. Both H2-based Direct Reduced Iron methods and Electrolytic processes use graphite electrodes which highlight GrafTech's relevance in this growing market.

In my view, investing in a "Do-Gooder" company such as GrafTech that makes steel production environmentally friendlier and that runs on a capital-light model offers a big upside potential.

Comments On Risks

During FY19 and FY20, investors were skeptical about GrafTech's prospects for the following main reasons:

Debt

Of course no-one should want a cyclical and over-leveraged business. However, in FY20 alone, management reduced debt from $1.8bn to $1.4bn. For a company that has a potential to generate $1.0bn in EBITDA, leverage shouldn't be an issue. On top of that, management took a well-timed strategic decision to extent company's debt maturity to 2028. The issuance of $500m @ 4.625% in Dec-20 was used to repay a portion of the secured term loans outstanding under existing credit agreement.

Brookfield Ownership

Following the latest 50m (@ $11.5 average) secondary offering, BAM's ownership dropped just below 37%. Of course the question remains. Do they sell because they know something that we don't or 6.5x return was enough and they are looking to deploy capital in other investments? It's not that I know the answer, and I am very open to criticism, but I believe the latter makes more sense.

Brookfield's total AUM is c. $510bn. This means that at $12.5 per share, BAM's previous 60% position in GrafTech is worth c. $2.0bn which is less than 0.5% of total assets. Should they care about the exit price for such a small part of their portfolio? I wouldn't. This argument tries to put some thinking behind BAM's prolonged selling activity.

It wasn't the first offering and it is not likely to be the last either. However reduced BAM ownership in conjunction with decreasing credit risk remove uncertainty around GrafTech and reduce the possibility for minority holders to be gamed by Brookfield. Through this lens, I see reducing BAM ownership as a positive catalyst for the share price.

Contracts

Improving steel market trading conditions reduce the possibility for client defaults which could have led to contract re-negotiations. When graphite electrode prices are low, clients are probably less interested to renew contracts (market price below the average historical contract price of $9.3k per MT) and more willing to accept market price risk. However, increasing steel prices gives visibility around cash flows from the outstanding contract obligations and supports GrafTech cash generation. Consequently, increasing graphite electrode prices could potentially push client to lock prices through contracts which could also partially support cash generation in a potential downturn.

China

China's ultra-high performance (UHP) graphite electrode market remains a black box and, in my view, is the only significant risk for this Thesis. Management says that it takes 3 to 5 years to fully develop a Greenfield graphite electrode facility. Developing an UHP facility is even more challenging but necessary to create top classes of steel. Lower-grade electrodes are used for secondary grades of steel which cannot support big-scale construction projects.

DRI-EAF (1) method, the most technologically mature green process, has gained momentum from big steel manufacturers however again steel quality is correlated to electrode grade. This means that GrafTech has an edge in this new green market and is almost certain that will continue to play an important role.

"In China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, the government has downgraded several mills in the wake of a clampdown on the industry's heavy polluters, effectively curbing their operations. Chinese government restrictions continue to be supportive for prices," ING commodity strategists told Reuters.

(1) Direct-reduced iron has about the same iron content as pig iron, typically 90-94% total iron (depending on the quality of the raw ore) so it is an excellent feedstock for the electric furnaces used by mini mills, allowing them to use lower grades of scrap for the rest of the charge or to produce higher grades of steel.

Investment Thesis

Market continues to ignore this opportunity. I feel that after Mr. Pabrai's exit, there was a lot of negativity around the Company which blurred the waters and removed the company from investors' watchlists. Can investors change their minds when facts change though?

The reality is that during probably the most challenging year on records, GrafTech generated $530m in FCF and reduced debt by $400m. In normalised market conditions, GrafTech should be able to generate at least $700m. Impressive cash generation, low capital requirements and aggressive debt repayment should at least get rewarded with a 10.0x FCF multiple. Adding the potential for higher graphite electrode prices could imply a valuation north of $7.0bn. This is more than 100% upside potential based on current market price with relatively small risk.

Management continues to focus on debt repayment but sooner or later, probably during FY21, they will hit their target leverage. Hence what they will do with all that cash? Potential dividend reinstatement or buybacks could also serve as a strong catalyst for the share price.