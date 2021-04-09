Yields - Up To Date

Bond yields are a sad state of affairs for most investors. For years, decades, we have relied upon bonds as a steady source of income, cash flows, and capital preservation. They are higher up in the capital structure than dividends, and they provided an income stream to fixed-income holders. This is no longer true and has not been true for some time now. The group of affected investors would include insurance companies, pension funds, seniors, retirees, and university endowments as some examples of who is being seriously impacted.

The disruption in the bond markets began after the financial crisis of 2008/2009. This is when the world's central banks stepped into the fray to combat the financial crisis of that time. That was all well and good, and the Fed and the other central banks made the right decision, but the bond/yield issues surfaced en masse, as the central banks never left the financial markets from that time to now. In fact, they are controlling/dominating the fixed-income markets through the use of their balance sheets, and they have distorted the historical use of bonds in the portfolios of individuals and institutions alike.

The total amount of assets for the Fed, the ECB, and the BOJ now stands at $21.3 trillion, and they have been on the rise since early 2020. The Fed’s assets now stand at $7.7 trillion while the ECB is at $8.8 trillion and the Bank of Japan is now at $6.6 trillion with no let-up of their assets, and their use of them, in sight.

In the European Union, in Japan, I point out that the central banks have pushed sovereign debt into negative yields, in many cases. They have redacted the history of thousands of years where the debtor paid the lender to borrow money. This is no longer the case for many governments, and while the United States has not entered this space ye - and I emphasize “yet” - I think our new Administration will put significant pressure on the Fed to do just that as the stimulus programs keep rolling out in Congress.

However, even without that political pressure, fixed-income investors in the United States face a dismal market.

Index Yield U.S. Govt/Credit 1.47% IG Corporates 2.20% U.S. MBS 1.74% U.S. High Yield 3.99% U.S. Municipals 1.10%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Stare hard at the yields here. Investors are getting a scant 73 basis points in Investment Grade Corporate bonds over Treasuries, which is providing, basically, zero and nothing in the way of protection for credit risk. Then consider the High Yield Index, which is but 4 basis points away from its all-time low yield. Here you are getting just 252 basis points for credit risk, which, again, is “basically, zero and nothing in the way of protection for credit risk.”

In my estimation, there is just no worth in the bond markets any longer, whether you consider “Absolute Value” or “Relative Value.” The central banks, on the basis of providing cheap money for their governments, have rigged the game to their governments' great advantage and to the great disadvantage of investors.

The only spaces to get yields, any longer, that make any kind of rational sense, in my opinion, are in some carefully selected closed-end funds and in some exchange-traded funds. The problem here is that both asset classes are complicated affairs, with some 650 closed-end funds and some 2,200 exchange-traded funds being available for inspection.

There are about 20 criteria that I use for this inspection, which is far more complicated than choosing one bond and considering its credit rating, coupon, and yield. Consequently, most individual investors should get some professional help here, as the criteria for investment are a very complicated affair. Then, for the professional investors, such as insurance companies, they are so heavily regulated that they are literally forced to buy bonds, and so, the fund space just does not work for them in any kind of size.

Now, as bonds mature, or get called, a significant amount of money which used to be directed into fixed-income investments has gone into “appreciation plays,” mostly the purchase of equities, as the offset to the lack of yields in bonds. This transference has worked reasonably well so far, with our stock markets at or near all-time highs. Yet, it must be said, that additional risk also comes from this transference and that the ugly head of “loss” could emerge in any market correction.

My summation here does not include the rejection of the 60%/40% notion for many people and some institutions. It is just that you have to pivot from bonds to funds to get yields and cash flows, as fixed-income investments, for the most part, just no longer work.

After 47 years on Wall Street, I can report with 100% accuracy that the world changes, the market changes, and so, you just have to get on with it. You can’t fight time or tides, and so, the best you can do is adjust to them, and I strongly suggest you recognize the diminution in the value of bonds and act accordingly.

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”



- Socrates

