Originating from South Africa means we're quite familiar with the mining space, we've avoided mining stocks for a large part of the pandemic but we've decided to pull the trigger and invest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW). Sibanye has come out with strong earnings of late and there certainly has been assistance from the recent metals and mining stocks hype which has fueled its stock price. The company has had its turbulent times in the past as we could expect from most precious metals-focused mining houses, but we're focusing on what's ahead for 2021. Our bullish consensus followed an analysis where we've taken a look at the quality of earnings, new projects, and integrated our findings into a valuation for the coming year. In addition, we've taken a look at the investment cycle and how much room is still left to run for the company's stock. Sibanye is an exceptionally well-diversified company and certain idiosyncratic features were looked at holistically instead of being analyzed as key drivers on their own.

Company Overview

The large-cap mining house operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company is the world's largest producer of platinum, the second-largest producer of palladium as well as the third-largest producer of Gold. Sibanye was incorporated in 2002, and although it has a global presence, has kept its head office in Weltevredenpark, South Africa.

Restructuring and ADR listing on NYSE

The company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a restructured entity in 2020, which included the acquisition of Sibanye Gold. The mining house also listed American Depositary Receipts on the NYSE, which are the equivalent to ordinary shares as voting rights are equally effective, the only difference is that the receipt resembles ownership in the company rather than it being a foreign share & direct investment, this is a term more than anything else and investors can look at it as ordinary shares.

The mining house's stock has done well since listing in February 2020. This has largely been due to the following factors in our opinion:

Restructuring, which has added crucial gold assets in South Africa to the balance sheet.

The appetite for mining stocks considering the stock rotation cycle.

Stellar earnings, Sibanye reported R30 billion in profits for 2020 versus R62 million in 2019.

A further look at the surge in earnings

Sibanye's comments on the improved profits were that the Marikana Gold mine in Rustenburg, South Africa yielded better than anticipated cost savings. The company had the opportunity to engage in a full year's production in 2020; in 2019, mining strikes took place in South Africa from workers. The company also stated that the average dollar prices were better in 2020 which resulted in an 83% stronger purchasing power parity of platinum and a 43% higher purchasing power parity of Gold.

What we noted:

Strong topline all the way through to operating income in 2020. We see a similar picture as what management painted in their 6-K. Again, comments were made regarding the strikes from workers in 2019. The rising precious metals prices were a key contributor to the topline. The commodity outlook expects prices to improve in the metals/precious metals space due to the expected rising demand for Veblen goods such as automotive and jewelry. We also see a pickup in items such as fine resistance wires and cobalt in construction for the rest of 2021, which will drive platinum prices.

As of today, Sibanye still has a Weighted Average Cost of Capital of 15.47%. We think that this will get driven down due to a more risk-off environment for creditors (although prime rates might move higher).

Finbox supports our argument regarding lower borrowing costs in the table above. The table is a consensus drawn from a wide pool of Wall Street analysts. The table shows estimates for the next 12 months on average. Considering the increased profits, we'd like to think that improved financing costs would be possible, especially as the company has a perfect Piotroski score of 9 (this score measures balance sheet liquidity).

Adding to our argument above, by looking at EBITDA down to net income, we can see an existing figure which looks healthy, and this will potentially improve considering cheaper financing and an increase in forecasted demand.

Another aspect to consider is that the company does pay a dividend with a current payout ratio of 5.79%, which is a bonus to investors considering the company is very liquid, and in our opinion, a dividend won't affect the growth rate due to its strong liquidity.

Cash Flows

The table below presents cash flows from December 2011 to December 2020.

As expected, an improvement in both levered and unlevered free cash flow was experienced. With the potential of cheaper financing costs, we could see an improved levered free cash flow. Solvency has increased working capital and you'd think that it would ensure that the company won't return to the public markets anytime soon with another share issue. This will prevent dilution and a subsequent decrease in share price. Free Cash Flow per share has increased to $0.48 from $0.05. We'd like to think this will be sustainable due to what we mentioned above.

Value Multiples

Having already discussed profitability, we've decided to stray away from its multiples. We've opted for value multiples as we're in a value environment in our opinion.

Both Seeking Alpha, as well as Finbox, provides strong value ratings with Seeking Alpha providing an A-grade and Finbox providing an undervalued grade.

As can be seen from the table above, Seeking Alpha reports strong value multiples except for an F rating in Price/Book (FWD). One would assume that it's got to do with the recent surge in stock price. Finbox argues that book value is $28.63 on the other hand. Below are a few analysts' price targets from Tipranks.

Citi, RBC, and BMO have provided higher price targets than the current stock price (see bio for open price when the article was published). What can be concluded from various consensus is that there is value but there are conflicting opinions on book value, which investors need to bear in mind.

Intrinsic Value

We've placed our own price target on the stock by using the Gordon Growth Model, which uses the expected dividend of a mature company to predict intrinsic value. We've chosen this model as opposed to an asset-based valuation (Book Value) as we believe earnings will be sustainable (as discussed earlier). We used the estimated dividend by Seeking Alpha as well as estimated capital structures from Finbox with the estimated sustainable growth rate calculated by us as ROE x Retention Ratio (1-payout ratio), provided by Finbox and Seeking Alpha respectively.

$1.63/10.25%-3.5% = $24.15 (rounded).

The Gordon Growth Model shows us that the asset still has room to run up to $24.15 from its current price (again see the top of the article for price at publication). This model is rather consistent and can be used for mature companies. Just consider that these are our calculations and we'd encourage all investors to use their own quantitative analysis if possible.

ESG a value-add in the mining space

Forming part of the ESG framework in the mining space is a difficult task. Sibanye meets the JSE thresholds score of 2.5 for responsible investing. In addition, the company also forms part of the Bloomberg gender equality index, which only includes 7 South African companies.

ESG is a key driver for institutional investors as Bloomberg reports that approximately 77% of endowments (endowments are key investors in the mining space) have increased ESG holdings during covid-19. Goldman Sachs argues that ESG relates to strong performance and this will drive further ESG investment in the future.

Now, obviously, mining houses will fall short of environmental requirements, but with regard to social responsibilities, Sibanye is right up there. Why is this an important aspect for us? Well, the institutional consensus is important in the metals & mining sector as it's a capital-intensive business that relies on block investments from institutions as well as large credit lines from big banks. In our opinion, Sibanye's social policies and ESG ratings will ensure the company remains financially efficient and thus produce favorable financial performance for shareholders.

Horizon

We'd like investors to decide for themselves but we've provided some context on the investment horizon we're looking at.

Based on our valuation, we'll open and stay in a position until the $24.15 mark is reached where we'll sell off gains. If that mark had to be reached within the near future (i.e. within the next month), we'd stay in the position until we feel the stock rotation cycle is complete (explained later on).

We've spoken about the investment life cycle quite a bit in previous articles, so we'll just touch on it again briefly. Again we're cyclical in our belief as our horizon ranges from 3 months to 12 months.

Again, relating to our previous articles, we believe we're currently at 11 and moving into an early bear market. However, there's still breath in metals and mining in our opinion, and we'd say a 3-month to 6-month bet on Sibanye is what we'll be going for. Considering earnings and value, we see a sharp increase within the next 3 months.

To end off our argument regarding the stock rotation cycle, JP Morgan's expectation is that we're headed into the defensive cycle, which correlates with the early bear stage in our graph. Their consensus is well aligned with our opinion.

If you're a longer-term investor, then Sibanye could still be a good pick, but our feeling is that once the $24.15 price gets hit and the stock rotation cycle moves on, you'll need to re-assess for yourself.

Risks to Consider

Investors need to consider a few risks when looking at buying the stock. These include:

Sibanye is a mining house focused on precious metals, which means that it's reliant on exploration. Although well-diversified, there's never a 100% guarantee of finding precious metals.

Labor unrest happened in 2019 which caused operational damage; this is a factor, which is unpredictable in nature.

Infrastructure problems have persisted in South Africa, with power supply prices rising due to electricity blackouts. When this happens, the respective mining properties need to opt for more expensive alternative energy sources in the interim.

Investor Takeaway

We're bullish on Sibanye Stillwater Limited as they had a great financial year in 2020 with operational efficiency and market factors driving the performance. In addition to the financial performance of the company, we found solid valuation multiples as well as an intrinsic value, which is well beyond the current stock price. Risks need to be examined closely as the company operates in jurisdictions with turbulent working conditions and inconsistency with power supply. However, after examining the risk versus potential reward, we've chosen Sibanye as a lucrative precious metals bet for 2021.