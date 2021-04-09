Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the state of the broader equity and debt markets, as a follow-up to a piece I did about five weeks ago. At that time, I noted I saw multiple reasons to be cautious, but that investors would be wise to stay the course, within their risk tolerance. Simply, while lofty valuations, rising yields, and Covid-19 cases still concerned me, I expected the policies of cheap money and gradual economic re-openings to manage those negative fundamentals. While I did not predict a smooth ride, I warned of the danger of staying out of the market, because that is a very real risk in itself.

Looking back, the broader market has indeed seen some pressure, but it was mostly short-lived. If we evaluate the major indices in March, we see the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain, but other corners of the market have not been as lucky. The NASDAQ was down, the S&P is flat, and other hedges, such as treasuries, gold, and aggregate fixed-income funds were not very rewarding either, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: CNBC

However, despite this weekend, equities have continued their path higher in April. This is also the case with alternatives like gold and Bitcoin, leading me to want to do to another macro-review. Specifically, I want to focus on why investors should remain calm in the face of this volatility, but emphasize this does not always mean to simply "stay the course".

At this juncture, I see diversification as extremely critical, given the fundamental changes we are seeing in the market. This includes a new administration in D.C., rising longer term yields, and stronger economic outlooks. As a result, I have been adjusting my portfolio over the past few months, and intend to keep doing so in the coming months to ensure I am not overly exposed to any one idea. This means a trend away from my primary market funds, which are the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), and the SPDR DOW Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). Rather than building on these positions, which have become very correlated (with the exception of DIA), I have been branching out to a few stocks and other funds to make sure I have enough exposure sectors beyond Tech and Industrials. I believe this will help me in the year ahead, and is something most readers could benefit from.

Why Is The Market Rattled? Yields, Mostly

To begin, let us take a look at the biggest cause of the market's volatility recently. This is rising yields, which have come about despite the Fed's objective to keep interest rates low until at least 2023. As economic growth projections rise, the money supply keeps increasing, and government debt burdens come in to focus, investors are starting to demand more compensation for longer maturities. The impact has been a steady rise in the 10-year yield.

Now, this is not problematic in and of itself. However, rising yields impact different sectors in different ways. For example, the fixed-income market, which saw issuers load up on long-term debt for very low rates, has seen duration levels rise astronomically over the past few years. This has caused some pain in bond prices as longer term yields are rising, as investors are now feeling the downside to interest rate sensitivity. Further, equity sectors seen as having a long duration, such as growth stocks in Tech, have also been under pressure. While not interest rate sensitive in the same way as bonds, growth stocks rise because of expectations on future returns/cash flows/profits. When yields rise elsewhere, investors may not be willing to lock their money in growth stocks on the possibility of better days ahead, when they can earn higher yields today.

This is important because the correlation between Tech and yields has indeed been negative in the short run. In fact, over the last few years the relationship has been fairly consistent, with a clear relationship solidifying recently:

Source: Bloomberg

I want to mention that I am not saying to avoid Tech, or that Tech is a poor investment choice going forward if yields keep rising. Many major players in the Tech space will do quite fine, as they have shown their ability to manage complex economic cycles over the long-term. Further, many famous Tech names have impressive balance sheets with hordes of cash, which could very well be of interest to investors if markets come under more pressure.

However, it is worth pointing out because if investors anticipate yields to keep rising in the short term, then Tech may very well lag. We don't know for sure which scenario will play out, and that is precisely why I see diversification as critical at the moment. Importantly, this has forced me to branch in to some different funds, as my broad market funds really are not as diverse as one might imagine. For example, my holdings of VOO and VTI, which track the S&P 500 and the total stock market, respectively, have been very correlated and dominated by Tech. I also own the popular QQQ, which tracks the NASDAQ, so I was very over-weight Tech going in to 2021. To illustrate, consider that both VOO and VTI have over a quarter of their assets in the Tech sector:

Source: Vanguard

As you can see, investors in these "broad" funds have quite a bit of Tech exposure, as well as a lot of overlap. As a result, there will be challenges ahead, especially if yields keep on rising. To protect against this possibility, I will outline a few options I prefer in the following paragraphs.

Who Benefits From Rising Yields? Cyclicals

As I noted above, Tech has been under pressure from rising yields. Of course, they are not the only sector in this situation. But they are the most important (in my opinion), given their heavy weighting in broad market funds and their dominance in the S&P 500. With this in mind, what are some sectors that are not hurting from rising yields? While many income-producing corners of the market, such as Real Estate and Utilities, also suffer from rising yields, there are a few sectors that actually benefit from yields rising. Two of the biggest beneficiaries are Financials and Energy, as well as other cyclicals like Industrials and Materials, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The point here is that there are companies and sectors that can profit off higher yields. Financials are the obvious pick, as banks and lenders can improve their margins to charging more for interest and loans as rates rise. Energy, and other commodity-focused sectors, can increase their profits under inflationary conditions. Simply, if oil was produced in the past, the margin can be increased if it is sold for more in the future than current prices. This is likely to coincide with rising yields because of the reasons behind the rising yields. For instance, if yields are rising because economic expectations are improving, then it is logical to expect an increase in demand for a commodity like oil, and therefore a rising price. Similarly, if yields are rising because investors expect inflation, that could also drive future prices for commodities and other materials.

My takeaway here is that branching out in to some of these sectors now is smart for two reasons. One, it would improve the balance of a portfolio, like mine, that became too reliant on Tech. Two, it will give investors a chance to profit off the trend that is rattling the broader market, which is rising yields. There is a myriad of ways to do so, but for me, I focused on the big Energy names and the regional banks. I did this because the top bank players are also represented in the broader market funds, to a larger degree than the smaller, regional names. For Energy, I went with a sector ETF, because many of the smaller players have been struggling with low oil prices over the past year, and I do not want to take on that credit risk.

*As a result, I increased and opened positions in the following three funds, respectively: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which has a large Financial weighting, owns the top two names in Energy, and has a dividend focus. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

Don't Fear Corrections

My next point highlights what is likely a concern for many readers right now, which is the start of a period of some market weakness. With equities hitting fresh highs not too long ago, the sell-off in Tech, which briefly touched in to correction (10% drop) territory, as well as a few other sectors, has certainly made some investors nervous. As a result, some may be thinking of doing some profit taking here, or generally lessening their overall exposure. In fairness, I would not argue against this logic. There is nothing wrong with taking profits, especially if it helps you stay within your comfort zone. For example, I took some profit off VTI, primarily because of the concentration risk I noted above. However, the distinction here was I did not just move the proceeds to cash, I rotated those proceeds in to some select sector funds, which I mentioned in the prior paragraph. The takeaway here is investors need to do what is right for them - whether that is staying put, making some sort of rotation, or lowering their exposure as a whole.

I want to emphasize that there is not a "right" answer for investors, now or ever. All one can do is make sure they are comfortable with their own portfolio, if that means missing out on some gains, so be it, because you want to be able to sleep at night. While I stand by this perspective, I do want to caution investors from getting too risk-off. Again, I am not suggesting anyone go beyond what they are comfortable with, but I do want to highlight the risk of being spooked by a few down days or weeks, and staying out of the market for too long.

Where I am coming from with this sentiment is to drill home the point that equities rise over time, and staying out is not the right long term move for most people. While avoiding sell-offs can be extremely rewarding, timing the selling, and then subsequent re-buying, is very difficult. Further, readers should understand that equity returns end up being positive under most market conditions in the long term. This includes years where markets see sharp losses. Importantly, even when there are large swings, such as 10-15% drops, investors who stay the course often end the year with gains. This means, selling off to avoid those losses is not actually necessary if you stay in for the long term. Yes, you can avoid the loss and compound your return, but, again, that assumes you will time the buy-in price correctly after the sell-off.

To illustrate, consider over the past few decades, S&P 500 calendar year returns were positive the majority of the time, even during years when the index corrected:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My takeaway here is this graphic is very telling. When markets undergo normal corrections in the 5-15% range, they almost always end up positive for the year. It takes very sharp losses, such as in 2003-04 or 2008, for the S&P 500 to go negative for the calendar year. Over the last four decades, we have only seen multi-year, consecutive calendar losses once, which is a pretty incredible statistic. Further, even in some years, like 2020, when markets drop by substantial amounts, they sometimes manage to finish positive anyway. I view this as support for keeping the majority of my portfolio in equities, even at times when I feel a correction may be around the corner. Over time, the returns are justified.

Any Good News? We Are Closer To Normalcy

Through this review, I have mentioned a few of the reasons for the recent weakness we saw in the market, and portrayed a general level of caution. In truth, I would not advocate going too risk-on right now, as markets do sit at high levels and valuations remain stretched. I favor selective buying, a focus on diversification, and staying within a comfortable risk tolerance. However, I do not want to suggest there are not any bullish tailwinds on the horizon. In fact, there are, and much of that stems from the progress being made on the pandemic.

While Covid-19 cases are starting to pick back up in the U.S. and parts of Europe, the good news is that vaccination numbers are improving as well. This tells me the recent spike may be temporary, as the U.S. continues to be a world leader in getting adults vaccinated, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

Clearly, there is still a long way to go. But improving vaccination figures are helping state and local economies to re-open, improving consumer confidence and spending. Further, as world economies also open back up, demand for cyclical products and services like energy, travel, and other discretionary items are improving growth projections. In fact, Fitch Ratings, a U.S. credit rating agency, just increased its GDP forecasts for the U.S., China, and Emerging Markets as a whole, this past week, as shown below:

Source: Fitch Ratings

I view these stories optimistically, and they help to balance out some of the negative forces in the market. While note a cure all for the pain we have seen recently, it does give me some confidence that better days are ahead.

Bottom-line

2021 is setting up to be a challenging year. As a result, investors should remain focused on their long term goals, which probably rely on keeping a heavy exposure in equities. While a correction could be forthcoming, that is always a risk, so investors need to make sure they are comfortable with their equity allocation and can withstand some short-term pain under that allocation. Looking ahead, I see diversification as key, with a primary rotation in to sectors that will benefit from rising yields. This provides a nice hedge against some of the slides we are currently seeing in other sectors. Ultimately, as vaccinations, re-openings, and loose monetary policies come back in to focus, we should end the year on a high note.