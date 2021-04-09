Photo by Martin Keiler/iStock via Getty Images

Belonging to the pine tree family, cedars are well known for their antibacterial, antifungal and insect repellent characteristics of their wood and oil. If you want to know how it looks like, just look at the flag of Lebanon. Τhe more kitchen - friendly readers could try and bake a beef steak on a cedar plank. The result will be a heavenly inspired dish. But enough with the flora and chef education. You probably already know that in today's article we will be looking at Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR), which is a real estate investment trust investing in shopping centres that have a main grocery store segment. By investing, we mean owning, operating and redeveloping these properties.

With a total of 54 properties, the company is earning its income in the mid Atlantic states, with Pennsylvania having almost 50% of the company's total gross leased area, while Connecticut is in the second place by 14%. This area weighting is reflected also in the occupancy rates, where Pennsylvania and Connecticut reported occupancy of 91.5% and 92.5% respectively.

In terms of tenant diversification we can see that 9.1% of the total annualized base rent is generated by a single tenant, Giant Food, while another 4.1% comes from Shop Rite. More specifically, according to Cedar Realty Trust's 2020 annual report, Giant Food Stores, Stop & Shop and Food Lion each of which is owned by Ahold N.V., a Netherlands corporation, leased an aggregate of approximately 11% of the Company’s GLA at the end of 2020, and accounted for an aggregate of approximately 13.6% of the company’s total revenues during that year. We generally don't like to see such concentration of rental sources, although in this case, with the COVID19 pandemic going on and the economy shifting online, we think that this fact favours the company.

A few words about the largest tenants

Giant Foods is a company standing and operating for the last 85 years in the U.S., currently owning over 200 supermarkets across the country. In fact, according to Exchange Right, "the company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets." In 2019, the company's revenues grew by 5.5% while for 2020 we expect more spectacular results due to the pandemic proof nature of the business. It's no secret that a large portion of the company's sales is generated by its online segment.

The company's long term debt is rated by S&P and Moody's at the BBB and Baa1 levels respectively, while the short term debt rating from S&P is A2. However, as mentioned above, Giant Food is owned by Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, which is a company based in Netherlands and is also rated at BBB by S&P.

On the other hand, the second largest tenant in terms of base rent contributions is Shop Rite, a company which reported an EBITDA figure of $7.24 billion at the end of 2020. It is a healthy company which has seen its net operating cash flow grown by almost 300% from 2018.

Back to the Cedars

Now when we are screening for quality REITs to invest in, one of the first things that we do is to see how this particular company did against its peers and a specific index.

As we can see in the graph presented above, Cedar Realty has not only underperformed the S&P 500 but also its selected peers, namely Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), RPT Realty (RPT) and Urban Edge Properties (UE). We selected these companies for our comparison for two reasons. First they are presented by the company in its investor presentation as a basis for comparison and second, the have similar market capitalization. The underperformance is very obvious as an investor who bought shares in the company 5 years ago, now would have lost almost half of his investment.

We cannot help but connect this "below average" performance with the recent decision of Camac Partners LLC, a company that as of February 28th, owned 5.16% of Cedar Realty Trust, to nominate a slate of 7 director candidates for the company's board. According to Camac, the reason behind this decision was the $500 million decline in company value overseen by the present board of directors.

Some final considerations

In November 2020 the company executed a 1 for 6.6 reverse stock split. It goes without saying that reverse splits only happen to avoid delisting and to camouflage poor performance. That's why when a company announces a reverse stock split the share price suffers. As a matter of fact, Cedar Realty Trust was notified on 28th of April 2020 by NYSE that a delisting was imminent due to failure to comply with listing standards. The thing is that it is not the first time that the company did a reverse stock split but it is rather common practice.

thing is that it is not the first time that the company did a reverse stock split but it is rather common practice. When the COVID19 pandemic outbreak occurred, many companies chose to keep their dividend payments to a minimum or even amend them in order to preserve capital. Cedar Realty Trust chose to slice its dividend to one cent per share which represented an 80% cut. However, in January 21, 2021, the company brought back its dividend to $0.066 per share.

FFO has remained stagnant over the past 5 years. In 2016, the company generated $41 million in FFO while in 2020 this figure got down to $39.85 million. Even in 2019, in the pre - pandemic era, the company generated $42 million in FFO. On the other hand, revenues have been declining consistently from 2016. On a per share basis, the company had an FFO figure of $3.22 in 2018 which in 2019 and 2020 declined to $3.05 and $2.88 respectively. This is particularly interesting if we also take into consideration that the average base rent per square feet has been growing consistently during the past 5 years.

The company has a 1.94x FFO interest coverage while it faces significant maturities in 2021, the majority of which belong to the revolving credit facility. Although this obligation can be extended for a year, in 2022 the company needs to repay approximately $150 million of senior debt while at the end of 2020 their cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million. According to their 2020 annual report, "the company is exploring obtaining secured debt on certain properties to address some, or all, of the Company’s debt maturities in 2022". We can see here how incredibly leveraged is this company, which has a Debt to Equity ratio of 135% and a debt ratio of 89.2%, being the most leveraged among its peers.

Conclusions

What we are looking at here is a combination of a very well positioned business plan which however has failed to deliver repeatedly. We do like the exposure to pandemic and internet economy proof retail sectors. As we wrote here, the digital economy is here to stay. However, in our experience, when we see a consistent and rather severe underperformance of a specific stock relative to its peers we then look at the management's effectiveness. We would expect that a REIT so leveraged would be in a position to provide oversized returns, which is not the case here. With FFO and revenues remaining steady at best, there is definitely something wrong going on with this company. They seem to be trapped in a debt spiral and unless something spectacular happens, they need to dispose some of their properties and possibly support their shareholders with share buybacks. Maybe the proposed slate of board of directors will have the answer to all these questions, maybe not. Whatever is the case, we will remain in the sidelines to see if the cedars will grow again.