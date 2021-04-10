Photo by Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

We've covered several Business Development Companies, known as BDCs, in our recent articles.

BDCs offer retail investors exposure to privately-held firms, which often are funded by venture capital firms. However, since they invest in privately-held companies, it's up to a BDC's management to keep investors informed on the economic health of their portfolio companies.

BDCs' share prices were pressured in 2020 due to the uncertainty as to how their portfolio companies would perform in the COVID lockdown environment. However, most of them have bounced back, as the year progressed, due to better than expected non-accruals.

Profile:

Founded in 2004, NY-based Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) provides private debt and private equity to middle-market companies in the United States with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions and direct lending to established owner-operated companies. PSEC invests primarily in first-lien and second-lien senior loans and mezzanine debt, which in some cases include an equity component. It provides capital to middle-market companies and private equity financial sponsors for refinancings, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, later-stage growth investments, and capital expenditures. It seeks to invest between $10M to $500M per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5M and $150M, sales value between $25M and $500M, and enterprise value between $5M and $1000M. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. (PSEC site)

PSEC has outperformed the BDC industry, the broad financial sector, and the S&P over the past month, year, and so far in 2021:

Holdings:

There are four main types of investments, $5.7 billion in total assets with 122 investments.

Middle Market Senior/Secured loans consist of the largest allocation, at 50%. There's also 19% in Middle Market Lending, with an added buyout feature, giving PSEC some equity upside potential. The 16% Real Estate segment involves investments in multi-family properties, and there's 13% in Subordinated Structured Notes, involving CLO equity. 82% of PSEC's assets are secured, with 69% of its portfolio comprised of 1st lien and other senior secured debt:

(PSEC site)

PSEC has a low, 1.6% concentration in the Energy, Restaurant, Leisure, Retail, and Hotel industries, which were negatively affected by the pandemic lockdowns. Its Portfolio has 122 investments across 39 industries - the two leading industry exposures are Consumer Finance, at 12.4%, and Healthcare Providers & Services, at 9.8%, with all other industries at ~4% or less:

(PSEC site)

Earnings:

In its most recent two quarters, ending 12/31/20, total investment income fell slightly, down -2.67%, while Net Investment Income, NII, was flat. 84% of total investment income is comprised of recurring interest income.

NII/Share was down -2.7%, while Realized and Unrealized Gains did an about face vs. Q3 and Q4 2019. PSEC's fiscal year ends on June 30.

Non-accruals actually peaked prior to 2020 - they were at 1.6% in Q4 2019, and then dropped to 1.6% in Q1 2020, .9% in Q2 2020, and improved to .7% for Q3 and Q4 2020:

(PSEC site)

Dividends:

PSEC has maintained its $.06 monthly payout since September 2017, when it was reduced from $.08/month, hence the -6.51% five-year dividend growth average. It tends to go ex-dividend near the end of the month, and pays in the third week of the following month. Management declared the March, April and May payouts in early February.

At $7.98, PSEC yields 9.02%, and will go ex-dividend next on 4/29/21:

NII was roughly even over the most recent two six-month periods, resulting in an average .99X dividend coverage:

Taxes:

PSEC's Form 8937 indicates 54.46% Return of Capital and 45.54% Ordinary Income in its first eight distributions for 2020, with the following five being 100% ordinary dividends:

(PSEC site)

Profitability and Leverage:

PSEC's ROA is higher than the BDC industry average, while its ROE and EBIT Margin are both lower. Its leverage. however, is more conservative than the industry average.

Debt:

PSEC's nearest debt maturity isn't until July 2022, when the $162.9M outstanding on its 7/15/2022 Senior Convertible Notes comes due. 73.8% of its assets are unencumbered.

PSEC's debt has investment grade ratings from S&P, Moody’s, Kroll, and Egan-Jones over the past 12 years. It repurchased or redeemed $551.0 million of debt maturing between 2019-2024 during the fiscal year ended 6/30/2020, and $454.7 million of debt maturing between 2022-2043 during the six months ended 12/31/2020.

(PSEC site)

(PSEC site)

Valuations:

We compiled updated BDC industry average valuations to compare to PSEC's. PSEC is one of the largest BDCs, with a $3.08B market cap, vs. the $1.4B industry average.

PSEC looks undervalued vs. BDC industry averages on a Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA basis. At $7.98, there's a -10.94% discount to NAV/Share. Its 9% yield is a bit higher than the 8.23% industry average:

Options:

We saw one analyst price target for PSEC - it's $5.75, which is far below its current $7.98 price level. However, we're finding that the street's price targets are lagging behind quite a bit over this past topsy turvy year due to so much uncertainty.

PSEC has thinly traded options. We added this August put-selling trade to our Cash Secured Put Table, where you can see more details.

This is an "in the money" trade, with an $8.00 strike price, vs. PSEC's $7.98 price/share. It pays $.55, for an 18.87% annualized yield, with a $7.45 breakeven:

