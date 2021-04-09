Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Provides A Stable Dividend That Beats Equity Yields

Introduction

In this ETF review we are reviewing Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF). The fund invests in the 50 highest-yielding preferred stocks in the U.S. and Canada.

From SPFF's website:

FUND OBJECTIVE The Global X SuperIncome™ Preferred ETF (SPFF) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Enhanced Yield North American Preferred Stock Index. WHY SPFF? High Income Potential: SPFF invests in 50 of the highest yielding preferreds in the U.S. and Canada, potentially increasing a portfolio's yield.

Monthly Distributions: SPFF makes distributions on a monthly basis and has made distributions each month for over 8 years.

Preferential Tax Treatment: Preferred securities may also provide an income advantage. Income from preferred stocks may be treated as qualified dividends (QDI), rather than as regular interest income.

Global X also provides an excellent summary of the Investment Case for SPFF. Most notably, for investors seeking high dividend yields, the underlying preferred equities comprising the fund tend to pay a higher, more frequent, and more stable dividend than equities. These distributions (unlike interest received from bonds) can qualify for favorable tax treatment as qualified dividends.

Top 10 holdings as of 04/05/2021:

Ticker guide: AVGO (Broadcom Inc.), ALLY (Ally Financial Inc.), QRTEA (Qurate Retail, Inc.), JPM (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), USB (U.S. Bancorp), C (Citigroup Inc.), ATH (Athene Holding Ltd.), WFC (Wells Fargo & Company), MS (Morgan Stanley)

The fund is passively-managed and rebalanced twice per year. Equity selection criteria and fund rebalancing details can be found on the SPFF ETF Summary.

Fund Details (as of 04/05/2021):

Inception: 07/16/2012

Holdings: 46

Net Assets: $207,582,684

NAV: $11.93

Expense Ratio: 0.58%

30-Day SEC Yield: 5.42%

12-Month Trailing Yield: 5.83%

Distribution Yield: 5.76%

Distribution Frequency: Monthly Since February 2020, the fund has distributed a monthly dividend of $0.0565 per share.



Characterization of Dividend Distributions

As mentioned in some of my recent ETF reviews, investors should pay attention not only to dividend yield but also to the source of the distributions.

A cursory review of the fund's most recent dividend announcement (19a notice) reveals that so far in 2021, 17.2% of the SPFF's distributions were actually Return of Capital (ROC). The December 2020 19a notice indicates that about 32% of last year's distributions were also ROC:

I will discuss this more in the Annual Report section that follows.

(click the header for link, then select the "Annual Report" tab on the website)

SPFF's most recent annual report covers the period from 11/01/2019 - 10/31/2020, so it should provide some great indicators for how the fund performed through 2020's COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule of Investments (p. 142)

The major sector weight was Financials with 70.5%, followed by 7% to Information Technology, and about 6% in Energy and 6% in Utilities. Just over 92% of the funds holdings were from U.S.-based companies.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (p. 199)

SPFF reported Total Assets of $185.1M at the end of the period. Less just over $1M in liabilities left reported Net Assets of $184M. Notably, the asset statement indicated that the fund has total accumulated losses of $66.2M, so it would appear that at least for the near-term, investors may want to anticipate additional ROC distributions.

Statement of Operations (p. 204)

For the period ended 10/31/2020, SPFF reported Net Investment Income of $10.1M, the majority of which was dividend income to the fund. As to be expected when considering the shaky market conditions during 2020, SPFF reported total realized losses of $9.2M and unrealized losses of $2.7M, which served to reduce Net Assets by just under $2M.

Statement of Changes in Net Assets (p. 212)

Despite the negative book losses due to securities devaluation in the portfolio, the fund did still distribute just shy of $11M in distributions to shareholders. As previously mentioned, this means that a significant portion of those distributions were classified as ROC at the end of 2020. Not necessarily concerning, but this may spell trouble for the fund in the future, especially owing to the relatively small amount of Net Assets at its disposal.

Financial Highlights (pp. 225 - 226)

Similar to the balance sheet and income statement, this schedule of changes to the NAV over the past five years also painted a somewhat bleak picture. Whereas SPFF's NAV started late 2015 at $13.49, it has been slowly scraped away to $11.73 as of 10/31/2020. This is a decrease of about 13% over that time period.

While adverse market conditions are understandable, it appears that in all years except 2016, earnings were over-distributed. This, along with a decrease in the market value of the underlying holdings, has definitely contributed to the drop in NAV over this time period.

Summary

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF is an excellent way for yield-seeking investors to benefit from the stable nature of preferred stocks. On the upside, SPFF is passively-managed, offers a monthly dividend distribution, has a 12-Month Trailing Yield of 5.83%, and a low Expense Ratio of only 0.58%.

However, on the downside, investors will want to carefully weigh the yield and monthly distributions against SPFF's small fund size. As mentioned previously, the fund had a large decrease in market value during 2020 and appears to be slowly diminishing its NAV value. I urge you to take caution and complete your own due diligence before investing. My main concern with this fund is that it may someday distribute itself out of existence.