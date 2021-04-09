Photo by Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is set to break out. After good earnings were reported in March, persistent supply chain problems point to more capital growth and a big increase in gross margins this year. Based on FY 2023 earnings projections, Micron is undervalued and a buy. The technical setup is bullish and points to a breakout which could unleash new momentum, short term.

Micron is up about 100% since October and if you had the foresight to buy Micron at $50 in October last year, you made a good decision as Micron trades at $94 now. Despite the strong revaluation, Micron can go even higher.

Why Micron is a buy

The chief reason: Micron benefits from a massive chip shortage in the electronics industry and growing lead times, partly due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and faster than expected increases in demand from the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. This shortage in semiconductors is affecting both chip demand and prices … negatively for buyers and positively for producers/sellers of semiconductors.

Supply chain challenges are likely here to stay until year-end 2021 and should drive revenue and earnings outperformance of semiconductor firms that ship DRAM.

The DRAM market is seriously undersupplied right now and a shortage of products that are in demand typically creates a seller market in which prices increase. DRAM is Micron's largest source of revenues (71%) and created $4.4b in revenues in FQ2-21.

(Source: Micron Investor Presentation)

The outlook for DRAM is super bullish in FY 2021 because the industry is expected to see demand growth of 20% with supply being unable to match demand for the foreseeable future. NAND demand growth is expected to be in the low to mid 30% range.

(Source: Micron Investor Presentation)

Constraint-driven dynamics in the chip market are driving revenue outperformance expectations for the sector. Almost all firms asked in KPMG's Semiconductor Survey 2021 are expecting at least single digit revenue growth in FY 2021.

(Source: KPMG Semiconductor Survey 2021)

Optimism is independent of product category. Microprocessors, memory and optoelectronics all have an improved outlook in 2021.

(Source: KPMG Semiconductor Survey 2021)

Once the supply-demand imbalance in the semiconductor business has been corrected, which could last from a few months to a year, DRAM and NAND industry growth rates are likely going to decline but are still expected to grow long term.

For now, this supply problem creates a favorable backdrop for Micron which made record DRAM shipments in the last quarter. Micron's total FQ2-21 revenues got a 44% Y/Y to $6.2b and the forecast calls for even more revenue growth in FQ3.

Turning to gross margins …

Gross margin is often used to compare the profitability of businesses that produce processors. Gross margin is revenue minus production costs and gives you an idea how production costs relate to revenues. A high gross margin means that a company keeps more money from every dollar in sales.

Micron's FQ2-20 gross margin was 29% which expanded to 31% in FQ1-21 and another 2%-points in FQ2-21.

(Source: Micron)

What makes Micron attractive is that management expects a continued improvement in its gross margin in FQ3-21 ... and likely for the rest of the year.

Micron's FQ3-21 guidance calls for $7.1b in revenues and a gross margin of 41.5% ... so revenues are expected to grow 15% Q/Q and the gross margin is expected to grow another 8.5%-points. Micron's FQ2-21 revenues were up 8% Q/Q and 30% Y/Y.

(Source: Micron)

Micron's gross margin has been super cyclical over time and between 20-40% for the most time … a gross margin above 40%, which is forecast for FQ3-21, is attributable to temporary supply problems.

Micron's gross margins have historically been just as cyclical as industry demand but are in a long term uptrend. Looking at Micron's long term gross margin pattern depicted below, you could argue that the current semiconductor shortage is once again driving a cyclical expansion in the industry where gross margins that could drive up gross margins to 50% or even 60%, short term.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Micron is cheap ... despite ultra-fast revenue and earnings growth

Rarely do you come a company whose valuation has doubled in six months, but is still cheap!

So let me introduce to you to some valuation points for Micron that will show you that the semiconductor company is still not overvalued … far from it.

Based on FY 2023 earnings estimates, Micron is expected to earn $11-share.

The distribution of earnings estimates is shown in this table …

(Source: Seekingalpha)

The P-E ratio for Micron is just 8.8x which seems low given its double digit revenue growth Y/Y and exploding gross margins.

Data by YCharts

Micron can be compared to other semiconductor firms, most of which are also cheap based on their P-E ratios. Micron is trading well below the industry average, making it the most exciting semiconductor chip to own in the sector.

MU INTC AMD WDC STX Average Market Cap $b $100.3 $266.9 $96.4 $20.7 $17.8 $100.4 Share Price $94.04 $66.73 $83.33 $72.74 $79.20 $79.21 P-E Ratio 8.8 14.0 32.6 10.7 13.0 15.8 P-B Ratio 2.6 3.4 17.0 2.2 19.8 9.0

(Source: Author)

Technical analysis

The setup for MU looks very supportive and could indicate a potential breakout.

MU is an uptrend since October 2020 and the share price bounced off the lower trend line multiple times. MU has positive momentum which could drive it past its double top at $95 … also a resistance area. A positive break immediately clears the way for $100.

(Source: Finviz)

Closing thoughts

The stars currently align for Micron ... the supply shortage and cyclically-driven improvements in gross margins are creating more valuation runway. 2021 is going to be a stellar year for Micron and gross margins could extend even more for the rest of the year.

Micron's share price has doubled since October but Micron can go even higher ... because MU is undervalued based on FY 2023 earnings estimates and the technical setup is also highly favorable. With this favorable context, it should be only a matter of time for Micron to break out above its double top and attack new highs.