Photo by J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has finally made it all the way back. By back I mean that it has fully recovered from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and finally managed to live down the stigma which has afflicted all major banks for over a decade. Burdened by its untimely acquisition of Countrywide Financial in 2006 as well as the October 2008 acquisition of Merrill Lynch (under heavy pressure from the Fed), it emerged from the crisis as one of the most heavily damaged financial institutions among those which managed to survive. The current CEO Brian Moynihan took over in 2010 and a year later cut a deal with Warren Buffett for a $5 billion loan. The loan was structured as preferred stock with options to buy 700 million Bank of America common shares at $7 per share. At the time BAC was trading below $6 per share. The chart below provides a picture of its ups and downs before and since.

Data by YCharts

I have often kicked myself for not buying BAC the instant news of Buffett's loan crossed the wire, but I was out of the country and felt out of touch. I can't make the excuse that I didn't have time to think because the stock didn't react immediately.

In the meantime Moynihan did not escape without criticism of the Buffett deal. Critics called it dilutive and pointed out that he had recently said that Bank of America had no need to raise capital. This was probably true in the literal sense, but the loan provided Buffett's imprimatur and worked wonders in shoring up the stock price and putting fears about BAC's survival to rest. When the 2012 stockholder meeting rolled around, however, a hostile crowd with various complaints gathered around corporate headquarters in Charlotte, NC, and had to be restrained by police and metal barricades. That hostile crowd was an early warning that BAC had a long journey ahead to reestablish trust. One of its most severe critics at that time was leading bank analyst Mike Mayo.

Buffett, on the other hand, became a great supporter. He eventually converted his options into Bank of America common shares and continued to add to his position as recently as Q4 2020 (while selling his positions in other banks). His ownership in BAC is now around 11%. Bank analysts gradually came around. Within a few years Moynihan was seen as a straight shooter and a leading spokesman for the industry second only to JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon.

The operating results at Bank of America also began to confirm that Moynihan knew what he was doing. The same top-rated bank analyst who had been highly critical of BAC in Moynihan's first four years became his huge supporter, as in this February 21 interview with CNBC under the heading "Bank of America is the best of big bank stocks right now, says top analyst Mike Mayo." Meanwhile dividends have been paid in every year of Moynihan's tenure and began to increase steeply in 2014, rising at a rate of over 29% annually for the past five years:

I finally bought a large position in Bank of America in 2016, as part of a major strategic trade out of REITs and into banks, paying twice what Buffett paid. That's the price of waiting for less uncertainty. My one consolation is that when I finally bought BAC the risks were sufficiently muted that I felt comfortable buying in size. By 2016 BAC was clearly out of trouble, although its reputation remained scarred by the previous crisis. Like the great Rodney Dangerfield, BAC and all other banks couldn't get no respect. They traded at low P/E ratios which placed the sector at or near the bottom of all sectors in market valuations. The lack of respect for banks struck me as unwarranted and the low P/E provided a margin of safety. The swap into banks proved to be one of my better decisions. Since I bought it, the stock price of BAC has nearly tripled and total return has been about 27% a year. It still doesn't seem expensive to me, and I haven't sold a share.

My major reasons to be positive about Bank of America today are similar to the reasons which made me buy it in 2016. It's a bank with a strong customer base, abundant and rising deposits, and excellent management. To me it ranks with JPMorgan as the two top quality choices among the large banks. JPM has a slightly different business focus, being more heavily weighted toward investment banking. Bank of America also does investment banking and money management via Merrill Lynch, and has a strong international presence, but it is first and foremost the leader among major banks in domestic retail banking. As such, it is highly leveraged to the spread between the cost of deposits and earnings on loans and mortgages. It is the bank which will see its earnings rise the most sharply if interest rates continue to rise. I have significant holdings in both BAC and JPM but own BAC in much greater size.

Before digging down into a few numbers I should remind readers that the time series for financial results over the past two years does not present a smooth and accurate picture which can be taken at face value. This is partially the result of the pandemic, which distorted longer term trends for most companies. This pandemic effect was magnified with banks. It's not just a matter of the obvious increase in loan loss provisions. Bank financials should also be looked at in the context of a decade in which the spread between deposit costs and loan interest sank dramatically. Without a look at some secondary numbers and somewhat conjectural forward estimates, it is hard understand how BAC could have run up so sharply in price while continuing to represent good value. That is, however, exactly what I believe to be the case.

Five Reasons BAC Is A Buy

In descending order these are the five major reasons to consider buying Bank of America even at current prices:

Reason Number One: Improving NIM and NII

NIM and NII are the two most important numbers for banks. NIM - Net Interest Margin - is the average difference between the money a bank pays out on deposits and CDs and the money it takes in from loans and mortgages. NII - Net Interest Income - represents the absolute net amount of income from loans and mortgages. An increase in margin and an increase in absolute loan volume both lift Net Interest Income. A couple of decades ago the average Net Interest Margin was over 4%, but in recent years, with a relatively flat yield curve, it has often fallen below 3%. For Q4 2020 NIM was 2.71% for Bank of America, down one percentage point from the previous quarter. Slide #11 below from the recent earnings call shows BAC Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin over the past five years:

Pay special attention to the item at the bottom of the shaded area. Note that a parallel upward shift of 100 basis points would have an enormous impact on Bank of America's earnings and cash flow. BAC's interest rate sensitivity is clear from the fact a 100 basis point parallel upward shift in the yield curve would increase 12 months NII (Net Interest Income) by $10.5 billion. The red bar charts on the upper left represent the last five quarters of Net Interest Income. The sum of the last four quarters is $43.86 billion, so an increase of 100 basis points producing NII of $10.5 billion increases Net Interest Income by about 24%. Bear in mind that the above chart was part of a year-end report. Since January 1, 2021, yield on the 10-year Treasury has already increased by about 70 basis points. Assuming rates stay where they are now, NII would be expected to increase by something like $8 billion on a 12 month basis, roughly 18%.

The 10 year Treasury yield has more than tripled since the low of 51 basis points on October 4, 2020, almost exactly six months ago, while yields at 2 years and below have stayed about the same - barely above zero. As I write, the 10-year is at 1.64% and appears to be consolidating as part of a longer term up trend. This is not only an absolute increase but a major steepening. With solid underlying economic growth, this trend is likely to continue. Although some market observers have been disturbed by the rapidity in the rise of the 10-year yield, it should be remembered that it is simply a step toward renormalization. The 10-year Treasury would have to rise another 100 basis points just to get back to the highs of recent years, around 2.7% in early 2018. That was a moment of strong profitability for the major banks. Bear in mind further that this 100 basis points, if it happens, would come on top of the 70 basis points which have been added already in 2021.

There is one other interesting wrinkle to the prospects for NII and NIM at Bank of America. Despite all that happened in 2020 its deposit base continued to grow with a huge bump deriving from PPP payments to individuals of $600 and then $1400. In the aggregate the PPP recipients committed about 70% of the money received to bank deposits or CDs. As a result of this somewhat surprising phenomenon the percentage of deposits at BAC now committed to loans is at 50% - the lowest level in history. Half of BAC's industry-leading $1.8 trillion (and growing) deposit base is simply sitting there on the books uninvested. Bank of America prudently kept most of the sudden bump of cash sitting in deposits, undoubtedly taking into account the unknown degree to which to which depositors might ultimately decide to withdraw money to spend. How much of that bump in deposits will stick is still a matter of conjecture, although there is evidence that the traumatic events of 2020 have made a cash reserve more important to a substantial part of the population.

For Bank of America the high level of deposits not yet put out in loans couldn't have come at a better time. That 50% of deposits not yet deployed comes not just from the predictable annual increase of deposits plus the PPP bump but also from tepid loan demand and its own reluctance to lend aggressively at such low rates. That seems to be in the process of a major shift. For rates to go up while BAC has almost around $900 billion of cash on hand for lending is the best of all possible worlds. If a genie had given its CEO one wish, this might have been it.

Management deserves credit for maintaining growth in earnings despite a terrible environment due to the yield curve headwind. That headwind is likely to become a tailwind in 2021 and over the next several years and perhaps beyond. Rates probably won't stay exactly where they are through 2021, although they have leveled off for the moment, but they are at least as likely to increase as to decline. They might, in fact, be headed back to the 2018 high over a couple of years - matching the top rate from the most recent period of more robust growth. If you believe that the next few years will be a time of renormalization which started at the pandemic low, it seems entirely possible that Bank of America's earnings will absolutely explode. In this recent Barron's interview Brian Moynihan used the term "substantially increase" in a tone of understatement which couldn't quite conceal his enthusiasm:

The key is we've been able to invest $3.5 billion a year in technology. We've been able to open up branches in many new cities. We've been able to raise minimum wages, while we've kept expenses down. Now that's the magic in a franchise, so when rates rise, which they will at some point-and when they did in '16 and '17-the earnings rise sharply, because we have no more expenses to deploy and all the revenue that comes in from the deposit base. This economy is basically the same size that it was in mid-2018, with three times the rate of growth, and we just dropped $1.9 trillion of money into it with the relief package. And the interest-rate environment, despite all the discussion about the 10-year [Treasury note] rising, is still 100 basis points lower than it was then. On the front end it's 160, 175 basis points lower."

BAC's last pre-pandemic per share earnings were $2.75, in a less favorable rate environment than the present. Merely adding an estimate of normalized revenues (disregarding 2020) and returning to 2019-level expenses produces a conservative pre-tax earnings increase of 10-15% from 2019, or roughly $30-32 billion. Another 100 basis point parallel increase in rates, per the above slide, would eventually add up to another $10.5 billion. While much is conjecture, you can begin to get the picture which has Brian Moynihan so clearly enthusiastic. Meanwhile all other areas of BAC are already firing on all cylinders and growing. Note that this does not include potential restoration of the roughly $8 billion extra set-aside for loan loss provisions which is a non-cash book entry. The probable jump in actual cash flow and earnings suggests that BAC, which sells at 15 times pre-pandemic earnings is going to look a lot cheaper as 2021 earnings unfold.

Reason Number Two: Buybacks

The buyback case is simpler than the earnings case but almost as important. Other financial companies, particularly low growth property and casualty insurance companies like Travelers (TRV), have been buying back shares for years. With meager returns because of low returns on their float, they have seen buybacks as an opportunity to financially engineer better returns. Over the past decade TRV managed to drop its share count by 40%, increasing earnings per share by 67%, not at all a bad rate of growth for a company with little growth on the top line. Banks had to wait for stress tests and permission from the Fed to do this level of buybacks and BAC only began to do so in earnest in 2018, reducing share count about by about 7% in both 2018 and 2019.

Buybacks are a very efficient way to return capital. As I have often written when discussing Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) lack of a dividend, which I strongly support, buybacks provide flexibility which serves all types of shareholders. Those who wish immediate income may simply sell the same percentage of their shares as the buyback, so that, for example, a buyback of 5% of shares, enables shareholders to sell that same 5% and receive an effective "dividend" of 5.26% while retaining their same percentage of ownership of the company. The company, meanwhile, gets that same 5.26% boost in earnings per share. Additionally, and importantly, whatever actual dividend the company pays can be increased by 5.26% without the aggregate cash paid increasing at all.

We cannot say for sure whether this year's buyback will be 5%, the hypothetical number used above, the 7% of 2018/2019, or perhaps as low as 3-4%. Last year's buybacks were modest, and occurred only in the 4th Quarter. Already in Q1 of this year BAC has done buybacks of $3.2 billion. Annualized this would mean almost $13 billion, or about 4% of the shares at current share prices. In the last two full years of buybacks, however, BAC used essentially 100% of earnings on combined buybacks and dividends, so the number could be quite a bit larger and perhaps approach 7%.

Reason Number Three: Its Focus On Organic Growth

This may seem a minor point or mere boilerplate. It is anything but. Moynihan has emphasized organic growth on several occasions. Bank CEOs - his predecessor Ken Lewis being a prime example - tend to be empire builders. They are highly susceptible to selling themselves a story about adding depositors or improving other business units with scale, synergies, and "cost reductions" to be achieved with an acquisition. Many such moves come to grief as Ken Lewis learned with the disastrous acquisitions of Countrywide and Merrill Lynch, which has only recently become a highly profitable and growing unit of Bank of America. The good news is that all BAC divisions are thriving and growing and its current CEO is determined to proceed without complications as stated in the course of the Q1 earnings call and reiterated elsewhere:

As you know, our first priority of use of all our capital is to grow our business organically. And we have funded growth in many areas and we have funded expanded minimum wages to $20 an hour for all our teammates, we expanded -- increased COVID benefits and we've taken care of all that."

Reason Number Four: Reduced Loan Loss Provision

Moynihan has commented that reserves against loan defaults had been increased to prepare for a pig going through a python when in fact it turned out to be more like a mouse. As a result the major increase in loan loss provisions in the middle of 2020 is likely to be largely reversed over time. This increase in reserves produced a one-time reduction of about $8 billion in reported 2020 earnings and should produce a future one-time pop of almost that much, perhaps in 2021. It's important to remember, though, that this is a non-cash number which exists on the liabilities side of the balance sheet. It's simply a book entry moving cash internally, but it's good news that it will no longer represent cash that will not be received. It will also result in an increase in tangible book value.

Reason Number Five: BAC Supports Stakeholder Capitalism And Treats Its Employees Well

Studies over the years have shown that companies which treat their employees well tend to perform better operationally and in stock performance than those which don't. Moynihan was recently interviewed by Barrons' for a second time within two weeks and the occasion was his co-authorship (with World Economic Forum executive director Klaus Schwab and other CEOs) of a letter urging the business community to pay attention to a variety of stakeholders not just shareholders. Employees were at the top of his stakeholder list. These comments about employee support during the pandemic caught my attention:

At a time of a national debate about a $15 minimum hourly wage, Bank of America moved to a $20-an-hour minimum in 2020, a year ahead of schedule. Moynihan called it one of the bank's many employee-friendly policies. He also cited a benefit that has offered employees $100 a day to hire someone to look after their children during the pandemic so they could work. That benefit was used for 3.5 million days of child care. For us, the security of workers is to try to keep them employed during the crisis. Different business models have different ramifications. We have to support our clients and support our teammates so they can support the clients. They have equipment and conditions for working at home. Those who have to go to the office have massive social separation of 15-20 feet. We've doubled the overtime pay in the call centers. We've given unlimited ability to talk to a counselor and no copay to talk to a [telemedicine] doctor."

Three Risks To Weigh Against The Positives

The risks to all banks as well as Bank of America also include some that are important and some that are well recognized but less important:

Risk Number One: Disappointing Economic Growth

Much of the rally in Bank of America stock beginning in October 2020 has been driven by increasing evidence of economic strength. One can argue that BAC stock has already priced in gangbusters growth. The economy may fall short of fulfilling this popular prediction. At the present moment, however, strong growth in the present and near future is increasingly visible. Long term growth rates are even less predictable.

In his just released Annual Shareholder Letter - a shareholder letter with a following comparable to Buffett's - Jamie Dimon of JPM argues strongly that the economy is not only strong at the present moment but likely to remain so into 2023. This states explicitly the view that Brian Moynihan implies in all his statements bearing upon the economy. Both statements, of course, come with the usual caution and are not to be taken as a guarantee. The future always contains a probabilistic chart of forking paths.

Whatever eventuates, banks appear leaner from cost cutting during hard times. Bank of America in particular, despite being highly leveraged to economic growth, has already demonstrated its ability to forge ahead with modest growth under very trying economic conditions and unfriendly interest rates. It's helpful to remember that it raised its dividend and manufactured 7% annual growth via buybacks through two years of a low rate regime. A period of disappointing growth might drop the stock price for a while, but for a long term investor that might merely produce an opportunity to add, while buybacks at a lower stock price would be more efficient.

Risk Number Two: Disruptive Fintech Competition

This has always struck me as the most important long term risk to banks, but the actions the major banks, especially BAC and JPM, have demonstrated that they are fully aware of the risk and on top of it. Mike Mayo was quoted in the Barron's article/interview with Brian Moynihan that the top banks and Bank of America in particular were already engaging the problem and would easily prevail by developing their own technology or acquiring fintech competitors. Chris Davis, third generation CEO of the financial-oriented Davis mutual fund family, was quoted in his own Barron's feature as recognizing this as the primary issue but arguing very similarly that the top banks have met it head on in part by absorbing fintech players. As I was working on this article, Seeking Alpha's news feed contained this article about BAC's acquisition of Axios Technologies, an industry-leading health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments - a move which bonds customers to BAC through providing digital payments.

Risk Number Three: Higher Taxes

Higher taxes to support infrastructure spending appear likely. There's little positive to be said on that subject, but it will happen to US companies across the board, perhaps producing a harder hit on a few companies which have paid very little in taxes. BAC has paid its share. The fact that a higher corporate rate hits everybody probably means a drop in aggregate S&P earnings, which could produce a correction of significance. It is unlikely to happen until late this year and also unlikely to be retroactive as the administration will not want to look as if it took charge and immediately created an economic setback.

The Biden proposal would increase the top rate from 21% to 28%, taking back half of the Trump cut from 35%, while one Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has proposed reducing the new rate to 25%. The way to calculate the impact is to take amounts kept by the company and calculate the difference as a percentage of the old (higher) number. For companies paying the full new 28% rate, which is rarely the case, the Biden version would dock corporate after-tax earnings by 9%, while the Manchin compromise would dock earnings about 5%. That's significant but not necessarily disastrous in context of the many things currently going right at BAC.

The sleeper in the tax proposals is the proposed international minimum corporate tax rate, which seems to be getting some traction overseas. As long ago as 2012, Bank of America and CEO Moynihan were cited by Bernie Sanders on his list of "Top Corporate Tax Dodgers". The report specifically criticizes Bank of America's use of "tax havens." Sanders must have been referring to foreign countries where Bank of America does business and paid taxes as specified under US law at whatever rate prevailed in that country. Some of the apparent foreign receptivity to an international minimum tax rate may be lip service, but if put in place it would likely have a modest effect on BAC after-tax earnings.

Bank of America's Valuation

How expensive is Bank of America? What is the right way to arrive at an appropriate price earnings ratio? There's no absolute answer at the present moment, just as there's no really good answer for most stocks and sectors. The argument as to whether lower rates justify lower discounting rates for cash flow and thus justify higher stock prices is not readily answerable. Another complication is the fact that it is hard to estimate earnings by simple projection coming off of an outlier year like 2020. There's also a general "as against what" issue.

By recent standards - compared to bank P/E's over the past decade - Bank of America looks expensive. So do most major banks. It trades at a bit under 16 times forward earnings (as against a 14 forward P/E for JPM) but it would appear to have a good shot at faster earnings growth over the next few years than JPM. It trades at slightly under 1.9 times tangible book value. In this recent call Guggenheim argued that the major banks now sell at 60% relative to the market versus a historical 70%. I can't help wondering what P/E ratio Guggenheim was using for the market. Some analysts say a P/E of 30, some 40, some 22 - all part of that annoying "as against what" factor. Interesting as Guggenheim's estimate is - implying that banks may be 10% undervalued (a number reflected in its $44 target for BAC) - the comparison and projection contain an enormous question as to whether the estimate involves a proper yardstick at a time when proper bases of comparison are poorly defined.

Bank of America is up roughly 60% from average October prices before the recent rally. It's indisputable that it is now a lot more expensive than it was five months ago. Its P/E has risen from roughly 10 to almost 16 in less than 6 months. Its price to book ratio, meanwhile, has jumped from about 1.2 to about 1.9. The question is whether it was dirt cheap then or somewhat expensive now. Of course the rest of the market has risen in similar fashion on the same hopes for recovery and growth so that financials have maintained their relative position as the cheapest major area in the market.

The case that Bank of America should outperform the market going forward is based in part on the expectation that financials are among the groups most highly leveraged to economic growth, and that BAC is perhaps the financial most likely to have earnings explode to the upside and continue growing from a higher base. There is, however, another powerful case for outperformance. Banks have spent more than a decade under a cloud of distrust stemming from their reputation as the central culprits of the 2007-2009 crash. The 2020 lockdown may have marked the final turning point in the general rehabilitation of banks.

Bank of America, one of the major losers of 2008, has finally lived down its part in that catastrophe and deserves to trade at a valuation perhaps still cheaper than the market but more in line with current market valuations. The price to book value ratio of BAC also does not seem so high in context of the 30-year history of banks in which the average price to tangible book exceeded 2. At times P/B was well over 2 but the average has been dragged down by the last decade. Recency bias has an important impact on how banks as a whole are valued. Comparing it to slow growth consumer staples like Coca-Cola (KO) and McDonald's (MCD), with P/Es of 25 and 28 respectively, its current P/E of 15-16 still seems cheap. This is especially true considering its large buybacks and a dividend which is rising much faster than the dividends of KO or MCD and which has a much longer runway because of BAC's much lower payout ratio.

After its run-up from the middle 20s in October, Bank of America stock has traded around 40 for the past week or so as if bumping into what traders call round-number resistance. Not being a trader, I just see a pause in the trend which could break either way in the short run. If I didn't own it already, I might start by buying a partial position at the current price.

Conclusion: Bank of America Is Still A Buy

Bank of America is the third largest position in my combined household accounts. As I said above, I haven't sold a share and might add to the position if the market had a correction that pulled its price down slightly. If I didn't already own it in large size, I would be considering it at the present price.

When I sum up Bank of America, I see a company which is more solid and stable than the lingering memory of 2008 has previously allowed the market to think. The environment seems favorable for a well run, cost conscious retail bank, and Bank of America checks off all the major boxes. It will likely have significantly higher earnings over the next year or two, increase its dividend at least moderately, and execute buybacks so that along with dividends a total of 100% of earnings is returned to shareholders. I also see it as being able to reduce its float at a rate that adds at least 5-6% annually to earnings and allows a similar increase in dividends without increasing the aggregate amount of cash out the door. It has also demonstrated in recent years that it can deal adequately with a difficult economic environment.

Other banks should also do very well in a growing economy, but Bank of America stands out from the crowd. Warren Buffett would appear to agree. He must have been thinking along these lines last year when he eliminated positions in JPMorgan and other banks but added meaningfully to his position in BAC. It's pricier now, but the arguments for owning it still apply. That's the case for Bank of America. As always, consider the argument, check the numbers, and reach your own conclusions.