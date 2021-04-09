Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Special Situations Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

I believe the market has largely overlooked an opportunity hiding in plain sight - the chance to buy the most profitable publicly-listed bitcoin miner at a significant discount to comps. Bitcoin miner Greenidge is going public via a reverse merger with Support.com (SPRT). SPRT shareholders will soon own ~8% of Greenidge.

I believe there is 40%-90% upside if the market simply values SPRT/Greenidge in line with comps like Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) at a 15x-20x EBITDA multiple.

History

In 2014, private equity firm Atlas Holdings acquired a coal-fired power plant in upstate New York and renamed the operation Greenidge Generation. Atlas began transitioning the plant from coal-powered to natural gas powered and completed the conversion in 2017.

In 2018, Greenidge began mining bitcoin using power generated from the plant (providing it with a low cost of power) and the company has been ramping up mining capacity ever since.

Starting with just 1 megawatt (MW) of mining capacity in 2019, the plant is up to 19 MW currently and on pace to hit 41 MW by July 2021 and 45 MW by year-end 2021. The company says it can hit this goal with current power plant generation and already purchased mining equipment, i.e. zero incremental investment.

The company also plans to purchase additional mining equipment next year to further expand capacity to 85 MW at this one location. Beyond 2022, the company believes it can replicate this profitable mining model at additional power plants around the country.

Source: SPRT/Greenidge Merger Presentation

In March 2021, Greenidge announced it was going public via a reverse merger with Support.com, a process which is expected to be completed by Q3 2021. The market seems to be overlooking that they can now own this cost-advantaged bitcoin miner through SPRT stock at a fraction of the valuation of comps.

The full SPRT/Greenidge merger presentation can be viewed here: Merger Presentation

Cost Advantages Over Competitors

SPRT/Greenidge will be the only publicly traded bitcoin miner with a captive power source, which gives it the lowest cost to mine in the industry at a cost of $2,869/bitcoin for the LTM ended February.

This advantage of owning its own power source can't be overstated. At $22/MW, Greenidge's cost of power is over 20% lower than Marathon Digital Holdings. In February 2021, Greenidge mined bitcoin at an effective cost to mine of negative $371/bitcoin as the plant produced more than enough power to run the mining operation and excess power was sold back to the grid at a profit.

Source: SPRT/Greenidge Merger Presentation

In addition to a low cost to mine, being vertically integrated insulates Greenidge from renegotiation risk with third-party energy providers, a potential issue other bitcoin miners will have to contend with at some point.

Source: SPRT/Greenidge Merger Presentation

Processing Power

A bitcoin "miner" is really a transaction verifier who receives newly minted bitcoin in return for verifying transactions on the blockchain. This is a computationally intense process and a miner's computational power is measured by its hashrate. The hashrate is expressed in exahashes/second (EH/s) which is basically the # of guesses per second a mining operation can pump out. 1 EH = 1 quintillion hashes. The way to increase EH/s is to operate more bitcoin mining machines, i.e. "miners".

SPRT/Greenidge's hashrate is currently 1.1 EH/s and expected to reach 2.6 EH/s in 2022 with 28,000 miners.

As a comparison, RIOT is just slightly lower currently at 1.06 EH/s but targeting 3.8 EH/s once they can get their hands on 37,642 miners and can get them up and running.

MARA, most ambitious of them all, is around 1.4 EH/s currently but targets 10.4 EH/s with over 100,000 miners.

Ramping up this processing power by acquiring more mining equipment is of course a function of investment. With Greenidge now coming public via SPRT, it should only further open up the company's access to the capital markets if they want to quickly ramp up capacity near term, but given its superior profitability the company can likely just reinvest earnings.

In addition to hashrate, the other factor for top line revenue is of course the price of bitcoin which miners receive in return for verifying transactions. While I'm not making a call on where the price of BTC goes from here, I lay out a few valuation scenarios based on various BTC prices in the valuation section later on.

Source: SPRT/Greenidge Merger Presentation

Deal Math

The reverse merger was announced in the midst of a fairly hectic time in the market (mid-March) and investors seem to have largely missed or misunderstood what is going on. This has created the opportunity to buy the lowest-cost publicly-traded bitcoin miner at a fraction of peers like MARA and RIOT.

Post-deal close, current SPRT shareholders will own approximately 7.7% of the new public entity. So the math is as follows:

Current SPRT stock price of $5.00 x 24.2 million SPRT shares (fully diluted) = $121 million market cap.

$121 million market cap / 7.7% = $1.57 billion implied equity value for Greenidge (assuming zero value on core SPRT business).

$1.57 billion less $77 million in net cash = $1.49 billion enterprise value of Greenidge.

As a comparison MARA trades at a $5.5 billion EV and RIOT at $4.5 billion.

Greenidge Valuation Scenarios

While I don't have a view on where BTC price goes from here, I lay out a few valuation tables based on a range of BTC prices ($49,000 - $90,000).

$49,000 BTC price

$5.00 SPRT share price

Greenidge implied valuation = 13.7x 2022 EBITDA and 9.2x 2022 run rate EBITDA

Source: author with data from company filings

$60,000 BTC price (~current BTC price)

$5.00 SPRT share price

Greenidge implied valuation = 10.6x 2022 EBITDA and 7.2x 2022 run rate EBITDA

Source: author with data from company filings

$90,000 BTC price

$5.00 SPRT share price

Greenidge implied valuation = 6.6x 2022 EBITDA and 4.5x 2022 run rate EBITDA

Source: author with data from company filings

Again, while I'm not making a call on the price of bitcoin, if you do think the price is closer to $90,000 next year, then you're paying a 6.6x 2022 EBITDA for SPRT right now at $5.00/share and 4.5x year-end 2022 run rate EBITDA.

At current ~$60,000 BTC price, RIOT and MARA both trade around ~15x EBITDA analyst 2022 estimates while SPRT is at 10.6x as the market is seemingly overlooking SPRT.

Another way to think about it is SPRT currently has the same processing power as RIOT at 1.1 EH/s but has a significant cost advantage with an over 20% lower cost of power and is not at the risk from third-party energy providers. Despite this inherent advantage, RIOT trades at a 204% higher EV than SPRT ($4.5 billion vs $1.5 billion).

Risks

Deal Risk The merger is expected to be completed by Q3 2021. If the deal falls through for any reason, it's reasonable to expect the SPRT stock price to decline. I think this risk is fairly low considering in conjunction with the merger announcement > 30% of SPRT shareholders agreed to vote in favor of the deal.

Bitcoin price There are some gives and takes here but SPRT/Greenidge's topline will of course be dependent on the price of bitcoin. The offset to this, however, is that because SPRT/Greenidge is the lowest cost public miner and one of the lowest cost miners in general at < $3,000 cost to mine, they have a large cushion with which they can mine bitcoin profitably. It's reasonable to assume that other higher cost miners may have to stop mining at a certain bitcoin price, similar to how when the price of oil is too low a lot of expensive drillers can't drill and halt operations.

Running out of bitcoin While this risk is much longer term, it should be acknowledged. Theoretically, the supply of new bitcoin shouldn't run out until 2140, but there are only roughly 3 million bitcoins left to mine. This equates to about $180 billion at current market prices and provides plenty of earnings potential for SPRT in my opinion. Also even when the new bitcoin supply does get very low, miners still perform a crucial function in the bitcoin ecosystem acting as transaction verifiers, I believe they will eventually command a higher transaction processing fee in return for this necessary function, perhaps a % of the transaction amount, similar to a traditional payment processor.



Summary and Catalyst

The market is mispricing SPRT because this transformational merger is either being overlooked or simply misunderstood. Investors have a chance to own the most profitable publicly-listed bitcoin miner and the only one with its own captive power source at a discount to comps. I believe now is the time to buy, ahead of two potential catalysts: