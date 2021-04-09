Global-E Online Files For $100 Million IPO
Summary
- Global-E Online has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.
- The firm provides a cross-border e-commerce platform for enterprises.
- GLBE has performed impressively during the pandemic, growing sharply across major metrics.
Quick Take
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a border neutral e-commerce solution for merchants seeking to sell direct-to-consumer [D2C].
GLBE has produced strong financial results across major metrics during the pandemic.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
Petah Tikva, Israel-based Global-E was founded to develop a cross-border e-commerce platform that makes it easier for merchants to sell their products internationally.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Amir Schlachet, who was previously SVP and strategic advisor to Bank Hapoalim.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm:
Source: Global-e
The company's primary offerings include:
Localized languages
Support for over 100 currencies
150 Payment methods
Pre-calculate & remit duties
20 shipping carriers
Multi-lingual after-sale support & returns
Global-E has received at least $120 million from investors including Red Dot Capital, Deutsche Post Beteiligungen, Goor Holdco and Cross Ship.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customer relationships through direct sales, inbound prospect leads and through channel partnerships.
A typical sales cycle can take from three weeks to six months and implementation can require up to 16 weeks for large merchants or 3 - 6 weeks for smaller businesses.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2020
|
7.1%
|
2019
|
7.0%
Source: Company registration statement
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was a strong 7.3x in the most recent reporting period.
GLBE has produced a net dollar retention rate of 172% for the calendar year 2020, an extremely high rate. It indicates high product market fit, growing revenue from its existing cohort of customers, and efficient sales and marketing efforts.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global e-commerce market was an estimated $9.1 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach $27 trillion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing acceptance of technology as a means to purchase all manner of goods and a growing middle-class population worldwide.
Also, the chart below shows the 2019 e-commerce market share by model type:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
In-House D2C online stores
Alternative platforms
Legacy Players
Local Distributors
Non-D2C online channels
Financial Performance
Global-E's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
A swing to operating profit and net income
A strong increase in cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 136,375,000
|
107.1%
|
2019
|
$ 65,852,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 43,473,000
|
132.9%
|
2019
|
$ 18,664,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2020
|
31.88%
|
2019
|
28.34%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2020
|
$ 9,023,000
|
6.6%
|
2019
|
$ (4,951,000)
|
-7.5%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
2020
|
$ 7,891,000
|
2019
|
$ (7,544,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2020
|
$ 29,350,000
|
2019
|
$ 7,028,000
Source: Company registration statement
As of December 31, 2020, Global-E had $68.6 million in cash and $89.9 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $29 million.
IPO Details
Global-E intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to obtain additional working capital, to create a public market for our ordinary shares and to facilitate our future access to the public equity markets. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Piper Sandler, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James.
Commentary
Global-E is seeking U.S. public capital investment to fuel its growth ambitions as sales have increased markedly during the pandemic.
The firm's financials show strong financial growth results across all major metrics.
Free cash flow for 2020 was a healthy $29 million.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped as revenues grew; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was a very strong 7.3x during 2020.
The firm's net dollar retention rate was a very high 172% in 2020. This indicates strong product market fit and efficient sales & marketing efforts.
The market opportunity for providing international e-commerce services is large and expected to grow substantially as part of the overall e-commerce market.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 47.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook would be numerous competitors from large e-commerce players as well as companies building their own in-house operations.
GLBE takes care of a big pain point for firms seeking to grow their business by automating many of the localization functions required to operate in various jurisdictions.
When we learn more about the company's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
