Energy Stocks Are Bottoming, Get Ready To Pull The Trigger Soon
Summary
- Energy stock pullback has been shallower than we expected and momentum indicators are already bottoming.
- Despite a hideous physical crude market backdrop, timespreads are holding up well.
- Iran/US talks present the biggest headwind for oil prices this year. We estimate ~$5/bbl of impact if US lifted sanctions.
- As energy stocks are starting to bottom, we have initiated new trading positions in CVE and SU in our oil trading portfolio.
For those of you that have taken a cautious stance the last 2 weeks, we think it was a good idea to take things one step at a time. Unlike our previous approach of assuming we are going to be right before the path has even started, our more cautious approach has yielded better results and far better mental clarity.
With this cautious approach the past 2 weeks, here are some significant things we've observed in the market.
- The price action of energy stocks confirms the early birth of a bull market. Dip buyers are hungry for more exposure, sell-offs are swift and brief followed by a rally in the following day or two. Relative outperformance continues to hold.
- Oil sell-off retested an important breakout level on a monthly basis. We held these levels and further improved as the demand profile improved.
For those that have been long energy stocks for some time, the "old days" entailed energy stock sell-offs that were drawn out and severe. Unlike the ones we see today where the sell-offs are rather swift followed by dip buyers, the old days were like torture. We see tech investors going through a similar episode of the "old" energy investor days. The paradigm is indeed shifting beneath our feet.
So as we look towards the end of the consolidation phase and onto the newer move higher, we want to caution a few additional things we see in the market.
- Iran and the US talks are ongoing leading to uncertainty as to whether or not the sanctions will be lifted. This is the biggest near-term bearish event on the horizon, so any bearish surprise out of this could see energy and oil sell-off. If there's no deal in April, however, Iran and the US won't likely reconvene due to elections until September giving energy investors breathing room for a while.
- Saudi increased OSP to Asia this weekend likely prompting Asian refineries to further reduce purchases in favor of Iranian barrels that are making it into the market. We need to gauge how the physical market trades in the early part of April to confirm that we are starting to come out of the slump. For now, physical timespreads are consolidating, but no signs of a breakout just yet.
- Following the recent resilient price action we see in energy stocks, the momentum indicators are starting to bottom. The recent consolidation phase was much shallower than we had expected, and if the near-term resistances are broken, then we see energy stocks breaking out higher.
On oil fundamentals, Iran/US deal would be the biggest bearish event this year followed by additional lockdown news. The additional fiscal stimulus would offset some of the bearishness on the COVID front, but higher Iranian oil would be the most bearish event.
We estimate Iran to be able to bring an additional ~1.2 mb/d of exports onto the market. We see Iran already exporting close to ~1.5 mb/d with most of that volume going to China, the additional 1.2 mb/d will likely go towards Asia as well. All-in-all, the higher Iranian barrels would dampen the tightness we see on the physical oil market and lead to a sell-off of ~$5/bbl or more.
As for long-term fundamentals, we don't see additional Iranian barrels having a large impact. We have already modeled in Iran returning to normal in H2 2021, and while the draws are reduced from the increase, we still see a persistent deficit across 2021 and 2022.
On the physical oil front, we want to see further signs of strengthening in Brent timespreads. If the market takes the cues correctly from the Saudi OSP increase, then in theory, it should increase the value of all physical barrels. If not, then something is wrong, and we need to reassess. Watch for our daily OMFs on this topic.
Lastly, on the technical side of things, energy stocks continue to demonstrate very strong relative performance leading us to believe that a bottoming pattern is already taking shape. TSI, the momentum indicator, is already bottoming, so we have initiated new long positions in Suncor Energy (SU) and Cenovus Energy (CVE) this week in our oil trading portfolio.
Source: HFIR Oil Trading Portfolio
Conclusion
Energy stock price action is indicating to us we are in the birth of a bull market. Strong relative price action coupled with swift sell-offs that have dip buyers coming back in is precisely what we wanted to see. On the fundamental side, Iran/US meeting presents the biggest uncertainty near-term, so investors are right to be cautious. We estimate a deal between Iran and the US to push oil prices lower by $5 or more.
Other indicators lead us to believe energy stocks are already bottoming for a move higher. Wait for additional confirmation signals in our OMFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.