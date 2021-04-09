Photo by Pixelimage/E+ via Getty Images

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been in the news a lot lately, and the news has been generally positive for the stock. It closed on April 8, 2021 at $52.92 per share. That is down just 10% from its 52-week high of $58.93, and up 63% from its 52-week low of $32.47. This is my first update for readers since September, so I will begin by recapitulating the recent events. Then I will focus on the value of the remaining platform and pipeline. This leads me to the conclusion that Agios is still a good buy for long-term investors.





Oncology business sale

On April 1, 2021 Agios announced it closed on the sale of its oncology business to Servier. Servier Pharmaceuticals is an private global company. Agios received from Servier $1.8 billion in upfront cash. It is eligible to receive an additional $200 million in a potential future milestone payment for vorasidenib, and 15% royalties on U.S. net sales of vorasidenib from the first commercial sale through loss of exclusivity. Agios will also receive 5% royalties on U.S. net sales of Tibsovo through loss of exclusivity. Tibsovo is approved by the FDA for acute myeloid leukemia with an IDH1 mutation and generated $39.1 million in sales in Q4 2020. In March 2021 Agios applied to the FDA to expand the Tibsovo label to cholangiocarcinoma. Vorasidenib is an IDH1 and 2 inhibitor that can reach the central nervous system. It is in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study.

Stock repurchase

Along with the deal closing, Agios announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to repurchase over 7 million shares of Agios stock held by Bristol, for about $38.38 per share, or a total of $344.5 million. This is part of a prior board authorization to buy back up to $1.2 billion in shares. The remaining purchases are expected to take place over the next 12 to 18 months.

Mitapivat

Agios’s new strategy begins with Mitapivat. Mitapivat (AG-348) is a therapy for PK (pyruvate kinase) deficiency, a rare genetic disease (51 cases per million population) that causes anemia and then a variety of complications. A variety of mutations may contribute to the disease, which varies greatly in severity and can lead to death. Blood transfusions are a common form of treatment. On January 26, 2021, Agios announced positive Phase 3 mitapivat results in adults with PK who are regularly transfused. 37% of patients in the active group achieved at least a 33% reduction in transfusion burden, compared to their individual transfusion history. In a parallel trial among patients who were not regularly transfused, 40% of patients receiving mitapivat had an increase in hemoglobin concentration, achieving the primary endpoint for that group. Agios expect to file for approvals with the FDA and EMA in mid-2021.

Phase 2 trial preliminary results for patients with thalassemia also showed positive increases in hemoglobin levels. The trial is now fully enrolled. Agios plans to start two Phase 3 trials, one for regularly transfused and one for non-regularly transfused adults in this indication in the second half of 2021.

Mitapivat has also reported positive preliminary Phase 1 data in sickle cell disease. A pivotal study in sickle cell is expected to begin before the end of 2021. Presuming regulatory approval, Agios will follow up with pediatric trials in all three indications.

It has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA in all three indications. While it is used to treat rare diseases, Mitapivat should get orphan drug pricing, and deliver significant revenue. The following slide gives an idea of how mitapivat works; follow the link to the full presentation.

Source: Agios PKR presentation

Rest of platform and pipeline

The following slide gives an overview of the rest of the pipeline, including preclinical candidates:

Source: Agios January 2020 presentation, Slide 18

Agios is now focused on genetically defined diseases. This reflects deep capabilities in relating cellular metabolism to diseases. The next step in this process beyond mitapivat is AG-946. Like mitapivat, it is a PKR activator, but reflects further understanding and engineering. It is currently in a Phase 1 trial of healthy volunteers, with data expected by the end of 2021. The likely indications, presuming the dosing trial shows safety, are hereditary spherocytosis, anemia associated with MDS, and hereditary hemolytic anemias.

The slide above lists indications that are caused by metabolic defects and in turn mutant genes. They include other anemias, acidemias, phenylketonuria, myopathies, retinopathies, and kidney diseases (nephropathies). We will need to wait for Agios to give details, likely when these the therapies are ready to apply for INDs. To the left of the slide you can note that the molecular mechanisms involved include PK, PAH (phenylalanine hydroxylase), and BCAT-II (branched chain amino acid transaminase).

The usual caveats

The success of Agios with Tibsovo does not guarantee future pipeline approvals, though it certainly shows a level of competence that is encouraging. In addition to the macroeconomic and volatility risks of all stocks, pharmaceutical companies have risks from failed clinical trial results, FDA and other national regulatory agency delays and rejections, pricing of products since they need approval from insurers, and market competition. Later there is the inevitable competition from generics or biosimilars once patents expire. For that reason it is important to think about both the risks of an individual company like Agios and the overall portfolio risk from clinical stage companies or anticipated products. Note too it may take years for Agios to generate an operating profit, given its heavy R&D spend.

Conclusion

I have followed and owned Agios for years now and like the company. Tibsovo showed its ability to develop and bring an important drug to market. Mitapivat looks highly likely to gain regulatory approval and market acceptance. The platform appears to be based on solid science. Cash is available to further move potential drugs to clinical trials. The stock buy-back program should keep the stock price up, or even push it higher, over the next year. Against that consider that at the April 8, 2021 closing price Agios had a market capitalization of about $3.65 billion. Since it has a promising pipeline and just received $1.8 billion for Servier, it looks undervalued to me.