The White House, Fed, Inflation And Flow Of Funds For April 2021

Photo by Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for March 2021 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into April. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has a one-month lagged impact on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool. This month an uptick can be expected.

The latest figures show that we can expect a stronger stock market performance in April given that we have both a nominal and rate of change increase in the private domestic sector balance. The rate of change increase is a large one too, one of the largest for some time. The nominal spending increase is naturally a large one too.

This month saw a large injection of sovereign funds from the Federal government, as the currency creator, to the private domestic sector (currency users) due to the payment of stimulus money as part of the CARES act.

From the sectoral balances table above, we see that for March 2021, we have both a positive nominal inflow of $695B+ into the private domestic sector and a positive change rate, 100%+, month over month. One can expect stock markets to rise into and through April 2021, and that is indeed what they have done so far this month after the rupture caused by the large tax payment on the 15th of February. Nearly all indexes are pushing into all-time highs again. I bought the dip and hope that you did too.

The stock market is a growth algorithm. When the currency creator (federal government) adds money to the system it flows to incomes and sales and thus to company earnings via increased sales, drives up profit, and is distributed as increased dividends to shareholders that through the valuation process then drive up stock prices.

The $695+ billion is made up of a $658+ billion injection of funds from the federal government, plus a robust $100+ billion of credit creation from commercial banks and less the -$62+ billion that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services (aka the trade deficit). The imported real goods and services did add to the capital stock and will lead to future productivity gains; after all, we are receiving real goods and services in return for dollar entries keyed into bank accounts by the Fed. Trading fiat for real objects. That is how you "win" at trade.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were still large in March and had an 18% increase from last month and is the highest since the covid crisis began.

The CBO made the following statement concerning the March 2021 budgetary result:

(Source: CBO)

Coincidentally, the same CBO report included a comment on the budget result for the year so far, as shown below.

(Source: CBO)

It is no coincidence that the stock market and other asset markets boom when the currency creator is adding more currency into the economy. That asset prices have to rise as more money is poured in is simple mathematics.

At the White House, the new president has taken office and started rolling out changes. The $1.9T stimulus package has been approved and is happening. This is big news for markets as they cannot help but rise when more liquidity is added to the system. The next big-budget item is the infrastructure spending bill that is moving in the $2.5T region. One must remember that while this sounds like a lot it will be spread over a decade and so even if passed represents only, on average, an expenditure of $250B extra each year. If matched with taxes to "pay" for the additional expenditure the balance of sectoral flow impact will be nil.

One benefit though would be improved human and physical capital that would lower the cost of living and doing business and in effect "crowd in" private sector growth and investment from this improved capital base. It is in fact the complete opposite of the crowding out theme in current economic and finance articles that are circulating in the mainstream media at present. Here they posit that federal spending crowds out private spending. They forget that the federal government is the source of the currency and adds to private sector assets each time it spends more than it taxes. In the USA, there is no longer a pool of funds limited by a fixed exchange rate or quantity of gold, over which the government and private sector must compete, and that has been the case domestically since 1946 and internationally since 1971. Alas, the "crowding out" myth is in full bloom at present.

At present, the Democrats are caught in the household budget myth (a mistaken belief that the federal government as the currency sovereign faces the same financing challenges as a non-monetary currency entity such as you or I) in that they are trying to "pay" for the infrastructure bill with tax increases to match off the expenditure. The fact is the federal government is the creator of the currency and puts new currency into circulation each time it spends. Federal taxes, fees, and charges take currency out of circulation and remove it from the private domestic economy and thus cause it to shrink.

We learned from Fed Chair Beardsley Ruml in 1946 that federal taxes for revenue are obsolete. A full copy of his white paper on the subject is pasted in the comment section below. It is a Rosetta Stone of finance and macroeconomics that has gone largely ignored by the mainstream finance and economic pundits which is why they are consistently wrong in their forecasts and confounded by actual events.

In the meantime, there remains no lack of funds in the federal government's bank account at the Fed, as shown in the table below taken from the Daily Treasury Statement.

The same statement for the same time last month is shown below and illustrates how big the draw down has been.

The Biden administration plans to bring the TCB down to its customary float of about $500B and will spend out and not replace the $1T excess that is in there now. This means that overall system liquidity cannot increase if the treasury does not issue any more paper into the system. The repercussion is that the Rescue Package's spending will enter the bank reserve system, reduce interbank competition for bank reserves, and cause interest rates to fall if the excess bank reserves are not absorbed with a Treasury bond sale to maintain the Fed's target rate.

To get around this self-imposed and totally unnecessary rule the Fed has started "parking" excess dollars in the repo market instead of absorbing the excess dollars with treasuries (the normal way). The impact of this is that the short end of the yield curve will be held down more tightly than normal (the repo market is at the ultra-short end of the curve) while the long end will have the pressure taken off it. This means the yield curve will steepen by virtue of the short end falling and the long end rising. This is indeed what we are seeing at the moment.

Despite what the Fed has said the stock of treasuries has continued to grow and is now in excess of $28T. This is a real worry for all those people believing the household budget myth about federal finances being like their own and mistaking the stock of treasuries as a debt that has to be paid back. The stock of treasuries is in fact a close approximation of the circulating money supply that makes up GDP. The chart below shows the level of treasuries.

(Source: Daily Treasury Statement)

The chart below shows the higher activity in the repo market.

Note that the scale for RRP has been inverted so that one can better see the covariance of Reverse REPO, stocks, the treasury cash balance, interest rates, and treasuries.

Reverse REPO up and treasury creation down and this has ramifications for other markets as Mr. Robert Balan, the creator of this chart. has made clear in the title of the chart

This is good for banks as it improves their net interest margin [NIM] and good for the economy generally as banks are more willing to make loans and this can be seen from the table able where bank credit creation has been relatively strong for the last half-year.

Rising NIM means rising bank capital from which loans can be leveraged. More loans mean more aggregate liquidity and thus rising asset prices as more dollars are added to the economy.

The Fed will keep interest rates low and must, has no choice, but to buy whatever treasuries are leftover on the secondary market that is in excess of private purchase demand. It is no coincidence that the amount of QE matches the current account trade deficit (foreigners wishing to buy treasuries with their USD export earnings having little other alternative given they are largely barred from buying real US assets) plus that portion of the federal government deficit expenditure not bought by private investors. If that were not the case then the Fed would lose control of its FFR in that otherwise bank reserves would flood the federal reserve system and cause the target interest rate to go lower than the target. It could simply set a policy rate via interest on reserves but that would be too easy and likewise remove the free feast given to primary dealer banks who would lobby hard for it to remain.

The chart above is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. This is the fiscal flow tracker that he has created.

The chart clearly shows the large spending spike caused by the CARES act payments and that generally there are more dollars being added to the private domestic sector than are drained away in taxes.

Shown below is another great chart from ANG Traders showing the sustained growth of SOMA (Fed System Open Market Account). SOMA loans are given to Primary dealer banks with which to buy treasuries and is in effect where new dollars are created. The loans are never repaid and simply add to total credit and aggregate liquidity. If SOMA is rising so is system liquidity and asset markets by default. The SOMA information is set off against the (SPX) as a comparison.

Normally April is a weak month for the private domestic sector given that there is a large federal tax payment on the 15th. This year the date has been moved back to May 15th. This staves off the economic and market damage that a large and sudden withdrawal of liquidity from the private domestic sector does. The sell in May and go away meme will become sell in June and go away though at this time of epic fiscal support it is likely that the meme will not hold this year and asset markets will rise consistently through the year with seasonal bumps from tax extractions and treasury interest payments (that can be traded as they happen).

On the world stage, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets based on the flow of funds at the macro world level.

The chart comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his SA Marketplace service information for subscribers.

Time-wise, we appear to be at the point on the chart where the M2 money supply from the five largest central banks is on a downward trajectory into June. One can see that the new peak is building based on the more recent stimulus measures.

At present, we have some factors that point to less than stellar stock market performance in the near term up to about June, and these are:

1. The lagged impact of the G5 money creation from the world response to the Covid crisis has peaked and is waning, and the reverse of this waning process on fiscal flows will not set in until at least June later this year.

2. Seasonally, this is now a weak time for the US stock market, given the upcoming large federal taxation payments in May and June. So we have a world macro trend coalescing with a US national trend. This points to flat to falling markets through summer. The strong US federal spending levels should mitigate this substantially in the USA.

3. The US Treasury has put the market on notice that it intends not to issue any new paper until the TCB has reached a level of about $500B. This means that overall US system liquidity cannot rise until Treasury paper production resumes. As the chart above conclusively shows, the stock market rises with the money aggregates and cannot rise while no new Treasuries are created.

4. A Treasury drought means a dollar drought, and so the US dollar (USD) may rise in the short term over summer until treasury production resumes. Since last month of writing a dollar rise has indeed taken place and has more room to do so in the time that the TCB is over a balance of $500B.

5. One can expect strange convulsions in the bond market and interest rates while the Fed tries to manage the Federal Funds Rate [FFR] with Reverse REPO operations instead of doing it normally via the treasury market. One can only reach the conclusion that this is being done for political reasons to make it look like under Biden the national debt is not rising as this is seen by the mainstream as a good thing when in fact the opposite is true. But politicians do what is popular in a hypocognizant democracy.

Hypocognizant: A term coined by the American linguist George Lakoff to describe how a lack of vocabulary leads to the inability to think in a critical way about history, current events, or problems in general. Vocabulary-poor groups can be manipulated to believe (and vote for) what is not in their best interests. The term “hypocognizant democracy” describes today’s lack of popular understanding of political and economic problems. This prevents them from being worked out thoughtfully and rationally. Avoiding the relevant terms and concepts enables neoliberalized economies to sidetrack populations that consider themselves “free” and detour them onto the road to serfdom and debt peonage, believing that this is how a “free market” naturally works Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception . ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

6. Inflation: While there is elevated covid induced unemployment in terms of both labour and production capital there cannot be any inflation. The popular mainstream inflation myth that is doing the rounds is based on the myth that all government spending is inflationary. In truth of fact all spending, private and public, is potentially inflationary if it is in excess of the economy's capacity to produce output to absorb the dollars. The entertainment, travel, and leisure sectors of the economy are in shutdown any conception of inflation under these conditions is laughable.