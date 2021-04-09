It was a quiet week on Wall Street without much in the way of data releases or earnings updates. Stocks quietly rallied week-over-week. The Nasdaq was the best-performing major index, adding 2.7% at the time of this writing (Friday afternoon, about 3pm EDT). The S&P 500 (SP500) closed at a record level twice and stands to end the week 2.3% higher. Dow Industrials (DJI) are looking at weekly gains of about 1.5. Only the Russell 2000 (RTY) is down among major indexes, but only by about 0.4%.

Winners & Losers

Technology was a major winner this week. Twitter (TWTR) shares added close to 12% amid news the company might bid for Clubhouse, amid other reports.

Pandemic reopening plays accounted for many other winners. Gambling names like Caesar’s Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) rallied 8% and 6%, respectively. Cruise liners saw big gains, led by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which was 10.5% higher. Carnival (CCL) was up 6% to a 52-week high after a positive bookings update. The stock was subsequently upgraded by Credit Suisse. Royal Caribbean (RCL) shares added 3.5%.

Energy names were the biggest losers. Crude oil was down 3% and stocks followed: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell by 10%, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) dropped by 9%, Marathon Oil (MRO) was off 8%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG) 7% lower.

What Caught Our Eye(s) This Week

Special thanks to our guest this week: Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research, who had very many interesting things to say

