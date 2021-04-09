Photo by Alexander Bayurov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Although Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has gained 161.69% over the past year, I believe it's not the limit. The demand for cars around the world (especially in the USA) is recovering rapidly, so the Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ) has recently been growing faster than THRM, which is not typical. I think this discrepancy will not last long. The need for modern climate control solutions, as well as heated seats and steering wheels in new cars, might allow THRM to grow further, outrunning CARZ again.

Quick company description

Gentherm Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers of climate control systems for seats in cars. Ford Motor Company (F) was the first client who used the company's climate control solution for seats in 2000. Today Gentherm's services and products are used by most of the world's automakers.

The company's operational activities have long gone beyond the development of a climate control system for seats. Today it distinguishes 2 main business segments: "Automotive" and "Medical" (further you will see what exactly is included in these segments). However, it should be noted that in recent years the company is gradually getting rid of the "Medical" segment (according to the most recent 10-K, this segment accounted for only 4.72% of total revenue).

The financial stability of the company is at the proper level

Gentherm Incorporated reported for FY2020 on March 1, 2021. The company is primarily engaged in the development of climate control and seat heating in cars, so its revenue is highly dependent on the "Automotive" segment. And this dependence continues to grow from year to year:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

Dependence on this segment increased in 2020 to 95.28% due to the sale of 2 parts of the business related to the "Medical" segment:

During 2019, the Company completed its plan to eliminate non-core areas of investment through the divestitures of Cincinnati Sub-Zero industrial chamber business (“CSZ-IC”) and Gentherm Global Power Technologies (“GPT”). Costs directly associated with the divestiture process were classified as Restructuring expense. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized $0.3 million of employee separation costs and $1.0 million of other related costs. Source: From the most recent THRM’s 10-K

This high dependence has definitely affected the company, as its operations have become significantly riskier due to the coronavirus. Automotive production, which fell due to the decline in demand and the restrictive measures of the pandemic in 2020, put huge pressure on the company's revenue, dropping it to $913 million (-6.0%, YoY).

However, the company's management quickly reacted to the decrease in demand for the company's services, reducing operating costs accordingly. This allowed Gentherm to show an increase of +1.1% and +1.5% in EBIT and net income, respectively:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

If you take a look at the balance sheet of the company, you'll also see some improvement in liquidity, solvency, and profitability:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

However, Gentherm has also suffered from the negative impact of reduced demand. For example, most of the turnover ratios in FY2020 saw growth, which is a negative sign:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

I believe that the increase in the turnover of most of the assets is a temporary phenomenon that will pass as soon as demand in the automotive market fully recovers.

THRM is highly dependent on the behavior of the Global Auto Index Fund

As shown earlier, the company is highly dependent on the world's car manufacturing. The company's key clients are the world's largest car manufacturers, whose shares in terms of THRM revenue are as follows:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

The share of European and South Korean companies among THRM's key customers is growing quite strongly against the background of a decrease in the share of American car manufacturers: the share of Ford decreased by 2% in 2020, while the shares of Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) increased by 3% and 1%, respectively. The dependence on future revenue will gradually shift towards the European and Asian markets. However, it seems to me that this will not happen soon, because the main client of the company is still General Motors (GM), and 41.4% of all revenue still comes from North America:

Source: Author’s calculations based on THRM’s 10-Ks

To better understand the company's dependence on the automotive sector, I decided to compare the THRM price with the price of the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. This ETF fund invests 90% of its capital in car manufacturers.

THRM shares do positively correlate with CARZ with an adjuster R^2 of 91.72%. The index behavior statistically explains the THRM behavior:

Source: Author’s calculations based on data provided by Seeking Alpha

However, the volatility of THRM is several times higher than the volatility of CARZ:

Source: Author’s calculations based on data provided by Seeking Alpha

Due to the existing excess of the THRM volatility over the CARZ volatility, the future recovery of the auto industry and increased demand may lead to the more aggressive growth of THRM.

The automotive sector is recovering and THRM is still catching up

2020 was far from the best year for automakers. If you look at the statistics of past years, the decline in car production has begun to slow down since 2017, and the coronavirus has only accelerated this process:

Source: From khoema.com

However, this cyclical decline has accelerated too much. Demand began to rebound sharply to previously predicted levels:

Source: From IHS Markit

As you can see, even taking into account the seasonality, the number of cars produced in North America is almost back to the pre-COVID levels.

Even though THRM usually trades significantly above CARZ, its price return is lagging over the past month, which definitely creates incentives for further growth in THRM:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Besides, based on the latest report from Deloitte (2021 Global Automotive Consumer Study), heated or cooled seats and advanced climate control (the main products of THRM) are important for 52% and 53% of all US respondents, respectively. For Chinese respondents, these two criteria are even more important: 61% and 69%, respectively.

As such, I believe the automotive industry will inevitably continue to grow, and customer demand for heated or cooled seats and advanced climate control will allow Gentherm to come back trading above CARZ.

But the company's current valuation may limit its upside potential

Gentherm Incorporated distinguishes the following companies among its main competitors in the "Automotive" segment (according to 10-K):

I.G. Bauerhin GmbH;

Kongsberg Automotive ASA (OTCPK:KGAUF);

Lisa DRÄXLMAIER GmbH;

ElringKlinger AG.

However, only Kongsberg Automotive ASA trades on the OTC market. Unfortunately, the capitalization of this company is several times less than the capitalization of Gentherm Incorporated, which, given different geographic locations, does not give me the right to compare these 2 companies.

Seeking Alpha offers its own list of closest peers in size and industry:

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE);

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK),;

Dorman Products, Inc (DORM);

LCI Industries (LCII);

Visteon Corporation (VC).

This is far from a perfect peer group, but we have to keep in mind that our company has a narrow operational focus, so we'll have to work with what we have.

Company / Ratio EV / Sales (TTM) EV / EBITDA (TTM) Price / Book (TTM) Revenue growth (FWD) EBITDA growth (YoY) Total assets growth (3-y. CAGR) THRM 2.74 18.44 4.33 5.87% -2.50% 5.01% VNE 1.76 - 2.18 3.31% -14.78% 11.22% PATK 1.19 12.15 3.7 11.19% 12.14% 26.48% DORM 2.93 19.29 3.88 9.35% 25.76% 16.81% LCII 1.51 12.92 3.77 15.79% 19.44% 34.43% VC 1.44 23.48 9.09 5.88% -24.27% -0.48% Average 1.93 17.26 4.49 8.57% 2.63% 15.58% Median 1.64 18.44 3.83 7.62% 4.82% 14.02%

Source: Author’s calculations based on SA’s data

It can be noted that the main market multiples of THRM are quite high: its EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA are 42.1% and 6.9% higher than those of the peer group, respectively. However, THRM's Price/Book is equal to the median value, and even 3.6% lower than the peers' average.

Overestimated multiples are difficult to justify with growth ratios: revenue, EBITDA, and total assets are growing 2.7%, 5.13%, and 10.57% below the group average, respectively.

Some risks except for high valuation multiples

Firstly, we do not know how things are going with companies that are really direct competitors in the market for installing climate control and seat & steering wheel heaters in produced cars. I have already mentioned earlier that the direct competitors of the company are mostly private foreign firms (usually German and Chinese). Specifically, China and Europe, apart from the United States, are expected to experience the largest growth in demand. The inability to qualitatively assess the financial condition and growth against the background of the corresponding indicators of the direct competitors adds uncertainty to my analysis.

Secondly, "now" may not be the best time to buy. Since the beginning of 2021, the stock is trading at 15.75% higher (YTD). Recently, however, there has been a change in trend:

Source: Author based on THRM on Seeking Alpha

Based on the short-term and long-term moving averages, we see that Gentherm will have to hold out at its current price level to turn the tide. The blue line on the chart must cross the red line from bottom to top for the uptrend to recover.

Conclusion

From my point of view, THRM is currently slightly overvalued. In the future, the company will have to meet the investors' hopes, that are partially embedded in the stock price.

However, today I see more pros than cons for buying THRM. The discrepancy between the prices of the stock and the index, described in this article, may indicate that the growth potential is still quite high. I am confident in the inevitability of growth in the automotive sector, and the described divergence will not last forever.

Taking into account the technical analysis performed, I recommend considering THRM as a potential BUY at its current price level.