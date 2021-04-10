Photo by raisbeckfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a very solid company that generates attractive cash flows and that should be able to grow in the long run. Its very high-growth days are over, however. Cisco looks like a solid income and slow-appreciation play, but its shares have run up quite a lot this year. The time to buy was when shares were in the $30s and $40s, with shares above $50 right here, Cisco doesn't look like an overly attractive buy any longer.

Cisco: From High-Growth To Low-Growth

Cisco, 20 years ago, was a very hyped-up stock. That was primarily the result of a strong growth track record, fueled by industry tailwinds -- many consumers were getting their first PCs and related connectivity equipment -- and by regular acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

In the second half of the 1990s, and in the early 2000s, Cisco was regularly growing its revenues by 20%-80% year over year, comparable to the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and other market darlings today. Since then, however, growth has slowed down quite a lot:

Data by YCharts

During the last decade, revenues grew at a low-to-mid single-digit rate mostly, with a couple of declines on a year-over-year basis, including during 2020, which can be attributed to the pandemic and its impact.

Growth being much lower now can be explained by the base effect -- keeping growth rates high is a lot easier when you generate $5 billion in revenues a year, compared to $50 billion. On top of that, market growth for switches and other connectivity equipment has slowed down, and Cisco has lost some market share to peers such as Juniper (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET). Slowing growth is not per se disastrous, and something that most companies experience sooner or later. Slowing growth does, however, result in a lower fair valuation -- while a company that grows at 20% or more a year may be fairly valued at 30 or 40 times earnings, a company that grows at a mid-single digit rate shouldn't be valued at a valuation this high. This has, over the last 20 years, resulted in a big decline in Cisco's valuation. While Cisco was trading at 200+ times earnings 20 years ago, shares are now trading at less than one-tenth of that, based on current estimates for this year's earnings. Shares were, of course, way overvalued during the dot.com bubble, which explains why those that bought at the wrong time are still down on their investment today. Nevertheless, it was, at least to some extent, justified that Cisco's valuation was higher back then, as Cisco was a higher-growth name during that time.

Cisco Now: Lower Growth, But Not A Bad Company

Despite being a lower-growth name now, Cisco is not at all a bad investment. Companies with single-digit growth rates can still be quite solid holdings, especially when they offer above-average dividend yields. That is true for Cisco, which currently yields 2.9%, whereas the broad market offers a yield of well below 2.0% at current prices.

Cisco offers a range of positives, including strong and reliable free cash flow generation and a healthy balance sheet. The company does not need to invest a lot of cash for capital expenditures, which means that a large portion of its operating cash flows can be translated to free cash flows. During the last couple of years its free cash flows looked like this:

Data by YCharts

We see that cash flows have grown meaningfully in recent years, even factoring in the drop in 2020 that can be attributed to pandemic-related headwinds. Free cash flows total about 90% of operating cash flows, which is excellent, and the result of a business model that does not require heavy reinvestment to keep the company going. Contrast this with companies from the oil industry or car industry, where free cash flows are oftentimes equal to 50% or less of operating cash flows:

Data by YCharts

Compared to that, Cisco's free cash flow generation ability looks very compelling. This will also likely not change to the worse -- in fact, due to Cisco's moves towards software and services, which generally require even lower capital expenditures, Cisco's free cash flows as a proportion to operating cash flows might grow further in the future.

On top of that, Cisco has a very clean balance sheet:

Source: 10-Q

Cisco's net debt totals just $3 billion, or about three months worth of free cash flows. When we include Cisco's investments and add them to the cash position, cash and investments even outpace all outstanding debt. This clean balance sheet is rewarded with an A credit rating. Together with the strong free cash generation, the balance sheet breathing room gives the company the ability to return a lot of cash to its owners.

Cisco has raised its dividend very regularly over the last decade:

Data by YCharts

The five-year growth rate is 10.3%, which, combined with a yield of close to 3%, is quite attractive. The dividend is easily covered by Cisco's strong free cash flow, with a dividend payout ratio of around 44%. Together with a strong balance sheet and a business model that isn't especially cyclical, this makes us believe that the dividend is very safe and that there is a very low probability that Cisco will cut its dividend in the foreseeable future.

Analysts are currently forecasting that Cisco will grow its earnings per share at a rate of a little more than 5% a year in the long run. Through low-single-digit revenue growth and some tailwinds from buybacks, that seems like an achievable growth rate for sure. If Cisco's valuation would stay where it is right now, the combination of this forecasted growth and Cisco's dividend could deliver total returns of about 8% a year going forward. That is, I believe, not at all unattractive. And yet, right now may not be a great time to buy Cisco's shares, evidenced by its valuation:

Data by YCharts

Shares are valued at just above 16 times this year's expected net profits right now, which is marginally more than the long-term median earnings multiple. Cisco's shares surely don't look widely expensive at current prices, but they also aren't a bargain. If history is a guide, then downside potential seems more likely than upside potential from a valuation standpoint, although the most likely scenario is that neither will materialize to a significant degree.

Takeaway

In the above chart, we also see that Cisco's valuation was a lot lower a couple of months ago when shares were trading at 12 times earnings or even less than that. In fact, we called Cisco a buy in October, and shares have delivered 35% since then. At the time, sentiment was pretty bad, which is why we suggested to "be greedy when others are fearful". This has worked out well, but as the valuation has expanded quite a lot since then, it seems appropriate to say that right now is not the time to be greedy. Cisco does not look like an especially bad investment here, but a hold rating is more fitting than a buy rating. The time to gobble up shares was when they were in the $40s and below, and when shares were trading at a significant discount to the historic norm.

So all in all, Cisco combines several positives even though it is not a high-growth company any longer. Shares look fairly/fully priced right now, though, which is why right now is not the time to be greedy.