The financial markets are fighting a tug of war between an accelerating economy, a steepening yield curve, and investing in growth vs. value stocks. Growth stocks are considered longer-term duration assets while value stocks, in this instance, are companies tied to the economic recovery with significant operating leverage in the expansion. A steepening yield curve, which we continue to forecast, will penalize all multiples, but growth stocks will be hit harder as their multiples compress more as duration shortens. Value stocks will benefit from a surge in profits more than offsetting any multiple decline as the recovery gains steam.

We expect first-quarter earnings reports to be very telling and confusing as businesses were hurt by weather and shortages, especially semi-conductors, which penalized auto sales and other industries. Shortages are likely to persist for several quarters so the key will be watching orders and backlogs as true indicators of a company's strength and potential earnings power. We would use any confusing first-quarter results to add to positions to companies leveraged to the economy as we expect the expansion to last well into 2023. That expansion would be supported by expansive monetary and fiscal policy, as well as trillions of excess liquidity in the system. Naturally, getting our arms around the virus globally, which we still see globally by the end of this year, is key when evaluating the sustainability of the expansion. Don't forget when investing that we are just in the very early innings of a surge in global economic activity, steepening yield curves. and much higher corporate earnings/cash flow so invest accordingly! We are concentrating in areas with both cyclical and secular winds to their backs.

We continue to focus on the virus, monetary and fiscal policy, and current economic data points to see if the recovery is unfolding as predicted and has legs.

News on the virus domestically continues to brighten by the week while news abroad continues to be disappointing. It is interesting that countries with the highest incomes are vaccinating 25 times faster than those with the lowest incomes. As of Thursday, 40% of COVID vaccinations administered globally have gone to people in 27 wealthy nations that represent 11% of the global population. The U.S., for example, has 24% of the world's vaccinations but just 4.3% of the population. It is clear that all Americans could easily be vaccinated by the summer and all in the world before late fall such that the recovery will be sustainable into 2022 and beyond.

We continue to hear from the heads of all monetary authorities that they will maintain overly accommodative stances well into the recovery and will not even consider raising rates until the end of 2023 at the earliest, even if inflation runs hot, as expected, for a few months. Fed Chairman Powell spoke Thursday at the Spring meeting of the IMF and reaffirmed his view that it will take years to bring back employment levels to pre-pandemic levels and that the recovery remains uneven and incomplete. Fed minutes from the last meetings on March 16-17th pointed to a brighter outlook for the economy while agreeing to provide continued support through ultralow interest rates and large monthly bond purchases. The Fed is so focused on unemployment repeating again that rates will not be hiked until the labor markets reach maximum employment (another 10 million jobs) and inflation sustains at or above 2%. Powell said that "changes in the path of policy will be based primarily on observed outcomes rather than forecasts." Isn't it time that we believe the Fed, BOJ, ECB and Bank of England that they will let economies run hot, even overheat, before adjusting policy? We do! Doesn't that favor value stocks with cyclical/secular strengths over growth stocks with lots of potential multiple compression?

The debate about Biden's proposed "American Jobs Plan" and human infrastructure plan began in earnest last week focusing on defining infrastructure and how best to pay for it while remaining globally competitive. We believe that the plan will be divided in two parts. First it will focus on a $1.5+ trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, ports, transportation, broadband and some green spending and another, over $1 trillion, dealing with human infrastructure like free community college, caregiving, long-term care and prescription drug overhaul. The Democrats do not want to go to a budget reconciliation process as many "social" parts of both bills won't make it and several Democrats do not support much of the tax plan to pay for them. Even Biden acknowledged last week that he is willing to negotiate many aspects of the tax bill as long as there is enough money there to fund both plans.

Interestingly, Janet Yellen raised the issue last week for a global tax rate to "make sure the global economy thrives based on a level playing field…that spurs innovation, growth and prosperity." The bottom line is that we still see the corporate tax rate increasing but only to around 25% with incentives for hiring, research and domestic capital investment. Individual taxes will go up, too, but we believe that the definition of wealthy may increase from $400,000 to a number closer to $500,000. Closing loopholes, broaden the tax base, user fees, and increasing collections will be major components of both tax bills. While we expect the large infrastructure bills to be passed this year, we do not see it benefitting the economy until 2022 and it will be spent over 10 years with added tax revenues collected cover 15 years.

Let's take a look of some of the most recent data points that confirm that the economic recovery here and even abroad has begun: consumer credit rose a staggering $27.7 billion in February, mostly non-revolving credit; U.S. jobless claims increased to 744,000 which shows that the labor market has a long way to go; Services PMI increased to 63.7; Business Activity Index at 69.4; Employment Index at 57.2; Supplier Deliveries at 61.0; and the PPI Price Index for final demand increased 1% in March with final demand prices up 0.5%.

The IMF increased its global forecast last week saying that "a way out of the crisis is increasingly visible." The world economy is now projected to increase 6% in 2021 vs a forecast of 5.5% back in January and 4.4% in 2022 vs a forecast of 4.2% in January. Specifically, growth in 2021 is forecasted at 6.4% for the U.S., 4.4% for the Eurozone, 3.3% for Japan, 8.4% for China and 12.5% for India. Global trade volumes are forecasted to increase 8.4% which will help lift all boats. By the way, China's auto sales are now above pre-pandemic levels exceeding 5 million in the first quarter.

Investment Conclusions

We are in the early innings of a global economic recovery that will extend well into 2023 supported by easy monetary and fiscal policies plus trillions of excess liquidities already in the system. We applaud Janet Yellen's efforts to have a universal tax code but think chances of one being agreed to, let alone adhered to, are very low, but do indicate her desire that the U.S. have a competitive tax rate, which argues against the proposed 28% rate.

While markets have primarily been driven by excess liquidity over the last year, it will, if it has not already, shifted to one driven by higher earnings as the global economy recovers. Herein lies the debate between growth and value stocks. We shifted our portfolios months ago to companies leveraged to the economy expecting much higher earnings than consensus over the next few years driven by higher volume, improved pricing and record operating margins. Areas of concentration include global capital goods/industrials/machinery companies; industrial/ag commodities; financials, transportation, special situations and technology at a price. Yes, we continue to own some technology as every company in the world to remain competitive and improve operating efficiencies must step up its tech spending. We are focused on areas with the wind towards our backs including infrastructure, 5/6G, broadband, EV, green technology, and building back better in America. We do not own bonds nor any highfliers where we see significant multiple compression.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset allocation with risk controls; listen to as many earnings reports as possible; do independent research; and...

Invest Accordingly!

