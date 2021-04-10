Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News via Getty Images

GameStop's (NYSE:GME) Q4 earnings release and unconventional conference call again raised three core concepts that are driving fundamentals and the company's prospects. Though the overall conversation over the past year was rightly dominated by talk of the building short squeeze potential, these more fundamental concepts, which are listed just below, were also well debated.

How meaningful will the 9th generation console cycle effects be for the company? Put simply, will new hardware sales propel either new or preowned software sales? How important will Ryan Cohen's involvement and leadership be to an e-commerce transformation of the company? Will his past success with Chewy (CHWY) translate to the gaming industry? To what degree can cost management, especially field team payroll reductions coupled with inventory optimization, mitigate operating losses and cash flow reductions?

The argument below primarily focuses on the first two questions and their somewhat counterintuitive connection. Using data from the company's holiday quarter and console launch statistics, the article looks to dispel the misconception that new consoles will spur growth in content sales on physical media. It also examines the prospect that Cohen's actions to date indicate an overfocus on building out a traditional e-commerce platform to deliver content on physical media while ignoring the digitally direct to player revolution.

GameStop's Console Cycle Thesis Flames Out

During GameStop's Q3'19 Earnings Call back in December of 2019, recently resigned CFO Jim Bell summarized general expectations for GameStop and the 2020 holiday launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S:

We remain supremely confident in our bounce back in - on or about November of next year. And I think there'll be a point next year we can almost name the date. I mean, that is going to have a profound impact on our business. We tend to over-index, early cycle, because the disc requires some level of education to the consumer.

Inherent to the console cycle thesis for GameStop is the notion that with the new hardware demand comes a resurgence of higher margin accessory and new software sales. Proponents have also forwarded the idea that the backward compatibility features built into the new consoles will lead to sales of preowned software from prior generations. These attachments and ancillary sales to the new consoles are important to GameStop because of their higher margins. As a general rule of thumb, when thinking about GameStop's gross profit mix, use 10% for gross margin on new hardware, 20% on new software, and 40% for preowned items.

Importantly, with past hardware launches GameStop did attach these higher margin items well, which placed the company in a favorable light with the original hardware manufacturers (OEMs). Here is CEO Sherman just four months ago:

So I think one area in a point of differentiation for us, and it's been part of our premise all along is we attach differently. So, when you look at accessories, first party software, we attached differently and that's been recognized... Source: Q3'20 Earnings Call

So how did GameStop's do and did holiday sales bounce back with the launch of the new consoles and reverse declines in the software category? The following statistics compare GameStop's recent holiday quarter (November-January) to both their 2019 holiday quarter and also to the 2020 industry-wide holiday numbers. For perspective, while comparing, it is important to note that GameStop's 2019 holiday saw decade-low performance in the majority of categories providing what should have been easy comps. Also note that as a traditional retailer the holiday period must be GameStop's "moneymaker" quarter.

Net sales declined 3% (store base decreased 12%). Increased hardware sales coupled with sales transferred from closed stores marginally outweighed losses to software and collectables. For reference, industry- wide total sales were up approximately 33%.

Gross margin declined from 27% to 21%. The 2020 trend had margins down 300 basis points, the Q4 console launches shaved another 300 points on the further mix shift to hardware.

Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $29 million versus $109 million a year ago. To put this $29 million income into perspective, the adjusted operating loss for the first three quarters of the fiscal year was $268 million.

Down over 25%, software sales totaled $731 million against $984 million in the year ago period. Conversely, industry-wide content revenues were up over 25%.

GameStop's hardware and accessories sales increased ~20%, $1163 million versus last year's $965 million. Industry-wide hardware and accessories revenues grew approximately three times as quickly as GameStop's with the OEMs having provided record strong supply of the new consoles.

Source: Compiled from GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Moving beyond GameStop's relatively weak holiday numbers, when one looks to the recently released preliminary sales for the first quarter, revenues appear on the surface to have strengthened:

For the first nine-weeks of fiscal 2021, total global sales increased approximately 11% from the nine-week period ended April 4, 2020. ...and the Company operated with an approximately 13% decrease in the store base due to its strategic store optimization efforts.

But for sake of argument let one assume that sales for fiscal Q1 will be up 20% over the prior year's quarter and then compare the longer-term trend:

Q1`18* Q1`19 Q1`20 Q1'21 Estimates Revenues in Billions $1.77 $1.55 $1.02 $1.22 Store Counts^ 5796 5830 5509 4816 ~Rev./Store for Q1 in Thousands $305 $266 $185 $253

Source: Compiled from 10Ks

*Author adjusted for sale of the tech brands stores. ^Store counts are approximate due to reporting changes.

The longer-term trend sees total revenues decreasing at least proportionally to the store count reduction. These declines are despite the refreshing of the console cycle this year and the industry-wide boom in general. They are also despite sales transfers from closed locations and e-commerce gains.

Temporary gains in new hardware revenues are largely offset by permanent, ongoing declines in software revenues; myself and others have referred to this as the cyclical console "bump" in the larger and stronger secular digital downslope for GameStop. Most importantly, even with the small "bump", a run rate 20% above last year's record lows will yield tens of millions of dollars in operating losses in Q1 alone.

OEMs and Developers Look To Disintermediate GameStop, Not Partner With Them

As discussed above GameStop had a history of strong attachment levels and rightly touted its role in the industry more broadly. Because of this, a key corollary to proponents' console thesis was the idea that the OEMs and content developers want to deal with GameStop because their knowledgeable staff and robust player base increase the total addressable market and lifetime values, while decreasing customer acquisition cost. To repeat former CFO Bell's words for emphasis:

We tend to over-index, early cycle, because the disc requires some level of education to the consumer.

These notions concerning TAM, LTV and CAC are fine in abstract theory and may even be at play in some small regard. But they are just not the primary factor today. While players prefer the optionality of hardware that will play physical media, they increasingly choose to digitally download content, bypassing the need for a physical media retailer like GameStop. This simple fact is evidenced by the 2020 holiday software and hardware revenue numbers listed just above; in no ways did GameStop "over-index" and its ratio of software to hardware has plummeted further at the outset of this cycle because of the secular shift to digital.

Below in the graphic are the 2012 and 2013 figures that align in the console cycles for comparisons to 2019 and 2020. When making the comparisons, note GameStop now comingles hardware and accessories and also now comingles new and preowned software when reporting. Doing the math indicates that more than ever GameStop is a low-margin hardware retailer.

Source: GameStop Sales by Product Type (fyi: page two in the link breaks out 2012 and 2013 margins by product)

To best understand the disintermediation dynamics and GameStop's vendor relationships one can look to the two top selling games of 2020: Activision's (ATVI) Call of Duty: Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Activision offered meaningful free bonus digital items to players purchasing full game units digitally. And they employed digitally downloadable free to play modes to funnel players toward digital full game unit purchases. The following comes from Activision's Q4'20 earnings call:

Now regarding the retail to digital shift we have seen an acceleration obviously. COVID has helped it, but this is actually a shift that's been going on for quite some time, and I don't need to emphasize the improved margins to our business from digital distribution.

The super majority of units for the top selling games were sold by Activision directly to players on their own platform or digitally through the OEM's content stores. The Activision segment saw operating margin expand 9 percentage points to 47%. The upshot, GameStop was largely disintermediated from their perennial holiday shooter hit. For emphasis, this year was the first time since 2016 that GameStop did not specifically mention Call of Duty during their Q4 conference call.

One counter example to this idea of vendors looking to disintermediate retailers is last year's announcement by GameStop of a strategic partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The deal is mostly about GameStop adopting Microsoft Dynamics 365's powerful tools for backend and in-store functions by its field team. However the GameStop investor community focused more on the following announcement expert:

GameStop has expanded its Xbox family of product offerings to include Xbox All Access, which provides an Xbox console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to players with no upfront cost. GameStop and Microsoft will both benefit from the customer acquisition and lifetime revenue value of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem.

This portion of the agreement is now somewhat derisively called the "no math" deal by analysts because no specifics were shared and GameStop had overhauled its reporting methodology earlier in the year, including no longer breaking out digital revenues or margins. While GameStop does have a digital revenue sharing deal with Microsoft, this lack of transparency tends to indicate that the size of the deal, specifically the percentage of the share, won't be impactful to the bottom line. See further discussion below on presumptions and proformas and consider reading about a very similar GameStop/Microsoft collaboration from 2015 in: GameStop Takes Retail Innovation to The Next Level.

Hypothetical Sales Tend To Stay Hypothetical

Zynga (ZNGA) IPOed in December of 2011 to much fanfare, buzz and possibly some spin; the company offered exposure to the trending ideas of both mobile gaming on smart devices and social gaming through prominent placement on Facebook (FB). Within months the company had a comparable market cap to Activision.

Of course over time Zynga's strategy proved hard to quickly monetize and also demonstrated that the devil is in the details. Having a mobile and social strategy alone was not reason to invest in Zynga. Interestingly, Activision was getting it right with truly social gaming through franchises like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, along with developing a careful mobile strategy geared toward higher margin core gamers.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

One sees something similar to the Zynga example above happening with GameStop now. There is a strong focus on the catchwords "e-commerce" and "transformation" and a highlighting of the move from traditional retailer to technology company. Below is the first headline from the recent Q4 News Release (link above).

Achieved 6.5% Increase in Comparable Store Sales During Fourth Quarter, With Global E-Commerce Sales Increasing 175% for the Fourth Quarter and 191% for Fiscal 2020

And in the body of the report one finds:

Global E-Commerce sales (included in comparable store sales) increased 175% and represented 34% of net sales in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter versus 12% of net sales in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter...

To iterate the point above, during the fourth quarter e-commerce sales increased 175% and now represent 34% of net sales. From this, we begin to see analysts, investors and commentators create proformas that project the effects of this phenomenal growth on GameStop's fundamentals and model coming quarters and future years. Amidst the excitement, caution is required.

Similar forecasts started back in 2013 during the period GameStop was acquiring technology stores to diversify the business. For example, the following is the culminating note from a 2015 news release:

With continued investments, GameStop's Technology Brands segment will continue to expand rapidly toward its goal of generating $1.5 billion in revenues by 2019. Source: GameStop Now Owns and Operates 1,000 Technology Brand Stores Nationwide

The endeavor was unsuccessful and GameStop was largely out of the Technology Brands business by the end of 2018. Note that Technology Brands revenues for 2017 were $804 million and for 2016 were $814 million.

And this is not the first time various outlooks have fallen short; along the same timelines GameStop projected that the collectables business would reach $1 billion per year (p.16). Collectibles revenues peaked in 2019 at $738 million. Further, while GameStop suspended giving total revenue and earnings guidance well before the COVID disruptions, the last year it provided an outlook management was constantly and abruptly forced to lower its ranges. Analysts have also proven optimistic by overestimating revenues for eight consecutive quarters.

In more recent events, over the last year, one saw detailed professional projections forecasting the console cycle effects on GameStop's business for the 2020 holiday quarter and the coming quarters this year. Almost invariably, these models for the 2020 holiday failed spectacularly to project revenues or operating earnings. Bear cases were shown to be hundreds of millions of dollars too high, casting doubt on the validity of the underlying presumptions. The primary error was not accounting for the ongoing and accelerating secular shift to direct digital delivery of software and maintaining the misconception that physical media sales would bounce back with the popular launch the new consoles with physical media readers.

GME Includes E-Commerce Sales In Comp Store Sales

In recent company releases one finds somewhat puzzling verbiage describing the relationship between e-commerce sales and comparable store sales. Here is an example from the Q4 News Release linked above.

Global E-Commerce sales (included in comparable store sales) increased 175% and represented 34% of net sales in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter versus 12% of net sales in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter...

When GameStop says "e-commerce," it means "omni-channel". It is likely including: buy online pick-up in store, web-in-store, ship from store and possibly ship from warehouse, store transfers, and online and in store preorders, etc. One key takeaway is that by including e-commerce sales in comparable store sales the meaningfulness of the statistics are degraded and caution to avoid double counting is needed when using the data to create projections. Additionally, and somewhat ironically, e-commerce is highly dependent on and driven by the field team and local stores.

A Gaming Company With No Gaming Experience

There are two main ways to get insight into how activist investor and incoming Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen is specifically thinking about transforming GameStop. First, one can look to the letter Cohen sent GameStop's Board of Directors in November demanding company leadership prepare a strategic review focusing on transforming from a retailer to a technology company. Second, one can look to company actions, especially personnel moves, since Cohen joined the Board.

In a December article here at Seeking Alpha titled, Cohen Right To Downplay PS5/Xbox Series, But Mistakes Core Digital Problem, I was highly critical of Cohen's letter. My two main complaints were:

The lack of a detailed and well-differentiated turnaround plan.

The failure to articulate the primary challenges of digital downloads and live services.

From the data conveyed in the article above, one can see the main challenge remains the secular shift to digital downloads. So what is Cohen doing to address the issue? With the recent expansion of the share offering Cohen has bought time/money to transform GameStop from an outmoded retailer of physical media to a technology company for gamers. One may have expected Cohen to bring in new leadership with video game industry skills or experience such as: unit sales forecasting of new games, community management of gamers, direct sales of piecemeal content or live services, e-sports management or sales, conversion marketing for mobile gaming, or game asset evaluation and development. However, there is not a single former gaming industry executive in upper management or on the completely revamped Board under Cohen. Plus, there is no news of a high-profile internal promotion.

Notable new hires include marketers, web designers, fulfillment specialist and customer care experts with technology experience almost exclusively from Chewy or Amazon (AMZN).

Chief Operating Officer Jenna Owens: recently Director at Amazon, prior operations experience at Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Honeywell (HON).

Chief Technology Officer Matt Francis: recently Engineering Leader at Amazon, previous experience with QVC and Zulily.

Chief Growth Officer Elliott Wilke: seven years at Amazon, prior experience with Procter & Gamble (PG) in brand management.

Senior Vice President of Customer Care Kelli Durkin: previous Chewy Vice President of Customer Service.

Senior Vice President of E-Commerce Neda Pacifico: previous Chewy Vice President, prior experience with Amazon.

Vice President of Supply Chain Systems Ken Suzuki: previously Zulily Vice President of Supply Chain Technology.

Vice President of Fulfillment Josh Krueger: previous fulfillment experience at Amazon, Walmart (WMT) and QVC.

Notable Departures:

Former CFO Jim Bell: notable for reformational reduction in the field team hours and inventory optimization.

Investor and Former Director Kurt Wolf: notable for instigating, and winning, last year's proxy fight.

Summary and Takeaways

GameStop's recent gains in low-margin hardware revenues are temporary and largely offset by permanent, ongoing declines in high-margin software revenues. Despite strong hardware launches of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S in November, GameStop didn't reverse these ongoing losses to the software category. Lower-than-expected attachments may be partially responsible and disk-dependent GameStop obviously did not "over index" this cycle start. But for perspective, it is useful to keep in mind last generation hardware still dominates the installed base and hence dominates software sales.

The key factor propelling GameStop's software revenue declines more generally is the secular shift to digital downloads and live services. Going direct to players allows game developers and OEMs to actively disintermediate their retail partners and significantly expand their own margins.

GameStop's management and investors have a long track record of overstating the company's prospects, especially regarding new and exciting revenue opportunities or trending market theses. Similarly, because GameStop includes global e-commerce sales in comparable store sales, there appears to be a growing misconception about these revenues, leading to overly optimistic projections about the future.

GameStop faces an interesting dilemma in that its largest competitors are also its largest vendors. In his November letter to the Board, Cohen did not acknowledge or address this all-important issue. Looking at recent new hires for a pattern, Cohen appears focused on creating a tech savvy yet outmoded e-commerce retailer with little regard for the direct-to-player and digital revolutions.

Contributor's Note: The author has been Top Analyst for GameStop at estimize.com for the past year. A long-time Power-up Rewards Member, John picked out his first gaming console, an Atari 400, at EB Games (now merged with GameStop).