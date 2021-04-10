50 April Billionaire Favorite Stocks And 32 Pay Dividends

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

"They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one."

"Consider that the billionaires, hedge funds and big-time advisories listed below have a great deal at stake. And their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them unique insight into their stock picks. Studying which stocks they're chasing with their capital (or which stocks the billionaires are selling off, for that matter) can be an edifying exercise for retail investors. There's a reason the rich get richer, after all. Their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them a unique insight into their stock picks."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love list is perfect for the dogcatcher process.

For those dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the author's ideal of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted just one of these billionaire holdings currently qualifies: Exxon Mobil (XOM). The 'safer' survey of these billionaire stocks will be posted after April 12th in my Dividend Dog Catcher sector in the Seeking Alpha marketplace.

A complete alphabetical listing by stock ticker (including the names of prime billionaire or hedge-fund benefactors) is found in the afterword at the tail of this article.

Below are the April 7 data for 32 dividend paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 50 stocks billionaire-owners currently love.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.77% To 36.77% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Favorites As Of April 2022

Five of ten billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the leading ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this March yield-based forecast for billionaire dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one-year analyst-estimated target-prices, as reported by YCharts produced the following data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 7, 2022 were:

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) was projected to net $367.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 76% below the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $291.44, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) netted $232.73 based on the median of estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% under the market as a whole.

Nike Inc. (NKE) was projected to net $203.81, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $177.01 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% over the market as a whole.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) was projected to net $170.37, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from forty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $144.25, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) was projected to net $123.58, based on estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $120.61 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $117.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Photo by Susn Matthiessen on Unsplash

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Billionaire Favorites Show 46 Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

32 Billionaire Favorites Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought dividend stocks selected by yield 4/7/21 represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first two slots were occupied by the first of two energy representatives, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

Three Healthcare representatives paced third, fourth, and seventh, Merck & Co. Inc. [3], Bristol-Myers Squibb (4) and Johnson & Johnson [7].

Two consumer defensive stocks placed fifth and ninth, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)[5], and Procter & Gamble Co. [9], and one technology sector member placed sixth, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) [6].

A lone industrials member placed eighth, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) [8]. Lastly, one consumer cyclical stock placed tenth, McDonald's Corp. (MCD) [10], to complete April's Kiplinger billionaire top-yield dividend ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten April Billionaire Dividend Dogs Showed 10.73%-35.95% Upsides and One 2.36% Downside

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 18.51% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire Dividend Stocks To April 2022

Ten top billionaire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire dividend dogs selected 4/7/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (31) Delivering 15.69% Vs. (32) 13.24% As Of April 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.51% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Merck & Co Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.14%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of April 7 were: Cisco Systems Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb., Merck & Co Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., with prices ranging from $51.77 to $77.60.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of April 7 were: Chevron Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., PepsiCo Inc., Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's Corp., whose prices ranged from $104.19 to $232.61.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

The Stocks and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors Alphabetical By Ticker.

Source: kiplinger.com

These 50 companies, of various shapes and sizes, are among the top stock picks held by billionaire investors or high-asset hedge funds.

For a complete summary of each stock go to 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: Photo by Susn Matthiessen on Unsplash