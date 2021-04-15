Photo by sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) is a well-funded, well-capitalised, late clinical stage, undercovered biopharma with programs in rare diseases and cancer. It has two late-stage rare oncology programs in potentially registrational trials, each supported by strong clinical data. Both assets are licensed from Pfizer (PFE) - indeed, the company is a Pfizer spinoff. The company has seven programs addressing large opportunities in genetically defined cancers in collaboration with leading biopharma. Their pipeline looks like this:

Source

This pipeline can be divided into three distinct classes - late-stage rare oncology, BCMA combinations in multiple myeloma, and biomarker-defined solid tumors. The division looks like this:

Source

Nirogacestat in Desmoid Tumors

Nirogacestat is an oral, selective gamma secretase inhibitor with over 10 years of clinical exposure in 300 subjects. In phase 1 and 2 trials, clinical activity has been observed in desmoid tumors irrespective of prior lines of therapy and underlying mutation. The compound received Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations from FDA and Orphan Drug Designation from both FDA and European Commission. It has a phase 3 trial running in desmoid tumors with topline data anticipated in 2H2021.

In both phase 1 and 2 trials, encouraging clinical activity was observed:

Phase 1

Phase 2

Source

The 115-patient phase 3 trial is fully enrolled. Its primary endpoint is PFS.

Mirdametinib IN NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN)

Mirdametinib is an oral, allosteric small molecule MEK1/2 inhibitor. In a phase 2 trial in adult NF1-PN, the following data was observed:

Source

A potentially registrational phase 2b trial in adult and pediatric patients is in progress. An earlier phase 2 trial was terminated due to toxicity; although this trial was at a higher dose, the new phase 2b trial will have a longer duration of treatment, so there’s a risk here of toxicity.

The rest of its pipeline is early stage, but there are multiple collaborations in these assets:

Source

Financials

SWTX is a $3.45bn market cap company with over half a billion dollars in cash, and no debt. They have major collaborations with big pharma for their earlier stage assets; late-stage assets are currently being run on a self-owned basis. The company has decent institutional ownership. Insider ownership structure looks like this:

Source

Of its two lead indications, desmoid tumors have significant morbidities, no current treatment options, and about 1,000-1,500 newly incident patients per year in the US. Around 5,500-7,000 patients are actively receiving treatment in the US in any given year. NF1-PN also has significant morbidities including painful disfigurements and nerve pain, and around 100,000 US patients. There’s a 30-50% lifetime risk of developing plexiform neurofibromas in the NF1 population. Overall, the diseases together represent a significant market potential with major unmet need.

The patent landscape from its shows that while nirogacestat is well protected by composition of matter patents till 2039, mirdametinib loses its patent protection in 2022, see 10-K:

We have exclusive licenses under the Nirogacestat License Agreement to patent rights in the U.S. and numerous foreign jurisdictions relating to nirogacestat. The patent rights in-licensed under the Nirogacestat License Agreement include five granted patents in the U.S. (with the agreement originally covering three such patents, and two additional patents having been subsequently granted based on work conducted by us and with Pfizer’s consent) and more than 25 patents granted in foreign jurisdictions including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan. A U.S. patent covering nirogacestat as a composition of matter has a statutory expiration date in 2025 and a U.S. composition of matter patent that covers the polymorphic form of nirogacestat that is currently in clinical development expires in 2039, in each case, not including patent term adjustment or any patent term extension, and relevant foreign counterparts are expected to expire in 2025, in each case, not including any patent term extensions. In addition, a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office has been received for a patent application with composition of matter claims covering several polymorphic forms of nirogacestat, including the polymorphic form that is currently in clinical development and which is also covered by the above referenced U.S. patent. The patent issuing from this application will also expire in 2039... We have exclusive licenses under the Mirdametinib License Agreement to patent rights in the U.S. and numerous foreign jurisdictions relating to mirdametinib. The patent rights in-licensed under the Mirdametinib License Agreement include two granted patents in the U.S. and more than 45 patents granted in foreign jurisdictions including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan. A U.S. patent covering mirdametinib as a composition of matter has a statutory expiration date in 2021, not including patent term adjustment or patent term extension, and relevant foreign counterparts are expected to expire in 2021, in each case, not including any patent term extensions. With patent term adjustments, the U.S. patent expires in 2022.

Bottom Line

SWTX is an interesting company with late-stage assets, a lot of cash, major collaborations, a potentially decent-sized market, a strong pipeline of drugs with patent coverage, and a stock price that's attractive without being too discounted. All these put together makes it a buy with a 2-year window and an accumulate-at-dips strategy.