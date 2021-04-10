Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 11
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
4/21
|
5/6
|
0.1625
|
0.1675
|
3.08%
|
1.05%
|
52
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
5/13
|
5/28
|
0.32
|
0.33
|
3.13%
|
0.80%
|
19
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/13)
None
Tuesday Apr 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
5/14
|
0.88
|
287.71
|
1.22%
|
16
|
American Financial Group Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
4/26
|
0.5
|
118.24
|
1.69%
|
15
|
Activision Blizzard Inc.
|
(ATVI)
|
5/6
|
0.47
|
95.78
|
0.49%
|
12
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
4/30
|
1.025
|
146.85
|
2.79%
|
11
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/30
|
0.435
|
81.44
|
2.14%
|
29
|
Norwood Financial
|
(NWFL)
|
5/3
|
0.26
|
26.04
|
3.99%
|
23
|
RGC Resources Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
5/1
|
0.185
|
22.37
|
3.31%
|
17
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
4/30
|
0.38
|
91.76
|
1.66%
|
47
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
4/30
|
0.21
|
28.7
|
2.93%
|
11
Wednesday Apr 14 (Ex-Div 4/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Quaker Chemical Corp.
|
(KWR)
|
4/30
|
0.395
|
244.47
|
0.65%
|
13
|
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
5/5
|
1.15
|
180.21
|
2.55%
|
10
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
4/30
|
0.72
|
280.07
|
1.03%
|
12
Thursday Apr 15 (Ex-Div 4/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
5/5
|
0.1875
|
73.4
|
1.02%
|
24
Friday Apr 16 (Ex-Div 4/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Civista Bancshares Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
5/1
|
0.12
|
23.04
|
2.08%
|
11
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
4/15
|
0.1551
|
3.8%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
4/15
|
1.09
|
2.6%
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
|
(AXS)
|
4/15
|
0.42
|
3.3%
|
BancFirst Corp.
|
(BANF)
|
4/15
|
0.34
|
1.9%
|
Franklin Resources
|
(BEN)
|
4/15
|
0.28
|
3.7%
|
Cardinal Health Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
4/15
|
0.4859
|
3.2%
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
(CINF)
|
4/15
|
0.63
|
2.4%
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
4/15
|
1.23
|
4.1%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
4/16
|
0.83
|
3.0%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
4/15
|
0.34
|
3.4%
|
Culp Inc.
|
(CULP)
|
4/16
|
0.11
|
2.9%
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
4/15
|
0.28
|
3.4%
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
4/15
|
1.085
|
3.2%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
4/15
|
0.48
|
0.9%
|
Essex Property Trust
|
(ESS)
|
4/15
|
2.09
|
3.0%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
4/15
|
0.27
|
2.8%
|
Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|
(FRT)
|
4/15
|
1.06
|
4.0%
|
Horizon Bancorp
|
(HBNC)
|
4/16
|
0.13
|
2.8%
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
4/19
|
0.59
|
0.6%
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
4/14
|
1.14
|
2.0%
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/13
|
0.575
|
1.5%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
(LECO)
|
4/15
|
0.51
|
1.7%
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
4/15
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
4/15
|
0.77
|
0.9%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
4/15
|
0.205
|
5.9%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
4/16
|
0.58
|
1.9%
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
4/15
|
0.71
|
1.5%
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
4/15
|
0.445
|
3.6%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
4/15
|
0.235
|
4.3%
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
4/19
|
0.28
|
2.8%
|
Portland General Electric Co.
|
(POR)
|
4/15
|
0.4075
|
3.3%
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
(RBC)
|
4/16
|
0.3
|
0.8%
|
Republic Bancorp KY
|
(RBCAA)
|
4/16
|
0.308
|
2.7%
|
Royal Gold Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
4/15
|
0.3
|
1.1%
|
Republic Services Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
4/15
|
0.425
|
1.6%
|
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
4/19
|
0.14
|
0.9%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
4/15
|
0.3033
|
5.0%
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
4/15
|
1.1
|
3.3%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
4/15
|
0.120833
|
4.2%
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
4/16
|
0.26
|
2.0%
|
Thor Industries Inc.
|
(THO)
|
4/16
|
0.41
|
1.2%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
4/15
|
0.42
|
2.9%
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
(WLTW)
|
4/15
|
0.71
|
1.2%
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
4/15
|
1.048
|
5.9%
|
York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
4/15
|
0.1874
|
1.5%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
