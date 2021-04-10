Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 11

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 4/21 5/6 0.1625 0.1675 3.08% 1.05% 52 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 5/13 5/28 0.32 0.33 3.13% 0.80% 19

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/13)

None

Tuesday Apr 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 5/14 0.88 287.71 1.22% 16 American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 4/26 0.5 118.24 1.69% 15 Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) 5/6 0.47 95.78 0.49% 12 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 4/30 1.025 146.85 2.79% 11 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/30 0.435 81.44 2.14% 29 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 5/3 0.26 26.04 3.99% 23 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.185 22.37 3.31% 17 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/30 0.38 91.76 1.66% 47 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 4/30 0.21 28.7 2.93% 11

Wednesday Apr 14 (Ex-Div 4/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 4/30 0.395 244.47 0.65% 13 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.15 180.21 2.55% 10 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/30 0.72 280.07 1.03% 12

Thursday Apr 15 (Ex-Div 4/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/5 0.1875 73.4 1.02% 24

Friday Apr 16 (Ex-Div 4/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) 5/1 0.12 23.04 2.08% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 4/15 0.1551 3.8% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 4/15 1.09 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 4/15 0.42 3.3% BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 4/15 0.34 1.9% Franklin Resources (BEN) 4/15 0.28 3.7% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.4859 3.2% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 4/15 0.63 2.4% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 4/15 1.23 4.1% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/16 0.83 3.0% CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/15 0.34 3.4% Culp Inc. (CULP) 4/16 0.11 2.9% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 4/15 0.28 3.4% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.085 3.2% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/15 0.48 0.9% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 4/15 2.09 3.0% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/15 0.27 2.8% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 4/15 1.06 4.0% Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 4/16 0.13 2.8% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 4/19 0.59 0.6% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 4/14 1.14 2.0% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/13 0.575 1.5% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 4/15 0.51 1.7% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 4/15 0.4 3.4% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/15 0.77 0.9% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 4/15 0.205 5.9% Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/16 0.58 1.9% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 4/15 0.71 1.5% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 4/15 0.445 3.6% Realty Income Corp. (O) 4/15 0.235 4.3% Bank OZK (OZK) 4/19 0.28 2.8% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 4/15 0.4075 3.3% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 4/16 0.3 0.8% Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 4/16 0.308 2.7% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 4/15 0.3 1.1% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 4/15 0.425 1.6% Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 4/19 0.14 0.9% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 4/15 0.3033 5.0% Sempra Energy (SRE) 4/15 1.1 3.3% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.120833 4.2% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 4/16 0.26 2.0% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 4/16 0.41 1.2% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/15 0.42 2.9% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 4/15 0.71 1.2% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 4/15 1.048 5.9% York Water Company (YORW) 4/15 0.1874 1.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.