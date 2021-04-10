ALTY: Another High Yield, High Risk ETF

Photo by Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

ALTY facts and portfolio

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) is a high yield fund paying monthly distributions launched on 07/13/2015. It follows a rule-based strategy: the Global X SuperDividend Alternatives index. Its current dividend yield is 6.6%.

According to Global X ETFs' website, the index offers an exposure to four asset classes: REITs, Infrastructure/MLPs, closed-end funds and institutional managers/BDCs. For the real estate part, it simply holds another ETF by the same firm: Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET). It applies a two-step filtering methodology in the three other subsets: keeping securities with the highest yields, then those with the lowest volatility.

ALTY holds one real estate ETF, 13 closed-end funds and 31 stocks of infrastructure and asset management companies. The REIT ETF weighs 18.5% of the portfolio. Other components weigh between 1% and 3%. Due to the portfolio diversity, it is impossible to evaluate it with homogeneous quality metrics. I did a short overview in three subsets: real estate, infrastructure and financial stocks grouped together, and CEFs.

The real estate ETF has a yield of 6.2%. It tracks an equal-weight index constituted of 30 equity and mortgage REITs, eight of which are not listed in the U.S. Like ALTY, SRET has a high-yield, low-volatility methodology.

The average payout ratio of infrastructure and financial stocks is 128%. Two thirds of them (21) have a payout ratio over 100%. It means a lot of components have unsustainable dividends. The average ROA (return on assets) is 2.6%, significantly below the broad stock market ROA (about 4.5%). Payout ratio and ROA point to a low quality portfolio.

The average discount to NAV of CEFs is about 3%, inferior to the average of the total closed-end fund universe (3.8%). However, the relative discount, calculated as the current discount minus its 12-month average, is similar to the CEF universe average (about -3.7% vs. -3.5%).

Performance

The distribution rate (6.6% as of writing) is very attractive for income-seeking investors. However, the cost of ownership raises a first red flag. Cumulating ETF management fees (0.75%) and holdings fees and expenses (2.07%), the total expense ratio is 2.82%. We would like high performance for such a high fee. Unfortunately, ALTY has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return by a wide margin since inception (07/13/2015) and has suffered deeper drawdowns.

Since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility ALTY 37.90% 5.76% -53.44% 0.34 20.15% SPY 118.41% 14.58% -32.05% 0.86 15.31%

This table raises a second red flag: the annualized return reinvesting all distributions, without paying any tax on them, is below the distribution rate. It means ALTY has paid a high yield while the principal has suffered a decay. The share price chart confirms it:

The full picture for an income-seeking investor is not pretty, considering the tax paid on distributions and a likely decreasing income stream in nominal value. In a rising rate environment, closed-end funds would have increasing leveraging costs and probably decreasing share prices (like most high-yield financial instruments). It may accelerate the loss of capital and income stream in nominal value for ALTY shareholders, and even more in inflation-adjusted value.

ALTY might be used as an instrument for swing trading or tactical allocation, but it should not be part of a sustainable retirement plan. This is true for a number of high-yield instruments, not only ALTY.

An alternative solution to invest for income

Capital and income decay is a structural issue in many closed-end funds, even without an additional ETF layer like ALTY or PCEF (reviewed here). However, it is not inexorable if one knows how to trade CEFs instead of using them as buy-and-hold instruments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system statistically related to forward returns across the full CEF universe. The ranking system was designed in 2016 and it has beaten high-yield benchmarks since then, and even major stock indexes in the last 12 months. A rotational strategy in CEFs has a much better chance to protect both capital and income stream against erosion and inflation than any high-yield product like ALTY.