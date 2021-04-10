Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a good income play due to its quality profile and sustainable yield over the long-term.

Company Overview

U.S. Bancorp is a financial services company, being the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has currently a market capitalization of about $85 billion.

Its total assets amounted to about $544 billion at the end of 2020, being the largest mid-sized bank within the U.S. banking system but far away from Wells Fargo (WFC) that was the fourth-largest retail bank in the U.S. measured by assets at the end of 2020 with close to $2 trillion.

The bank had around 2,400 branches at the end of 2020 and close to 70,000 employees. U.S. Bancorp is more geared to retail banking even though its operations are well diversified by revenue. Its operations are spread across four different business segments, namely consumer and business banking, payment services, corporate and commercial banking and wealth management and asset management.

Source: U.S. Bancorp.

Its loan book is also well diversified by type of customers and loans, with commercial loans being the largest segment (35% of the total loan book), followed by residential mortgages (25%), retail loans (19%), commercial real estate (13%) and credit cards (7%).

Business Model

Given that U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest banks in the U.S., its business growth has been more modest that smaller regional banks during the past few years, even though the bank also has benefited from a period of strong economic growth in the U.S.

Indeed, the bank’s net loans have grown moderately over recent years at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2016-2020, while in the past year increased to more than $306 billion (+1.6% YoY).

Like for many of its peers, loan growth has been mainly funded through deposits, with the bank maintaining consistently a loan-to-deposits ratio below 100%. This means that U.S. Bancorp doesn’t have much reliance on funding from capital markets, financing its loan book mainly through customer deposits which is not surprising considering that its business is more geared to retail and commercial banking.

In 2020, there was a big increase in deposits due to the government stimulus programs, leading to total deposits of about $430 billion, representing an annual increase of 18.7%. This dwarfed U.S. Bancorp’s loan growth in the past year, resulting in a lower loan-to-deposits (L/D) ratio. Indeed, while its L/D was already conservative (a ratio below 100% is usually considered conservative), the L/D ratio declined even further to 71% in 2020.

This happened because instead of providing new loans, U.S. Bancorp increased its liquidity buffers in a very significant way given that cash & marketable securities in its balance sheet more than doubled during 2020 to $51 billion. However, despite this steep increase, its liquidity assets only amounted to about 9% of the bank’s total assets, a smaller weight than for most of its peers.

I don’t think that there is any problem in the short-term with having a lower level of liquidity, but this may backfire during an economic downturn so this is a situation that, in my opinion, U.S. Bancorp should continue to improve in the coming years.

Recent Earnings

Regarding its financial performance, U.S. Bancorp has a positive track record in recent years reporting a very stable business profile and good profitability levels. More recently, the bank was not much affected by the cut in interest rates by the Fed last year, which shows that its business model is less sensitive to interest rates than some of its peers.

Indeed, in 2020, U.S. Bancorp net interest income (NII) dropped to $12.8 billion, representing a decrease of only 1.7% YoY. Its net interest margin (NIM) declined to 2.57% (from 2.92% in 2019), to the lowest level in five years.

However, due to its diversified business, U.S. Bancorp’s revenues increased 2.3% YoY to $22.5 billion, as weakness in NII was more than offset by a good development in commissions and fees (+7.3% YoY to $9.5 billion). This is possible because only about 57% of the bank’s revenues comes from NII, being therefore less sensitive to interest rates than other banks.

On the cost side, U.S. Bancorp has been able to maintain a good cost discipline over recent years and has a very good efficiency level within the banking sector. Nevertheless, its operating expenses have increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during the past five years, as the bank invested in technology and digitalization. In 2020, the bank increased its costs by 4.6% to $13.4 billion, a higher increase than revenues, which led to a higher cost-to-income ratio of 59% which is still a good level compared to peers.

Regarding credit costs, there was an increase in the first two quarters of 2020, as U.S Bancorp increased provisions due to the expected impact of Covid-19 in commercial and retail clients. Its provisions amounted to nearly $2 billion in 2020, plus net charge-offs of about $1.8 billion, leading to total net credit costs of $3.8 billion (up by 153% YoY). Its cost of risk ratio was 1.24%, compared to just 0.49%, on average, in the previous four years.

Source: U.S. Bancorp.

Due to the steep increase in credit costs, U.S. Bancorp’s bottom-line dropped by 28% YoY to nearly $5 billion, while its return on equity (ROE) ratio decreased to 10%. This is still a very good level of profitability and one of U.S. Bancorp’s key strengths over its peers, given that historically its ROE has been above-average.

Source: U.S. Bancorp.

Going forward, according to analysts’ estimates, U.S. Bancorp’s revenues aren’t expected to recover much in the next two years, while its net income is estimated to grow significantly in 2021 due to lower provisions.

Capital Returns

Regarding its capitalization, U.S. Bancorp has a below-average position, which is partially justified by its business diversification and exposure to less capital intensive operations, such as payment services and wealth & asset management. Its Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 9.7% at the end of 2020, a ratio that is acceptable, but lower than the best capitalized banks in the country.

This capital ratio is not an issue in the short-term and management seems to be comfortable with this level, considering that the bank continues to see its business improving and recently has approved a share buyback of up to $3 billion starting at the beginning of 2021. Moreover, the leverage ratio was 8.3% at the end of 2020, which is a very good level, and based on this ratio there is plenty of room to return capital to shareholders.

Regarding its dividend, U.S. Bancorp has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.42 per share for the past seven quarters, which lead to an annual dividend of $1.68 per share. At its current share price, it offers a dividend yield of close to 3%, which is in-line with the average of the banking sector. Its dividend payout ratio was 56% in 2020 due to the drop in EPS, while in previous years its dividend payout ratio was in the range of 30-40%.

In the next couple of years, the dividend payout ratio should decrease given that its dividend is expected to increase by 2.5% per year to $1.81 per share by 2023, while earnings per share should recover to $4.63 in that year (dividend payout expected to be 39%). Therefore, U.S. Bancorp’s dividend seems to be sustainable over the medium to long-term even though its growth should be relatively low.

Bottom-Line

U.S. Bancorp is a bank with good fundamentals due to its diversified business profile and higher than average profitability, but its valuation clearly reflects its quality status, given that U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.74x vs. 1.17x for its peer group.

Moreover, the bank is not much exposed to higher interest rates, being for instance Zions (ZION) a better play on rising rates, like I’ve previously analyzed on “Zions Bancorp: A Quality Bank With Upside From Higher Interest Rates”.

Thus, I see U.S. Bancorp’s investment case more geared to income as it offers an attractive yield that is sustainable over the long-term.