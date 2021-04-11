On the weekends, I take a longer look at the economy and the markets. Today, I'll be using the Minutes from the latest Fed meeting to discuss the current status of the US economy. Then I'll take a contrarian position and argue that there is evidence that the markets have made their gains for the year.

First, please see this piece on QQQ as it also contains a broad look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators. The data below will look at additional information not covered in that piece.

Here's how the Fed summed up the macro situation (emphasis added):

The information available at the time of the March 16-17 meeting suggested that U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) was expanding in the first quarter of 2021 at a pace that was faster than in the fourth quarter of last year, al­though the level of real GDP had likely not yet returned to the level seen before the onset of the pandemic. Labor market conditions improved in January and February, but employment was still well below its level at the start of 2020. Consumer price inflation through January - as measured by the 12‑month percentage change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) - remained well below 2 percent.

Let's flesh that data out with some charts from the St. Louis FRED system:

GDP has recovered about 80% of its losses. Payroll employment has regained about half its losses.

Here's the Fed on prices (emphasis added):

Total PCE price inflation was 1.5 percent over the 12 months ending in January and continued to be held down by slack in resource utilization. Core PCE price inflation, which excludes changes in consumer energy prices and many consumer food prices, also was 1.5 percent over the 12 months ending in January, while the trimmed mean measure of 12‑month PCE inflation constructed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas was 1.7 percent in January. In February, the 12‑month change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 1.7 percent, while core CPI inflation was 1.3 percent over the same period.

Here are charts of the data:

The left charts are for total CPI (top left) and PCE (lower left) while the right charts show core CPI (top right) and core PCE (lower right). All are currently contained.

On housing, the Fed noted, "Sales of both new and existing homes increased further in January, and home prices continued to rise briskly."

Here's the underlying data: Existing home sales spiked due to low interest rates. They have since fallen as rates have risen. But low rates are keeping buyers in the market. New home sales have followed the same pattern. They've dropped a bit more but they're still at solid levels.

On non-residential investment, the Fed noted (emphasis added):

Business investment in equipment and intangibles was continuing to increase in the first quarter after rising appreciably in the fourth quarter of last year. Nominal shipments of nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft expanded strongly in January, and rising orders for these goods pointed to further gains in business equipment spending in coming months. Business investment in the drilling and mining sector appeared to be increasing further after turning up sharply in the fourth quarter, as crude oil and natural gas rigs in operation-an indicator of drilling investment-continued to rise through early March with oil prices moving higher.

This chart shows the pattern:

Investment declined during the lockdown. But it has quickly regained strength.

As I noted in the QQQ piece, "Overall, the macroeconomic data is positive, with most indicators pointing towards continued expansion. The main weak area is the labor market, which will take some time to recover." The above data fills in some holes in that report. But overall the economic data has either rebounded completely or it has made great improvements.

Today, I'll be engaging in a thought experiment and arguing that the markets are done moving higher this year. That idea is based on the following:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year SPY 2.72% 5.62% 8.54% 20.76% 50.16% QQQ 3.86% 8.44% 7.03% 20.43% 68.08% IWM -.51% -2.04% 6.93% 39.08% 88.52%

Data from Finviz.com

SPY and QQQ are up 8.54% and 7.03% in the last three months, which, given the date of this piece (4/10/21), is pretty close to a YTD number. Those are acceptable returns for a year, let alone for a quarter. And during the past year, each has already rallied 50% and 68%, respectively - again, very decent gains for a year. IWM is down during the last week and month. But compare that to its gain of 88.52% during the last year. One could very reasonably argue that traders are understandably taking profits after an incredible rally.

Next, consider that the market is already very expensive historically:

Total market capitalization to GDP is at its highest level since the early 1950s. And not just by a little - it's nearly 200% of total US GDP.

Overvaluation measures are also pricey:

While some valuation indicators are still below their 2000 levels, others aren't. And valuation measures that aren't at record levels are still expensive.

Next, let's look at the weekly charts: IWM Weekly

IWM has gained 149% from the lows of last Spring. It had a volume increase in late February and early March that could be a sign of a selling climax. And the index is currently forming a complex head and shoulders pattern, which is a topping formation. QQQ Weekly

QQQ has rallied 106% from last Spring's lows. It too had a large volume spike reminiscent of a buying climax. Finally, volume has declined in the last few weeks. SPY Weekly

Last week, SPY did break out. But aside from that, it has the same features (a large 1-year gain and a volume spike at a possible top) as the other indexes. And we don't know right now if SPY will pull the other indexes higher or the weight of the IWM's or QQQ's consolidation will pull SPY back lower.

Finally, consider the Robin Hood vs. hedge fund incident. Yes, it was entertaining to watch the little guys outsmart the big guys. But it could also be interpreted this way: the little guy is always the last one into a market rally. Once you start to see signs of increased individual participation in the market, you're probably seeing a top.

To conclude - this is a counter-factual exercise to see if an argument can be made that the market might be topping. And there are plenty of facts to support that conclusion:

The markets have had a great one-year run. They're already expensive. There was a large volume increase during the latest consolidation. The "little guy" is getting more involved with the markets.

Does that mean that we are at a top? I honestly don't know. But the fact you can support that argument is something to consider going forward.