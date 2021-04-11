It has been no secret that car dealerships did not have a great year in 2020. Auto sales were down roughly 15% in 2020, but while the used-car segment experienced a boom amid the desire for road trips and suburban moves, brick-and-mortar car dealerships dealt with a number of issues ranging from constrained supply to lot closures stemming from pandemic restrictions. Then, there's also the rising competition from companies like Vroom (VRM), Shift (SFT), and Carvana (CVNA), the former two having gone public to widespread public attention in 2020.

Brick-and-mortar dealerships are the principal source of revenue for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), who pay the site fees to advertise their inventory to CarGurus' visitors. And so CarGurus is one of the few and only internet stocks to have suffered deeply since the pandemic began. Relative to where CarGurus was trading at the beginning of January 2020 (at roughly $36 per share), the stock has lost about a third of its market value as revenue declined and its profits slimmed.

Data by YCharts

CarGurus has also fallen sharply (nearly 30%) since February alongside other tech stocks, despite the fact that the stock was already cheap to begin with. The company is certainly no longer as exciting as it was in 2018/early 2019 when it was growing revenue at ~40% y/y (driven by additions in the number of paying car dealerships, international expansion, as well as rising rates charged to dealerships) and it may feel like CarGurus may be a value trap, but I think there's tremendous rebound potential in this stock.

We'll go into CarGurus' most recent business updates shortly, but the company has begun to note a slow drip of dealerships back onto its platform. At the same time, consumer traffic has held up strong, driven by continued interest in used cars. I like to use Google Trends as a barometer of how search performance has trended for internet companies reliant on consumer traffic: in the last week, the search term "CarGurus" yielded an index score of 93 (out of 100; the peak value of 100 was actually notched in the week of March 14-21), up from a score of 71 during the same week in April last year. This is a clear trend: CarGurus is slowly getting back on its feet from both a paying dealerships and traffic perspective.

Figure 1. CarGurus search activity Source: Google Trends

There are a number of reasons to remain bullish on this stock for the long haul:

Favorable tailwinds in 2021 and easy comps in 2020; traffic build-up and return of used car dealerships pave the way for a return to revenue growth. 2020 was a tough year for CarGurus due to the fact that its car dealerships are putting the brakes on advertising (or going out of business) and CarGurus itself has implemented fee reductions to help share in their pain. Revenue declined -8% y/y in 2020, a painful reality for a company that was growing at the mid-20s pre-COVID. But underneath that nearer-term revenue noise, CarGurus' consumer traffic has rebounded sharply, and news headlines continue to highlight red-hot demand for used cars. In time, dealerships will return to CarGurus' platform especially if it's still commanding the traffic.

2020 was a tough year for CarGurus due to the fact that its car dealerships are putting the brakes on advertising (or going out of business) and CarGurus itself has implemented fee reductions to help share in their pain. Revenue declined -8% y/y in 2020, a painful reality for a company that was growing at the mid-20s pre-COVID. But underneath that nearer-term revenue noise, CarGurus' consumer traffic has rebounded sharply, and news headlines continue to highlight red-hot demand for used cars. In time, dealerships will return to CarGurus' platform especially if it's still commanding the traffic. Consensus has high hopes for this company in 2021. The average Wall Street revenue estimate for the year is $682.6 million, representing 24% y/y growth. This dramatically improved performance should help to turn sentiment around in this stock.

The average Wall Street revenue estimate for the year is $682.6 million, representing 24% y/y growth. This dramatically improved performance should help to turn sentiment around in this stock. Huge gross margin profile. CarGurus' gross margins are almost unheard of: ~93% in 2020. This means that nearly every dollar of incremental revenue for CarGurus flows straight into the bottom line.

CarGurus' gross margins are almost unheard of: ~93% in 2020. This means that nearly every dollar of incremental revenue for CarGurus flows straight into the bottom line. Profit oriented. In spite of declining revenues, CarGurus actually managed to grow free cash flow tremendously in 2020, up nearly 3x y/y to $149.2 million, also representing a rich 27% FCF margin. EPS for the year also doubled to $1.07.

At current share prices near $24, CarGurus trades at a market cap of $2.84 billion, and after netting off the $290.3 million of cash on its balance sheet, it trades at an enterprise value of $2.55 billion. This represents just a 3.7x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's revenue consensus of $682.6 million (+24% y/y) for the current year, which is ludicrously low for a company with 90%+ gross margins. Assuming CarGurus can also retain its FCF margin of 27% in FY21 on this revenue profile, the company also trades at just 13.8x EV/FY21 FCF.

To me, this represents a cheap, low-risk entry point in a stock that is headed for a fundamental rebound in 2021. Amid an expensive stock market, I wouldn't mind loading up on CarGurus while it's still low.

Q4 download

Let's now cover CarGurus' latest quarterly results in greater detail. While it's true that 2020 disappointed us in terms of top-line performance, CarGurus took advantage of its quieter year to hone in on making progress on the bottom line. Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. CarGurus Q4 results Source: CarGurus Q4 earnings release

CarGurus' revenue in Q4 declined -4% y/y to $151.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $148.8 million (-6% y/y) by a two-point margin. We note as well that CarGurus' revenue decline has tempered somewhat from the -35% y/y decline CarGurus saw in Q2, at its worst point of the pandemic year (though Q4 was relatively in-line with Q3's -2% y/y decline).

A key metric for investors to watch has been CarGurus' count of paying dealership. Q4 ended at 30.6k paying dealerships, a net add of ~400 paid dealerships versus 30.2k in Q3 (which was roughly flat between Q2-Q3): marking the first recovery since the sharp drop in Q2.

Figure 3. CarGurus paying dealerships

Source: CarGurus Q4 earnings deck

Jason Trevisan, CarGurus' CEO, sounded off upbeat remarks about the company's expected pace of recovery in 2021 during the Q4 earnings call:

Over the course of 2021, we intend to continue to grow leads per paying dealer through additional investment in our brands while also benefiting from new efficiencies and our algorithmic traffic acquisition and improved conversion rates on our site, which we expect to create durable efficiency gains. We're excited about the momentum we have exiting 2020, especially in the U.S. where we saw growth in net paying dealer ads in Q4. With most forecasts for 2021 indicating better year-over-year car sales, we believe dealers marketing spend will continue trending up eventually returning to pre-COVID spend levels. And we remain confident that our advantage ROI for dealers and our most engaged ready to buy audience will make us an attractive option as dealers resume more robust marketing. One sign of that increased marketing spend by dealers is the increase in our U.S. paying dealer counts in Q3. Our retention rates are strong and our sales team is bringing both new and returning dealers from all segments back onto our pay platform."

Amid revenue pressure in 2020, CarGurus has been able to maintain its sky-high gross margins: a key lynchpin of the bullish thesis for this stock and its ability to scale profitably. CarGurus' Q4 gross margin was 92%, virtually flat versus 93% in the year-ago quarter: meaning that nearly every incremental dollar of revenue is converted into profit.

Figure 3. CarGurus gross margin trends Source: CarGurus Q4 earnings release

Lower traffic acquisition costs also helped CarGurus boost its overall pro forma operating margins to 31% in Q4, up sixteen points versus 15% in the year-ago quarter.

And in the full year FY20, CarGurus nearly tripled its free cash flow to $149.2 million, representing a 27% FCF margin - up from just 9% in the prior year:

Figure 4. CarGurus FCF trends Source: CarGurus Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

CarGurus is a bargain-basement small-cap stock trading at just <4x forward revenues, despite the expectations for a return to growth in FY21 (which management notes the company has already seen signs of). On top of that, CarGurus is also extremely profitable, driving 90%+ gross margins and a rich 27% FCF margin. Though the market isn't favoring CarGurus right now due to pandemic-impacted performance, investors should look ahead to a brighter 2021.