Introduction

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) is a small New Jersey based bank which saw its share price crater when the COVID pandemic accelerated in 2020. Fortunately most of the lost ground has now been recovered and the bank is currently trading at just under $20/share for a market capitalization of just over $230M.

Decent results in 2020 with limited loan loss provisions

It's understandable the market wasn't too keen on small regional banks like Parke Bancorp as it clearly wanted to see the bank's performance for a few quarters before sending the share price soaring.

The bank filed its annual report just last week and as could be expected, the 10-K filing contains a lot of valuable information on the status of its loan book. Before diving into the details of the loan book, let's first have a look at the bank's financial performance in 2020.

Although banks have to deal with a lot of pressure on their interest margins, it seemed to be business as usual at Parke Bancorp. The company actually recorded an increase in the total interest income of about $5M (mainly due to the PPP loans which brought in some extra interest income) but I was a bit surprised to see the total interest expense fell by less than a million dollars to $21.9M. This resulted in a net interest income of $62.6M compared to $56.7M in FY 2019.

The reason for the weak decrease in interest expenses is related to the balance sheet size: during 2020, the amount of deposits has increased and although the majority of the increase was seen in non interest bearing deposits, the interest bearing deposits increased as well.

As you can see on the image above, the bank also reported a non-interest income of $4.2M and a non-interest expense of $20.3M, resulting in a net non-interest expense of just over $16M. This means that the pre-tax and pre-provision income in FY2020 came in at $46.6M compared to just over $41.5M in 2019. Clearly a good result, but perhaps a bit inflated by the PPP-related income.

It was a positive surprise to see the loan loss provisions remained relatively limited. Sure, at just over $7.6M this represents about 0.5% of the loan book but considering the bank already recorded a provision of $2.7M in 2019, long before the COVID pandemic started, the $5M increase in the loan loss provision is actually very reasonable (I'll dig deeper into the loan book later in this article).

The bottom line showed a net income of $28.4M or $2.40 per share which means that Parke Bancorp is currently still just trading at 8 times its 2020 (and 2019 earnings) and that's pretty low.

The loan book is concentrated on real estate loans

In excess of 20% of the balance sheet is held in cash: on the $2.08B in assets the cash and deposits stood at in excess of $450M and after including the $21.1M in investment securities (which tend to be low-risk), almost $500M of the bank's assets were held in assets that are very easy to liquidate. This means the risk for a bank run is pretty close to zero: even if half of its customers would withdraw half of their cash in a matter of a few weeks, Parke Bancorpe would likely be able to handle it without too much damage.

This means my attention shifts to the loan book, which represents about 75% of the assets. Looking at the breakdown, Parke Bancorp was predominantly focusing on real estate mortgages (almost $1.2B of the loan book). Parke is also quite active in the construction financing market, but with less than 15% of the loan book invested in construction loans, I'm not too worried either. And don't be alarmed by the sharp increase in commercial loans which more than tripled to almost $122M - this increase is related to the PPP loans on the balance sheet.

Another advantage Parke Bancorp has is the relatively short remaining term of the loans in the loan book. According to the annual report of the bank, in excess of $250M in loans is maturing in 2021. That's about 1/6 th of the total loan book and this means Parke Bancorp will be able to shrink its loan book pretty fast as it may elect to not refinance a bunch of existing loans. While things seem to be 'back as usual', I think this is an important feature of the loan book as Parke will be able to dump some of the higher risk construction loans if it wants to.

To be clear, I don't expect this to happen, but it's good to see Parke Bancorp could be quite flexible. Considering the vast majority of the loans is current, I don't expect any sudden shifts in the loan book. And looking at the image below, I now also understand why the bank recorded less than $8M in loan loss provisions:

Only $11.5M of the loans were classified as 'past due'. That's still very manageable considering the bank has already allocated almost $30M in total provisions.

Investment thesis

A very robust set of results from Parke Bancorp and if anything, the bank's problem is that it has too much cash. Having almost half a billion dollars (and in excess of 20% of the balance sheet total) in cash which hardly yields any returns means the bank just has too much cash. It's admirable Parke Bancorp wasn't deploying the cash in just anything by aggressively pursuing loan growth. And in its FY2020 press release, the bank's CEO emphasized loan growth will remain slow until the bank sees how the economy evolves.

The combination of strong financial results with a prudent management style is very intriguing. The loan loss ratio has to be dealt with and Parke Bancorp has to make sure the situation doesn't get worse but seeing how the bank has already allocated almost $30M to cover loan losses, it looks like Parke knows what it's doing.

I have added the bank to my watch list and I may initiate a first small long position very soon. The combination of Parke trading at a high single digit earnings multiple and less than 1.2 times its tangible book value of just under $17/share makes this small regional bank very attractive.