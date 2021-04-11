In August 2020, I concluded that L Brands (LB) was doing very well, demonstrating a very impressive performance. That investment thesis started with a look back to February 2020 when the company announced that it would be selling a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret at just over half a billion, valuing this once key unit at just around a billion! This was of course followed by Covid-19 and a very impressive operating performance in the quarters which followed.

The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as the deal for Victoria's Secret was cancelled and great operating performance made that debt no longer is an issue, making L Brands better positioned than it has been for many years.

2020 Revisited

Last year started with a big news event as the company announced the sale of a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret at just over half a billion. The resulting $1 billion valuation was very low as this was an $8 billion business with operating earnings of $1.5 billion as recent as just a few years ago. Even in 2019 the company still generated $7.5 billion in sales and while it reported very small profits, essentially a break-even result, the resulting 0.1 times sales multiple was very low. After all, this easily could have been a unit valued at $15-$20 billion a few years ago.

Following the anticipated divestment, L Brands would become a near pure play on Bath & Body Works, a business which grew sales 50% between 2015 and 2019 to $5.4 billion on which a $1.1 billion operating profit number was reported, although this was before the allocation of corporate overhead.

Net debt could fall from $5.2 billion to $4.7 billion and with the Bath & Body Works unit posting EBITDA at $1.3 billion, I pegged leverage ratios at 3.6 times, although the company still held a 45% stake in Victoria's Secret at the time.

With 276 million shares trading at $23 back in February, the company was valued at $6.5 billion in terms of the equity value, and the entire business including debt at around $11 billion. With the company holding just a roughly half a billion equity valuation in Victoria's Secret, the remaining valuation was attached to Bath & Body Works. This implied that it was valued at 2 times sales and 10 times operating earnings.

With Bath & Body Works generating $1.3 billion in EBITDA, I believed that earnings might come in just above half a billion after taxes and interest payment, or $2 per share. That resulted in a reasonable 12 times multiple while leverage was high yet controllable, yet of course all of this was ahead of Covid-19.

The Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic might have actually been a blessing in disguise as private equity firm Symacore terminated the deal to acquire the 55% stake in April. This and concerns about declining sales, losses and debt made that shares fell to just $10.

First quarter sales (for the quarter ending May), revealed a 37% fall in sales to $1.65 billion as Bath & Body Works sales were down 18% and Victoria's Secret sales were being cut in half, on which an adjusted operating loss of $221 million was reported.

The company did raise expensive capital through the issuance of some bonds, as it cut jobs and realized other cost savings, while green shoots were emerging in the second quarter results which were released in August. Sales for the quarter ending in July fell 20% as Bath & Body Works posted a 13% increase in sales to $1.20 billion, as a beneficiary of the pandemic, with online sales at 43% of total revenues. Victoria's Secret posted a 39% fall in sales to $977 million, yet direct sales rose 65% to $614 million, equal to two-thirds of sales.

Despite the fall in overall sales to $2.38 billion, the company reported an adjusted operating profit of $206 million as net debt fell to $4.1 billion! This pushed shares up to the mid-twenties, in fact, higher than the pre-pandemic levels. This was driven by superior performance of Bath & Body Works, which posted second quarter operating margins at 28%, or $331 million at the time, with Victoria's Secret posting a ''mere'' $50 million loss and corporate cost allocation standing at $75 million.

Based on all that, I believed Bath & Body Works, in isolation, could be a $6 billion business with 25% margins, or $1.5 billion in operating profits. Assuming a $200 million loss at Victoria's Secret and $300 million in corporate cost allocation, I believed operating profits of a billion might result in earnings of half a billion, or $2 per share. This, however, was still based on losses at Victor's Secrets as a separation of that business could cut the losses of that business and moreover generate proceeds to reduce overall debt, thereby pushing up earnings potential even more. Based on the great performance of Bath & Body Works at the time, this looked very compelling as this drove my constructive stance.

Continuing To Impress

Between August of last year and today, shares have seen continued and impressive returns ever since, as shares have risen from levels around $25-$30 to a current high of $66, the highest levels seen since 2016. Momentum continued in the business with third quarter sales up 14% to $3.05 billion. Bath & Body Works grew sales 55% to $1.70 billion while declines in Victoria's Secret improved to a 14% fall in sales to $1.35 billion.

All of this resulted in a huge improvement in operating earnings, in fact $580 million for the quarter, with net earnings of $330 million coming in at $1.17 per share, although adjusted earnings came in a few pennies lower.

By February of this year, the company reported its 2020 results, as the company reported a 2% increase in quarterly sales, with Bath & Body Works up 22% and Victoria's Secret still posting a 15% fall in sales.

Nonetheless, the improvement in profitability is shocking as the company reported a fourth quarter operating profit of $1.27 billion which results in a half a billion improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, a full 10 percentage points improvements in margins! So, for the year, the company reported a full year profit of $844 million on over $11.8 billion in sales, for earnings of $3.00 per share, as the company would have been doing much better if the pandemic of course had not struck the business in the second quarter. Net debt is down to just $2.4 billion as nearly $4 billion in cash holdings alleviates any remaining debt concerns.

A Final Word

Truth be told is that despite Victoria's Secret still largely being in shambles, the overall picture for L Brands still looks very good. After all, net debt is down to essentially 1 times EBITDA, alleviating any leverage concerns.

The company reported net earnings of $3.00 per share with debt down a great deal as the company incurred net interest expense of more than $400 million in 2020, a great amount given the net debt position of $2.4 billion as a result of a substantial gross debt position and expensive bonds issued during the pandemic. A refinancing of all these debts might boost earnings by $300 million pre-tax over time, or close to a dollar per share.

All of this makes that earnings could recover to roughly $4 per share and all of this is while Victoria's Secret still has not recovered at all, while of course Bath & Body Works has enjoyed a great year in 2020.

These great 2020 results were accompanied by a big guidance for the first quarter of 2021 as the company sees first quarter earnings at $0.85-$1.00 per share. One should furthermore be cautious to annualise these numbers as the first quarter typically is a slower quarter, with both the units of L Brands heavily focused on the fourth quarter.

Hence, I see a real roadmap for earnings at around $5 per share going forward. And with debt largely vanished perhaps later this year, it is very funny to see how the pandemic has been a huge blessing in disguise for the company. Even at $66, while it feels late in the game, valuations still look compelling.