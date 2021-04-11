Photo by Viacheslav Chernobrovin/iStock via Getty Images

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported quarterly revenue of $295.62 million and EPS of -$0.28. The company beat on earnings, but missed on revenue by about $80 million. GBX is off in the mid-single-digit percentage range post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Slide Was Worse Than Anticipated

The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. Shelter-in-place policies caused millions of consumers to be stuck at home. It also hurt consumer spending, at least initially. The damage to the economy meant less goods and services were shipped cross country by railroad. That lessened the need for railcars manufactured by Greenbrier Companies. Its $296 million in revenue fell 53% Y/Y. Revenue from each of the company's main business segments declined.

The lion's share of the company's revenue is derived from the manufacturing of railcars. The rest comes from leasing and sales of parts and supplies. Railroads have been retrenching and cutting costs, which could have a long-term negative impact on Greenbrier's revenue. Railroads have been praised for cost containment efforts and reductions in capital expenditures. I doubt railroads will increase spending until business activity warrants it.

Railcar revenue fell 59% Y/Y, primarily due to the decline in railcar deliveries, which declined Y/Y in the double-digit percentage range. Total U.S. rail traffic for the first 13 weeks of the year was up in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Growth was primarily driven by intermodal units, which may not be enough to drive railcar deliveries. Greenbrier's railcar revenue still represented over 65% of total revenue, so until orders and deliveries rebound, GBX could face more headwinds.

The downturn also negatively impacted Wheels & Parts and Leasing & Services. Revenue from both segments also fell in the double-digit percentage range. Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and others have received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine and have created a pathway to reopening the economy. It could take a few more quarters before actual economic activity prompts railroads to expand capital expenditures and railcar orders.

Margins Faltered

In the past, management has been lauded for its cost containment efforts. With revenue falling this rapidly, it is almost impossible for the company to cut its way to profitability. Gross margin was 6.0%, down from 13.8% in the year earlier period. The sharp decline in scale weighed during the quarter. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $18 million, down from $86 million in the year earlier period. SG&A was $43 million, down 20% Y/Y. SG&A fell less than revenue, which implied GBX was less efficient during the quarter.

The fallout was that EBITDA was -$932 million, down over $60 million versus the year earlier period. The company's operating income fell more than its operating costs. I do not expect the situation to abate anytime soon. It could take a few more quarters before the economy fully reopens and railroads increase capital expenditures and railcar orders. President Biden is contemplating suspending intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. This could potentially speed up distribution of doses globally, which could help stem the spread of the pandemic.

Liquidity In Focus

It is paramount that cyclical names like Greenbrier maintain liquidity until business conditions return to normal. I have been sounding the alarm for a while, and Greenbrier's management echoed that sentiment:

Our simple core strategy since March 2020 has been; number one, to maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet; number two, to safely operate our factories while generating cash, reducing costs and adjusting to reduce demand for our products and services. That reduction in demand was clearly shown in this quarter's results. Number three to prepare for economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets. We believe we're now solidly in this recovery phase.

The company ended the quarter with $593 million in cash, down from $834 million in the year earlier period. Working capital was about $700 million, down from $795 million in the year earlier period. Working capital appears robust enough to support Greenbrier for several more quarters.

Cash burn was $145 million versus cash burn of $174 million in the year earlier period. If revenue continues to fall, which is likely, it could take a few more quarters for Greenbrier's cash burn subsides. Management was savvy enough to squirrel away capital when times were good. The company's $700 million in working capital should support the company for several quarters until deliveries pick up and cash burn subsides. That may not happen until second half of 2021 or early 2022.

Conclusion

GBX has more than doubled over the past year. It has also benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. Railcar deliveries could face headwinds until the economy fully reopens. I rate GBX a hold.