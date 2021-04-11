Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The financial sector will lead out the start of the Q2 earnings season kicked off next week. The list of reporting companies includes Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) on April 12; Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) on April 13; JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JMP), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on April 14; UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), PepsiCo (PEP), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) on April 15 and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), PNC (NYSE:PNC), BNY Mellon (NYSE:BNY) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) on April 16.

Alkami Technology (ALKT), AppLovin (APP), TuSimple (TSP) and Karat Packaging (KRT) are expected to start trading next week. Quiet periods expire on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), Olo (NYSE:OLO), Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY), Tuya (NYSE:TUYA), Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI), Connect BioPharm (NASDAQ:CNTB) and Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) next week. Sun Country may be the most interesting of the bunch to watch. The airline stock trades more than 50% over its IPO pricing level, but industry booking trends have started to heat up.

Projected dividend increases (quarterly): The list of companies expected to increase their dividend payouts includes Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to $0.75 from $0.70, AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to $0.38 from $0.36, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to $1.06 from $1.01, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to $0.91 from $0.88, Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.2075 from $0.20625.

The tender offer on the Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) buyout by Apollo Global Management expires on April 12. Shareholders with Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL) are scheduled to vote on April 15 on their proposed merger. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) hosts a special meeting on April 16 to vote on the proposed merger with Aphria (APHA) on April 16.

Coinbase (COINB) is expected to start trading on April 14. Ahead of the direct listing, the company reported Q1 revenue of about $1.8B vs. $191M a year ago. Coinbase also said it has 56M verified users. Trading on the private market has valued Coinbase at about $68B or $100B after factoring in a fully-diluted share count. D.A. Davidson is already on the books with a price target on Coinbase of $440.



Major events next week include Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTC21 Conference and investor day event on April 12. Bank of America sees potential upside for Nvidia if it provides updates on Arm servers. Also on April 12, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) holds a virtual Investor Day event. KKR (NYSE:KKR) holds a virtual investor day on April 13 and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has its annual investor day scheduled for April 14. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will be in the spotlight on April 15 with investor events.



Data reports due out during the week include updates from Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on machine sales and Boeing (NYSE:BA) on deliveries. Broker assets under management reports also expected in from Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Franklin Resources and others. Preliminary North America printing & writing statistics for March from the Pulp & Paper Products Council is also expected out next week in a development of interest to Domtar (NYSE:UFS) and International Paper (NYSE:IP).



Conferences rundown: Notable conferences running during the week include the Needham Healthcare Conference, the GPU Technology Conference, the Denver World Gold Forum and the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference.