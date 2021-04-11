Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is a US natural gas company with a market cap of $6.94 billion. The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 23, 2021.

The fourth-quarter 2020 was a good quarter overall with net income per share (adjusted for special items) of $0.26 per share, which beat the analysts' expectations.

Also, strong production volumes of 2,375 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) coupled with lower costs were higher than its top-end guidance. Total average unit costs decreased to $1.39 per Mcfe from the year-ago quarter’s price of $1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas is primarily a US gas producer, and therefore, the price of natural gas it receives is a crucial company's component.

The company focuses exclusively on the Marcellus Shale with about 180K net acres in the dry gas located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

The investment thesis is quite challenging here. A long-term investment in this segment through Cabot Oil & Gas makes perfect sense and is supported by a secured dividend.

However, I see a persistent weakness in domestic natural gas prices that increases the general risk factor and reduces the stock price performance despite a better outlook for 2021. Thus, I only recommend a long-term COG position in association with active short-term trading (50%) to take advantage of the sector's volatility and reduce overall risks.

While COG performed a little better than the United States Natural Gas (UNG) price, Devon Energy (DVN) outperformed the sector significantly.

Data by YCharts

CEO Dan O. Dinges said in the conference call:

Our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 highlights the resiliency of Cabot's business model which is a direct result of our industry leading cost structure, our continued track record of disciplined capital allocation [...] Despite the headwinds we face throughout the year due to historically low natural gas prices, we delivered positive net income and our fifth consecutive year of positive free cash flow generation.

Cabot Oil & Gas - Balance sheet 4Q'20: The Raw Numbers

COG 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 461.37 386.46 332.35 291.04 456.78 Net Income in $ Million 146.94 53.91 30.37 -14.96 131.21 EBITDA $ Million 328.50 186.47 148.29 92.06 259.33 EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 0.13 0.08 -0.04 0.33 Cash from operations in $ Million 262.98 204.90 136.44 129.06 307.84 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 167.67 148.70 182.48 147.24 97.43 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 95.31 56.20 -46.05 -18.18 210.42 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 200.23 202.84 117.16 0.17 140.11 Total Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 1,220.03 1,220.26 1,220.50 1,161.71 1,133.92 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Share outstanding diluted in Million 406.50 399.90 401.28 398.58 400.20 Gas Production 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Gas Equivalent Production in MMCFe/d 2,457 2,363 2,229 2,406 2,375 NG price per Mcf incl. hedges 2.15 1.72 1.52 1.57 1.90

Source: Company filings.

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues were $456.78 in the fourth quarter of 2020

Cabot Oil & Gas recorded quarterly revenues of $456.78 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 1% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 57% sequentially. Total operating expenses were $293.5 million, down 4.9% from the 4Q'19.

2 - Free Cash Flow jumped to $210.42 million in Q4'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

COG did well in the fourth quarter with a free cash flow of $210.42 million. The 2020 free cash flow was $202.39 million.

The company is generating sufficient free cash flow to support its dividend. The quarterly dividend is $0.10 per share, which represents a yearly cost of $160 million.

3 - Quarterly Gas production - Mmcfe/d

As I said earlier, Cabot Oil & Gas operates in the Marcellus Shale now exclusively with an equivalent daily output of 2,375 Mmcfe/d (in the fourth quarter of 2019, Cabot Oil averaged 2,457 Mmcfe/d).

The average realized natural gas price (including hedges) fell to $1.90 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago quarter’s $2.15.

Production beat COG guidance, even if it represented a sequential slight decrease of 1.3% relative to the third quarter.

4 - Debt situation, liquidity, and commentary

On December 31, 2020, Cabot Oil & Gas indicated a total debt of $994 million and cash on hand of $140.11 million. The company's net debt-to-adjusted capitalization ratio and net debt-to-trailing twelve months EBITDAX ratio were 31% (or Debt to Capitalization of 33.9%) and 1.4x.

The company currently shows no debt outstanding under the credit facility, resulting in approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity.

Source: COG Presentation

2021 Outlook

For 2021, Cabot is still forecasting initial production guidance of 2,350 Mmcfe/d from an expected capital program of $530-$540 million. For Q1'21 production, the range is between 2,250 Mmcfe and 2,300 Mmcfe per day.

Source: Presentation

Cabot Oil & Gas plans to fund its regular quarterly base dividend and supplement it with annual supplemental cash dividends to attain its minimum capital return target of 50% of annual free cash flow. The strategy has been explained in the presentation:

Source: Presentation

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Cabot Oil & Gas will likely perform slightly better in 2021, and it is perhaps the time to look at this battered sector again while the stock is weakening. Natural gas price is expected to get a boost in 2021.

Most U.S. energy executives expect Henry Hub natural gas prices to average $2.40-2.79/Mcf by the end of 2021, but a solid number foresee prices of as much as $3.19, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

CEO Dan O. Dinges said in the conference call:

On the pricing front, despite the late start to winter, we are optimistic about the backdrop of natural gas prices in 2021. On the supply side, dry gas production is still well below prior year levels, and we do not currently expect a significant rebound in volumes throughout the year as producers across the industry are focused on free cash flow generation, balance sheet repair and capital returns to shareholders over production growth

Technical analysis short term

COG experienced a breakdown of its ascending triangle pattern last Friday and is likely to retest lower support at $16.50-$16.70.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate between $17 and $16.50 with a first partial sell target at $18.

Author's note: Thank you for your support. I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!