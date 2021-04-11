Photo by alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

One of the things that we have always liked about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) is the company’s ability to grow the scale of its operations every quarter. The farmland-focused real estate investment trust looks quite well positioned to continue its historic track record this quarter with its recent acquisition of an olive orchard in California. This acquisition is certainly in line with its historic strategy of focusing on investing in specialty crops, which gives the company a very real advantage over Farmland Partners (FPI), the other farmland-focused trust on the market. While this growth is certainly a positive for the company and will certainly contribute to our overall investment thesis in the company, I continue to worry that the company’s stock is overvalued at the current level.

About The Acquisition

As I mentioned in the introduction, Gladstone Land announced the purchase of an olive orchard in California on April 5, 2021. This was a fairly sizable purchase for the trust as the orchard spreads over 2,285 gross acres in Tehama County (in the northern part of California). The price of the property was $37.8 million, which certainly makes this one of Gladstone Land’s largest individual purchases over the last few years. As part of the acquisition, Gladstone Land entered into a fifteen-year triple-net lease with one of the largest producers of olives and olive oil in the United States. The company typically likes to obtain a long-term lease whenever it purchases a property so this is very much in line with the firm’s usual strategy. There is a good reason for this strategy as well. This strategy essentially allows Gladstone Land to ensure that it will be earning a positive and appropriate return off of its investment in the property. Unfortunately, Gladstone Land did not state what the return on the purchase price is in its announcement so we cannot predict with any accuracy exactly how much the purchase will increase the company’s financial performance at this time. Gladstone Land does typically reveal that information in its quarterly results though so we will have to wait until then to make a prediction. We can say for certain that it will have a positive effect on the company’s funds from operations as it has already secured a lease for the property.

This acquisition expands upon Gladstone Land’s already significant presence in California. As of February 24, 2021 (The most recent date for which data is available), Gladstone Land owned 55 farms in California, more than any other state:

Source: Gladstone Land

We can see, though, that the trust owns farms all across the United States. This is something that is certainly nice to see due to the diversification benefits that it affords us. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, all of these states have somewhat different climates and natural disaster risks. For example, a hurricane may damage or destroy farmland in Florida but it is very unlikely that such an event would have any impact on a farm in Michigan. Similarly, wildfires and even earthquakes frequently plague California, but Florida most certainly does not face such problems. As Gladstone Land’s farms are spread throughout the United States, the company has quite effectively reduced the proportion of its portfolio that can be affected by any single disaster. This sort of protection is something that any shareholder should appreciate. With that said, we can still see, though, that a substantial proportion of the trust’s portfolio is located in California and Florida. This is due to the trust’s focus on specialty crops, which we will discuss in a bit.

At first glance, the $37.8 million purchase price for this farm might seem excessive. However, California farmland has been a very well performing asset class over the years. As we can see here, the market price of California farmland has doubled or even nearly tripled over the past twenty years:

Source: USDA, California ASFMRA, Gladstone Land

This is something that is likely to continue going forward, particularly as inflation begins to take hold in the United States. I detailed how real estate prices benefit in an inflationary environment in a previous article. Thus, even though the price of this acquisition may seem high on the surface, it will likely prove to be a shrewd move as this story plays out for two reasons. The first of these is that it will contribute positively to the value of Gladstone Land’s overall portfolio as the market value of the property increases. Secondly, the rising market value should allow Gladstone Land to increase the rent, which would prove positive for the trust’s financial performance. Thus, the seemingly high purchase price may not be over the long term.

The Case For Specialty Crops

When most people think of farmland, they will typically picture something like rows of corn, wheat, or other grains planted across wide swathes of relatively flat land. Indeed, if one drives through most of America’s Great Plains states that is exactly what they would see. This is not the kind of farmland that Gladstone Land invests in, however. Rather, the trust focuses its attention on purchasing farms that are growing specialty crops. These products would include things such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and other fresh produce:

Source: Gladstone Land

This is something that differentiates it from Farmland Partners as the latter does focus quite heavily on investing in farms growing wheat, barley, and other grains. This may give Gladstone Land a marked advantage over its peer however due to the fact that specialty crops are more appealing from an investing as well as an agricultural landlord’s perspective.

One of the biggest reasons for this is that farmers of commodity crops, such as grains, are highly dependent on government subsidies and thus are somewhat at the mercy of politicians. The United States currently has a number of agricultural subsidies that include things such as government-subsidized loans, direct payments to farmers, tariffs on various foreign farming imports, the mandate to include ethanol in gasoline, and many other things. According to National Public Radio, American farmers received a total of $22 billion in taxpayer subsidies in 2019. That money went almost exclusively to farmers that are growing commodity crops. The farmers of specialty crops, such as the ones that make up most of Gladstone Land’s tenants, received very limited subsidies. The problem with being so dependent on government subsidies is that the government could change those subsidies at any time and this could prove to have a very adverse impact on the incomes of the farmers receiving those subsidies. In a worst-case scenario, this could even jeopardize the ability of the farmer to make the rent payment on the farm. This is not nearly as much of a problem with specialty crop farmers that do not depend on subsidies.

Along the same line, the market price of specialty crops tends to be much more stable. This is partly because things such as wheat and corn have their prices set by the futures market while most specialty crops do not. As everyone reading this is certainly well aware, the futures market can be wildly volatile and can be affected by things that have absolutely no relationship to the actual supply and demand for the product in question. These market fluctuations have a very real economic impact on the farmers that depend on these products for their livelihood, which is actually one of the reasons for all of the government subsidies. Overall though, we can still see that renting to farmers growing commodity crops is going to be riskier than leasing to farmers that are growing specialty crops. Gladstone Land appears to agree.

Another appealing thing about specialty crops is that their prices have historically grown at a rate that is much greater than inflation. We can see that here:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Gladstone Land

This is actually quite nice, particularly for those of us that want to hold some farmland as a hedge against inflation. One of the reasons for this is that Gladstone Land’s tenants should see rising real incomes over time. This will help them keep up with the rent increases that will accompany the rising value of the farmland upon which they work. Another reason that is nice is because of the participation rents that Gladstone Land includes in some of its lease contracts. This clause results in Gladstone Land receiving a percentage of the tenant’s total harvest as I discussed in a previous article. As the price growth of these products exceeds inflation, this should result in the value of the trust’s participation rents increasing in real terms, further increasing the trust’s ability to protect us against inflation.

Gladstone Land’s focus on investing in farms focused on specialty crops explains the company’s outsized presence in California. California is very well known for having a mild climate compared to many other states and indeed this is correct. The presence of the Pacific Ocean helps to moderate temperature extremes, resulting in warmer winters and cooler summers than it would otherwise have, especially along the coast. Most of the state’s Central Valley region, where a great many farms are located, has a Mediterranean climate. This is ideal for many specialty crops, especially perennial ones. Thus, we can clearly see that any trust focused on owning farms growing these crops will almost certainly have outsized exposure to California.

Distribution Analysis

In addition to the likely appreciation of Gladstone Land’s real estate portfolio, another reason to invest in the trust is the regular distribution that it pays out. Unlike many real estate investment trusts, Gladstone Land pays its distribution monthly, which is nice for investors that need monthly income to pay bills or desire more rapid compounding. The trust currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.04495 per share ($0.5394 per share annually), which gives it a 2.85% yield at the current share price. Gladstone Land actually increased its distribution back in January, but that was only the most recent of a long trend of regular distribution increases. Gladstone Land has increased its distribution 21 times in the past 24 quarters:

Source: Gladstone Land

This showcases the company’s historical growth quite well as we can logically assume that it would not continually boost the distribution if it was not seeing portfolio income growth. The trust’s latest acquisition will thus help continue that trend.

As is always the case, though, it is critical that we ensure that the trust can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want to take the risk that it will suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut the payout. In the case of a real estate investment trust like Gladstone Land, the usual way to analyze its ability to afford its distribution is by looking at the trust’s funds from operations. This is similar to operating cash flow for other companies as it tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s properties after the trust covered all the costs related to those properties. In the full-year period ended December 31, 2020, Gladstone Land reported $14.486 million in total funds from operations available to the common shareholders. This works out to $0.647 per weighted average common share but the trust only paid out $0.537 per common share over the course of the year. Thus, it does not appear that the company is paying out more than it can afford, which is nice to see.

Valuation

In the introduction, I suggested that Gladstone Land looked overvalued at the current price. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the trust’s net asset value, which is the current market value of all of the farms that the trust owns minus all outstanding mortgages or other debt against them. It is therefore the amount that the common stockholders could be expected to receive if the trust sold all of its farms, paid off all the debt, and distributed the remaining money to the common shareholders. As of December 31, 2020, the trust’s net asset value stood at $12.23 per share, which is substantially below today’s $18.92 per share market price. Thus, it does appear that the trust is substantially overvalued compared to the actual value of its underlying assets.

This overvaluation is mostly due to the significant run-up that the stock has seen year-to-date:

As we can see, shares of Gladstone Land have increased by 32.49% in only the past three months. While the most recent net asset value figure is from December, it seems very hard to believe that the value of the trust’s farmland has increased that much in such a short period of time. While it is possible that this buying of the company’s stock is an attempt by investors to get ahead of inflation, the market may have overshot here. It may thus make sense to be patient and wait for a better entry price.