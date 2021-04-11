Photo by Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have performed extremely well so far in 2021. UK banking peers Lloyds (LYG) and NatWest (RBS) have also surged. Table 1 shows the total return for each stock for the period from 31 December 2020 to 09 April 2021. Note that LYG is still cum-dividend, whereas BCS and RBS have gone ex-dividend. BCS has had a huge bounce off its COVID-19 era low point (Table 2).

Table 1: Table 2:

In this note, I comment on interesting aspects of the BCS FY20 financial results, and refresh my views on valuation. My initial Seeking Alpha note on BCS discussed the stock's long-term investment appeal by reference to a Price:NTA framework. I have updated the Price:NTA analysis, and now introduce a simplified PE valuation. For a broader overview of BCS, I point readers to my previous Seeking Alpha note.

Diversification Delivers

Diversification doesn't guarantee resilience to economic shocks, but it worked well for BCS in FY20. The group has benefitted materially from diversification across customer income segments. Without the strong contributions from corporate and investment banking, "CIB", FY20 would have been a pretty horrible year for BCS. I'm not sure that geographic diversification made much of a difference in FY20, but I consider international exposure to be a structural advantage for BCS relative to a UK-centric banking play such as LYG.

Source: BCS FY20 results presentation, slide 4.

Despite the obvious disruption of COVID-19, BCS delivered income growth of 1% on FY19 levels. As a comparison, LYG's income in FY20 was 16% lower than FY19 levels, thanks to a much greater skew to UK retail and business banking segments. The figure below clearly shows how important corporate and investment banking income was for BCS in FY20 - without the uplift from CIB, BCS would have suffered a reduction in income of 17% relative to FY19 levels, very similar to what we saw at LYG.

Source: BCS FY20 results presentation, slide 12.

Over recent years prior to FY20, CIB has been something of a laggard in terms of its contribution to the group's profitability. BCS must hope that some of the gains made by the CIB division in FY20 are sustainable, as the Barclays UK division faces a tough operating environment. CEO Jes Staley summed up the challenges for UK retail banking succinctly:

"UK retail banking does face some strategic long term challenges: in near-zero interest rates; lower charges for overdrafts and other services; and the provision of many core banking services for free." Source: FY20 Management Speech, page 3.

Markets Income - Record Results

Within CIB, the Markets business had an exceptional year. Total Markets income was up 45% on FY19 levels, and hit a record high for BCS. It is fair to say that BCS benefitted from buoyant industry conditions for both Markets and investment banking fee income, but it wasn't just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. BCS has made substantial gains in market share within the Markets segment in the last few years - an impressive outcome.

Source: BCS FY20 results presentation, slide 6.

For investors such as myself, who focus heavily on normalized earnings, the exceptional FY20 performance of the Markets business, and also the strong contribution from investment banking fee income, require careful review. These income streams are inherently volatile, and with BCS having reported record levels of income in FY20, I would argue that there is material risk of lower income contributions in FY21.

£700m Buyback - Rapid Deployment

At FY20, BCS announced its intention to commence a £700m buyback before the end of 1Q21. The buyback commenced on 19 March 2021, and it has been proceeding at a rapid pace. On average, BCS has bought back around £30m of shares per day since the buyback began, and the company is already over 50% of the way through the £700m program.

As of 09 April 2021, the average buyback price paid was ~£1.85 per share, with a total outlay of £391m. The fact that BCS is proceeding so quickly (noting that the buy-back can run until 04 August 2021) can be seen as an indication that the company thinks that its stock is still materially undervalued.

The combined effect of the £700m buyback and the declared FY20 final dividend of 1p per share is roughly equivalent to 5p per share, and is equal to the cap on distributions set by the UK's banking regulator, the Prudential Regulatory Authority.

Dividends and Capital Returns

After accounting for the announced £700m buyback and regulatory capital adjustments that take effect as we enter FY21, BCS has an adjusted CET1 ratio of 14.7%. This looks healthy relative to the group's target range of 13%-14% CET1. However, the Prudential Regulation Authority is expected to modify the capital treatment of software assets, and BCS also has regulatory capital strain in FY21 and FY22 from defined benefit pension schemes. These two factors equate to roughly -0.6% in CET1 terms. If we fully adjust for this -0.6% capital headwind, we arrive at a revised CET1 ratio of 14.1%, very slightly above the internal target range. I therefore conclude that there is little, if any, genuine excess capital available for distribution.

The profile for future dividend payments is somewhat unclear given the possibility that there will still be regulatory restrictions in place regarding 1H21 dividends. The CFO advised that we shouldn't read much into the dividend and buy-back announced at FY20 in terms of future outcomes.

"The level and form of distribution was determined by the current circumstances and you shouldn't read anything particular into the level of the overall payout ratio, or the mix chosen on this occasion. We'll update the market further on distributions at the appropriate time." Source: FY20 Management Speech, page 6.

With a stated intention to a progressive ordinary dividend policy, and a comfortable capital position, BCS looks likely to be a solid dividend payer once regulatory restrictions fall away.

A potential fly in the ointment for further capital returns in FY21 would be a High Court ruling against BCS in regard to damages sought by PCP Capital Partners LLP and PCP International Finance Limited. This case relates to the BCS capital raising in November 2008. BCS references damages of up to approximately £819m (source: BCS FY20 results announcement, page 7), and a ruling is imminent.

Bad Debts - Large Provisions Booked in FY20

Normalized earnings form the foundation of my investment decisions. In regard to impairment charges, or bad and doubtful debts "BDD", this approach directs analysis towards an average "through the cycle" expected BDD charge, rather than attempting to fine-tune the actual BDD expected in the next reporting period. Therefore, as a general rule, I don't try to forecast near-term BDD outcomes. (An important exception to this general rule is when a bank is at risk of needing to issue equity in order to meet regulatory capital requirements.)

The framework that I use for normalized BDD is simple, but robust. It is based upon a weighted average calculation of loss rate expectations across the different segments of the loan book (e.g. mortgages, credit cards, etc.). I use historical loss rate assumptions, which tend to be slightly on the conservative side (i.e. higher loss rates). For BCS, my BDD framework currently points to a normalized loan loss rate of 63bp pa.

The FY20 BDD charge of £4,838m is ~2.1x my estimated normalized BDD charge of £2,266m. For comparison, the BDD charge for FY19 was £1,912m. Clearly then, the FY20 BDD charge was unusually high. This does not, however, imply that the BDD charge was "too high" - the hefty provisions that BCS has booked in FY20 may be fully utilised once government COVID-19 support packages for businesses and individuals drop away.

As of FY20, BCS holds a BDD provision, or impairment allowance, of £9,399m - up from £6,630m as of 31 December 2019. On my estimates, BCS holds a BDD provision at FY20 of around 4.1x the normal level of BDD that it would expect to incur in a single "average" year.

Source: BCS FY2020 results presentation, slide 16

BCS has based its BDD provisions on the economic forecasts shown above. If you think that these economic forecasts are about right, or perhaps even pessimistic, then you can justify feeling relaxed on the BDD risk. If you think that GDP and unemployment outcomes are going to be materially worse than BCS has allowed for, then you should make an adjustment for that downside in your valuation of the bank.

A final interesting point on BDD relates to the use of "management adjustments". Models that banks use to derive BDD provisions are highly sophisticated, but they do not always fully allow for the uncertainties that the bank may be facing. Although accounting requirements are quite prescriptive in terms of BDD provisioning, management teams do have the ability to load in additional provisions, sometimes referred to as overlays or management adjustments.

At FY20, BCS has made a very large management adjustment - being £1,388m (or 14.8%) of the total BDD provision of £9,399m. It is impossible to confidently assess exactly how conservative BCS has been with this management adjustment, but I am inclined to conclude that any "safety buffer" over 10% is a healthy margin for error. At 14.8%, management appears to have taken a prudent stance.

Normalized Earnings

For valuation purposes, I generally rely upon an assessment of normalized earnings. Essentially, my goal is to arrive at a point-in-time estimate of how I expect the company to perform on a "through-the-cycle" or "sustainable earnings" basis.

Starting from the FY20 result, arriving at an assessment of normalized earnings for BCS is an arduous process. The impact of COVID-19, and the shift to a near-zero interest rate environment, make FY20 a poor guide for normalized earnings. Often, faced with such a scenario, we can look back at the previous year (FY19), and use this as a basis from which to make sensible estimates. However, I would argue that FY19 is no longer particularly informative in this regard, primarily due to the dramatically changed interest rate environment. A final factor that adds to the difficulty of assessing normalized earnings for BCS is the relative complexity of the business. From a business quality and robustness perspective, diversification of income streams is a positive for BCS, but this organisational complexity makes the task of normalized earnings assessment quite challenging.

In Table 3 below, I show reported profit and RoNTA for FY19 and FY20. In the column to the right, I show my estimate of normalized earnings and the implied RoNTA.

Table 3:

Source: Author's calculations based on BCS financial reports.

Detailed estimates and calculations sit behind this estimate of normalized earnings. In the interest of keeping this note relatively brief, I will not go deeply into each line item. Instead, I comment below on some of the factors that influence how the actual FY20 result translates to the normalized profit outcome.

Factors that increase profit relative to FY20:

BDD. Normalized BDD is much lower than FY20 BDD.

Loan growth. I have made allowance for relatively robust levels of loan book growth, including a substantial bounce back for credit cards and unsecured lending.

COVID-19 fee waivers. FY20 income was reduced due to customer fee waivers. I have assumed that these fees are reinstated in my normalization calculation.

Corporate lending income within CIB. This line item was weak in FY20, and I have allowed for a return to historical levels of income.

Head Office expenses. I assume a reduction in Head Office expenses.

UK bank levy. I allow for a reduction in the cost of the UK bank levy, broadly in line with the consensus numbers published by BCS in February 2021.

Factors that decrease profit relative to FY20:

Currency movements. GBP has strengthened against the USD and EUR, with USD being the more important exposure. I use the current spot rate of ~1.37 for GBPUSD, which compares against the FY20 actual average rate of 1.28. This affects both income and expense items, but the net effect on profit is negative.

Barclays UK NIM. I have assumed a NIM for Barclays UK of 2.45%. Management guidance for Barclays UK FY21 NIM is 2.40%. My assumption allows for improved outcomes due to upward interest rate movements relative to management guidance. Barclays UK FY20 NIM was 2.61%.

Trading income within CIB. As noted above, the contribution from Markets and banking fee income within CIB was extremely strong in FY20. I have assumed a lower earnings contribution.

Litigation and conduct charges. FY20 litigation and conduct charges were low relative to prior periods. I assume a higher level of normal expense.

What Does This Imply for Valuation & Upside?

Broadly speaking, I see banks as fair value or a "hold" on a normalized PE multiple in the range of 11x to 12x. Based upon my estimates outlined above, and as set out in Table 4, at £1.857 per share (LSE close 09 April 2021), BCS is trading on a normalized PE multiple of 12.9x.

Ordinarily, I would be inclined to apply a rating of Reduce/Sell for a bank with a normalized PE multiple of 12.9x. However, I am mindful of two considerations - a) the abnormally high level of uncertainty regarding BCS's future profitability, and b) the potential for upward movements in interest rates to improve earnings. On balance, I am inclined to maintain my previous rating of Neutral for BCS.

Table 4:

Source: Author's calculations

RoNTA Analysis

Refer to my previous note on Seeking Alpha for a detailed discussion regarding the use of return on NTA as a metric for considering the value upside for BCS.

Note: NTA = net tangible assets, which may also be referred to as TNAV = tangible net asset value. RoNTA = return on NTA.

The simple idea is that if BCS is able to drive RoNTA higher, and up towards its cost of equity "CoE", the share price should revert to somewhere close to NTA. At the time of writing, BCS last traded at £1.857 (UK market close 09 April 2021). The FY20 reported NTA per share was £2.69. Under this scenario, if the share price reverts to NTA, this implies potential upside of approximately 45%.

BCS has a target of achieving a RoNTA of >10% "over time", and of achieving a "meaningful year on year improvement in 2021", as per slide 9 of the FY20 results presentation. It must be said that a meaningful year on year improvement is not a particularly high bar when the FY20 starting point was a RoNTA of 3.2%.

Using the normalized earnings analysis above, I arrive at a normalized RoNTA for BCS of around 5.2%. If we assume a CoE of 10%, my general rule of thumb points to a theoretical Price:NTA multiple for BCS of around 0.57x. At the time of the FY20 profit announcement, BCS was trading at close to this level (0.55x). Taking the last reported NTA per share of £2.69, the 09 April 2021 market close price of £1.857 implies a Price:NTA multiple of 0.69x.

Using this RoNTA framework and an assumed CoE of 10%, BCS therefore looks to be overpriced at present. If we assume that there has been a structural, lasting downward shift in CoE to say 9%, I'd be inclined to push up the theoretical P:NTA multiple for BCS to around 0.67x. On this basis, BCS looks fairly priced.

Clearly, if BCS is able to achieve a RoNTA of >10%, there is very significant upside in the share price. I would not rule out the possibility of BCS eventually achieving this RoNTA target - but I think that it is a long-term and rather uncertain ambition.

Risks - BDD, Further Lockdowns, CIB, interest rates

Uncertainty regarding the near-term outlook for BDD provisions provides both upside and downside risk. The very large FY20 "management adjustment", which added provisions of £1,388m, leads me to believe that BCS may actually be holding excess BDD provisions, and so I conclude that this is an upside risk item.

The UK is making good progress with the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, and a path back to normality and a fully re-opened economy is now visible. And yet, variants that are resistant to current vaccines remain a material threat. I do not think that we can categorically dismiss the possibility that the UK will experience further lockdown restrictions at some point in the second half of 2021.

After a very strong result from the CIB division in FY20, there is a risk that the division's contribution to FY21E earnings could reduce. My normalized earnings framework makes an allowance for this risk.

An upward movement in interest rates will provide a boost to net interest income for BCS. The bank's modelling suggests that the benefit to earnings from higher interest rates would feed though over time, rather than in an upfront manner. In contrast, a downward movement in interest rates would cause a fall in net interest income. On balance, given that the prospects of negative interest rates have diminished, my view is that interest rates are an upside risk item for BCS.

Conclusion

BCS spent many years tackling organisational complexity and legacy litigation and conduct issues. I think that the FY20 result demonstrates that the group is in good shape, and that the business is deserving of a "high quality" label. I like the diversification that an investment in BCS delivers.

But my fundamental opinion on an individual stock ultimately comes down to absolute valuation. At £1.857 per share, I cannot get overly excited about the prospects for future excess returns from BCS. I therefore continue to rate BCS as Neutral/Hold.

Given the current downside sensitivity of equity markets to upward bond yield movements, exposure to banks that are leveraged to increasing interest rates may still be a sensible play as part of a diversified portfolio of equities.