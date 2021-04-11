10 Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2021

Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of dividend growth [DG] stocks in Dividend Radar and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To compile this month's candidates, I considered stocks in the Defensive sectors (Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Utilities) with favorable valuations based on my recently adopted quality/valuation screen.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated April 9, 2021) contains 762 stocks but only 140 are stocks in the Defensive sectors. Here is my quality/valuation screen:

Rating Quality Scores Valuation Exceptional 25 Allow a premium of up to 10% Excellent 23-24 Allow a premium of up to 5% Fine 19-22 Require fair value or below Decent 15-18 Require a discount of at least 10%

In my view, stocks passing this screen have favorable valuations. I'm willing to pay premium prices for stocks with Exceptional or Excellent ratings. Only 25 of the Defensive sector stocks in Dividend Radar pass my quality/valuation screen. The markets are trading in record territory, so it is unsurprising that so few stocks have favorable valuations!

I ranked the 25 candidates and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. To rank candidates, I sort them in descending order based on quality scores (as determined using DVK Quality Snapshots). There are many ties, so I break them using the following metrics, in turn:

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

I rarely need to use the dividend yield to break ties.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for April

Here are this month's 10 top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

I own all but one of the top-ranked DG stocks in my DivGro portfolio. The following company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

2. Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

MRK is a global health care company. Known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, MRK offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

3. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care, and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

4. Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

5. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular products. LLY was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP, and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

7. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

CL is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal, and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

8. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

10. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops, and manufactures healthcare products. PFE offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, serving wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers.

Please note that the top 10 DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including the dividend increase streak (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), as well as the CDN.

I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as my fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

My fair value estimates are derived from fair value estimates and price targets available at several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Dividend Radar. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Source: Created by the author. Includes data sourced from Dividend Radar.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care 2 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Health Care 3 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Consumer Staples 4 Medtronic plc (MDT) Health Care 5 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Health Care 6 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Consumer Staples 7 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Consumer Staples 8 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Health Care 9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Health Care 10 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Health Care

The CDN column is calculated by summing a stock's current yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate. I color-code the CDN according to the likelihood of generating annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. Green CDNs are favorable and yellow CDNs are somewhat favorable.

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top 10 DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. It is noteworthy that the 10 top-ranked stocks for April, as a group, did not drop as much as the broader market in late February/early March 2020. This indicates that the group has a low beta, which is confirmed in the ranking table on the right.

The best performers over the trailing 5 years are UNH and LLY:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

I own all these stocks with the exception of Eli Lilly and Colgate-Palmolive.

To add a new position to DivGro, I prefer to see a favorable CDN. Looking at their CDN in the table above, LLY has a CDN of 11 (color-coded yellow) and CL has a CDN of 5 (color-coded red). This indicates that LLY is less likely, and CL is unlikely, to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

Therefore, I'm not interested in adding LLY and CL to my DivGro portfolio at this time.

Only UnitedHealth Group offers a favorable CDN (color-coded green), afforded by its impressive 5-year DGR of 20%. Given that UNH delivered the top total performance over the past five years, let's see what the stock's prospects are by considering its earnings estimates:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

UNH's earnings growth is impressive and the estimates for FY 2021 and beyond look promising. Likewise, UNH's dividend growth history looks impressive and I'm hoping for continued double-digit percentage increases going forward!

I need to add about 20 UNH shares to my portfolio to turn my position into a full position, and I'm planning on doing so soon.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked Defensive stocks trading at favorable valuations. My recently adopted quality/valuation screen allows some leeway when looking at the valuation of high-quality stocks. For high-quality stocks rated Exceptional, I'm willing to pay up to 10% above my fair value estimate. Likewise, for high-quality stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my fair value estimate.

I think UNH is worth considering, and I'm planning to add 20 shares to my current position soon.

Since there are no Utilities Sector stocks in the top 10, as a bonus, here are the stocks ranked 11-20:

Source: Created by the author. Includes data sourced from Dividend Radar.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 11 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Health Care 12 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Health Care 13 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Health Care 14 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Consumer Staples 15 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Utilities 16 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Health Care 17 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Consumer Staples 18 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Utilities 19 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Utilities 20 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Consumer Staples

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!