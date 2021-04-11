Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Apparently heedless of the pandemic-related challenges that wiped out 30% of its market capitalization more than a year ago, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is trading stronger than ever at near all-time highs of over $120 as of this writing. Despite the misses on both lines for Q4-20, the stock appears aggressively resilient to ongoing headwinds. Its performance over the second half of FY-20 has been admirable, to say the least, but it is the forward indicators that give cause for celebration.

Thesis: HLT is a solid stock to consider for the long-term due to careful cash management and ongoing infrastructure investments, among other reasons. The factors outlined in this article put Hilton in a position of strong future growth, even as the effects of the pandemic still bear heavily on its top and bottom-line numbers.

A Question of Perspective

There's little doubt that FY-20 numbers are terrifying to look at if you're an investor in HLT. At first glance, they look abysmal and in line with what you might expect during a catastrophe of this nature. The hospitality industry was among the first to bear the brunt of the pandemic, along with related sectors such as travel and tourism.

Source: 10-K Filing for FY-20

For Hilton, the effect was swift and severe: Q2-20 was fully impacted by facility closures and travel restrictions, with revenue declining to $564 million from the year-ago figure of nearly $2.5 billion - a drop of 77%. The full effect: three consecutive quarters (Q2, Q3, and Q4-20) of YoY declines following an already-weak first quarter resulted in a 55% revenue drop and earnings going from $3.04 (adjusted diluted) to -$2.56.

The underlying metrics tell us why: system-wide occupancy was down by 35%, ADR or average daily rate was down by 20%, and revenue per available room or RevPAR was down by nearly 60%, all for FY-20 over FY-19.

But then, there's a matter of perspective.

The main challenge in the hospitality industry is that revenues are cyclical and seasonal, while expenses are largely fixed throughout the year. Nevertheless, if you look at the company's operating expenses through the last three quarters, you'll note that management has tightened its belt to a great extent. Total operating expenses were reported at $333 million, $224 million, and $140 million for Q2, Q3, and Q4-20, respectively, and a portion of that cost reduction was the result of SG&A being cut by 43% and 36% in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

This build-up of momentum in operational efficiencies has allowed Hilton to control the bleed at the bottom, posting a net loss of $720 million for the full year.

It's a matter of perspective. When you take the overall hit to the top line in the context of operational efficiencies and the effect of prudent cash management, you can see that management has done an exemplary job of stemming bottom-line losses and shoring up its cash position. It should - and could - have been much worse.

Speaking of cash, the next logical aspect to look at is the company's financial position in the context of how that impacts its capital allocation strategy moving forward.

Financial Position

At the end of FY-19, the company had about $8 billion in long-term debt and a liquidity position of about $1.8 billion. A year later, at December 31, 2020, the company reported having $10.6 billion in long-term debt and a liquidity position of nearly $3.3 billion. The additional liquidity is a precautionary measure that allowed and will allow Hilton to keep investing in portfolio growth (property and equipment CAPEX of $46 million), albeit at lower levels than prior years.

Source: FY-20 Earnings Report - 10-K

It also allowed the company to pay down older debt while issuing new debt. As a result, debt maturities now have a weighted average of 7.2 years and the weighted average cost of debt is down to 3.6% as of February 2021. In a sense, the company is in a financially more secure position now despite the higher debt level, and that's a very prudent move. It will allow management to continue investing in growth, and it opens the door to a possible resumption of share repurchases and dividend payouts that were suspended at the end of Q1-20.

But that's not the only reason for the company's optimism. There are other tangible indicators that point to Hilton performing at a better-than-average level.

For instance, occupancy estimates peg H1-21 levels at around 44.4%, while Hilton recorded "112 million members who accounted for approximately 60% of system-wide occupancy" for Q4-20 for its Hilton Honors loyalty program members. That's already higher than the 55.7% average occupancy rate estimated for H2-21, indicating that Hilton is ahead of the curve on that metric, at least in regard to its Honors members. It's also important to note that membership has grown from 103 million at the end of FY-19 to the current 112 million, a growth rate of nearly 9% during a period where demand levels have been at historical lows. Overall occupancy remained at around 40% for FY-20 but the momentum of higher occupancy rates from Honors members should help boost numbers for FY-21.

Another area where Hilton exceeds expectations is unit growth. While projections from the CBRE report I cited above estimated hotel supply increases at 1.8% for 2020 and 1.4% for 2021, Hilton saw a 5.1% unit growth rate for 2020 and expects to be in the 4% to 5% range over the next two years or more.

There are also other trends that point to a faster-than-average recovery for HLT:

Sequential improvements in business transient bookings in Q1-21 on a YTD basis

Extension of 2020 negotiated rates into 2021 for large corporate accounts

A sequential increase in group demand at the front end of Q1-21

Several new openings planned for FY-21 in Mexico, Portugal, Bali, Seychelles, and other markets

Investor's Angle

The points discussed above project Hilton as a resilient company in the face of the worst declines in demand in its 100-year-plus history. My assumption is that investors are well aware of this resilience, which is a plausible explanation for why the stock has recovered to pre-COVID levels and is now trading at a 120% premium to the lows set during March of 2020. On a YTD basis alone the stock is up by 16%, and part of that optimism clearly came from the Annual Earnings Report for FY-20 and the company's forward expectations.

From a valuation viewpoint, the reluctance of the market to punish the stock despite a "soft Q4" has resulted in its valuation multiples remaining at high levels. Again, in perspective, the stock is not expensive despite what the high multiples indicate - at least, not on a relative basis.

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, HLT is actually trading cheaper than its peers in terms of the forward earnings multiple, and this despite having strong profitability metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To summarize, my investment thesis is based on the following points:

Excellent cash management and cost control over the pandemic period will serve the company well through FY-21, yielding rapid margin expansion once top-line recovery is achieved.

The growth in units represents astute planning for the pent-up demand from consumers that will likely surge when normalcy returns.

Recent trends in bookings and loyalty program member occupancy rates show underlying momentum that will yield near- to medium-term results.

The current cash position could allow the company to resume its share repurchase program - the $2.2 billion remaining in authorization is still in place - and its quarterly dividend once top-line recovery is achieved, although nothing has been said to that effect.

The stock is cheaper than some of its peers on a price to forward earnings basis.

If you're getting in now, remember that this is a long-term holding with the prospect of a strong total return on your investment. The stock has appreciated by over 210% in the last five years, and the momentum in growth and expansion has set the tone for it to grow even further over the next decade. Even in the short-term and despite the demand headwinds and high valuation multiples, Street analysts have a consensus rating of Overweight. Longer-term, there's likely to be a strong upside from the planning and investments that have been and will be done in FY-20 and FY-21. The company is clearly gearing up for strong demand that will eventually come and investing now will mean getting in ahead of the pack and maximizing your return.

The risk, of course, is obvious, and that is a prolonged period of suppressed demand due to the varying infection and vaccination rates across HLT's markets. Full recovery may only come at the back end of 2022 or even later, according to assessments from industry sources, which is why Hilton's cash position is critical at this point. With adequate liquidity now at its disposal, the company will be able to withstand continued but diminishing losses and negative revenue growth until recovery to pre-pandemic levels is achieved. Several indicators point to strong pent-up demand waiting in the wings, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings is well-prepared to take advantage of it when it finally comes.