Introduction

I am always looking for dividend growth companies that can fit my portfolio. Sometimes I add to the existing positions. Lately, I bought shares in two companies in the technology sector: Microsoft (MSFT), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). Microsoft has been a new investment for me, after staying on the fence for too long, and Cisco is an addition to an existing position.

I increased my exposure to the technology sector lately, as the sector is still growing, yet more and more companies within the sector offer dividends. Cisco has been one of my oldest position in the IT business, and in this article, I will share my analysis that convinced me to add more to the position.

I will analyze the company using the graph below which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth companies. I use the same methodology so I can compare between similar investments. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks and try to determine whether it's a good company and a good investment.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Cisco Systems designs manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and store data.

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

Revenues have been growing in the last decade pretty slowly, and this is why the company is working on a transition. The company's revenues grew in the last decade at a CAGR of roughly 1%, and the company is working on increasing the pace. Analysts covering the company expect that low to mid-single digits growth rate will be maintained in the medium term, as the company is changing its business model in the long term.

Data by YCharts

EPS has been growing at an even faster pace. The company's EPS grew in mid to high single digits in the last decade. It was fueled by top-line growth, margin expansion, and buybacks. Moreover, the company is expected to maintain a growth rate of around 5%, and while it doesn't sound too impressive, the management is working on a transition that will make Cisco a leaner and faster-growing company.

The dividend is another key reason to invest in Cisco. It allows you to expose yourself to the technology sector and get paid cash for it. The company has intimated a dividend almost a decade ago and has been increasing it every year since then. Dividend growth has slowed down despite the company's safe payment as the company is focusing its cash flow on investments and transitioning the business. Still, the dividend yield is almost 3%, and it is a very safe payment as the company pays only 60% of its GAAP earnings and 45% of its non-GAAP earnings.

Data by YCharts

Shares outstanding have been decreasing in the last decade significantly and at an even faster pace in the last three years. The company has been using excess cash to buy back its shares. I find it to be a good strategy as the company has practically no debt, and after investing in the business and paying dividends, share repurchases are a wise way to supplement the total returns.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's forward P/E is 16. This is higher than it used to be in the last year due to the pandemic. However, I believe that the valuation is justified. The company is transitioning indeed, but I have confidence as key people in the company like its CFO have experience in similar transitions. Therefore, I believe that paying 16 times earnings to a company that grows and pays dividends is justified, especially when we take into account the upside of a successful transition.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs shows a similar story. The company is growing slower than it used to in the past two decades, but its valuation is also significantly lower. I believe that if the company manages to capture some of the growth in its businesses, it will be able to enjoy multiple expansions in the long-term, and therefore investors will enjoy better valuation, dividend, and price appreciation.

(Source: fastgraphs.com)

The company has a very decent combination of fundamentals and valuation. The current valuation of 16 times 2021 earnings fits a company that is growing at mid-single digits. Besides, the company is also paying a decent dividend, and buying back its shares. Therefore, I find it an interesting investment, especially if the company can accelerate the growth rate in the future.

Opportunities

The balance sheet is a critical growth opportunity for Cisco. The company is in the middle of a transformation, and it's a long process that requires flexibility. As the graph below shows, Cisco has more than enough liquidity and almost no net debt. The current leverage and the access to debt markets if needed put Cisco in a very good position as it can grow and invest even if the transformation is taking longer than anticipated.

Data by YCharts

Transformation is the company's major growth prospect. Cisco is a veteran in the technology sector. However, it has to adapt to the current world and business models. The company as explained by the CEO in the quote below from the company's earnings conference call is shifting its business towards a recurring revenues business based on subscriptions. Also, the company is investing in growth prospects mainly cloud, 5G, and wireless.

The transformation of our business to more software and subscriptions continues to show great progress, as we achieved $3.6 billion in software revenue, with 76% of our software revenue sold as a subscription. We also saw our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in our deferred product revenue. We continue to accelerate our pace of innovation, delivering unique solutions and digital capabilities as we invest in flexible consumption models. I am confident in our ability to capture the long-term opportunities ahead in areas such as Cloud, 400 gig, 5G, Security, hybrid work and next-generation application

Cloud is a major growth platform as the company's CEO stated in the latest earnings conference call. The growth in cloud business will support the company's clients and Meraki specifically is expected to support the company's growth in the long-term as it allows the company to offer a competitive value proposition that combines the company's current strengths with the world of cloud computing.

Over the past year, our customers have relied on our innovation to accelerate their digital and cloud capabilities while protecting them from an expanding threat environment. In my numerous conversations with customers, it is clear that our technology will be a powerful engine for their recovery and growth as their technology needs continue to evolve at a rapid pace.

Risks

Execution risk is a risk. The thesis of investing in Cisco right now relies on the company completing its transition in the coming several years. If the transition will take longer, and investors will deal with slow growth for longer, other investments might be better at this moment. Therefore, a significant problem in the execution might make the margin of safety insufficient.

The long-term risk is the IBMization of Cisco. IBM was also focused on hardware and started transitioning to software, cloud, and subscriptions. However, IBM's transition is a never-ending story and EPS growth is still uncertain as earnings are still significantly lower than they were in 2015. So far Cisco keeps growing, but a prolonged transition without success in achieving growth is a risk especially as transitions are complicated processes.

Competition is another major risk. Take a look at the cloud market. Cisco believes that due to its experience with cybersecurity it will have an advantage and added value to clients. However, the market is occupied by very big players, and the competition with giants like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Salesforce (CRM), can be hard and challenging.

Conclusions

Cisco a good company, and there is no doubt about it. The company has strong fundamentals, with steady top and bottom lines growth. Also, the valuation is fair, and the company has a good path for growth if its transformation is successful. The risks that investors face are connected to the success of the transformation and should be taken into account.

I am bullish on Cisco when I look at it long-term. I don't think that they will necessarily beat the index in 2021. A successful transformation however will expand the multiples and accelerate bottom-line growth, and therefore, I believe that a long-term investment should be considered. However, if you believe that the transformation will fail, you should avoid the shares of Cisco.