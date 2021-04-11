Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The consumer discretionary sector has been one of the biggest winners since the market sell-off last March due to the global pandemic. Yes, it would be hard to argue that the sector isn't fully-valued or even overvalued. However, for investors holding the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR), I certainly would not jump ship. That's because many of VCR's top holdings, including Amazon, are likely to do very well for many years to come. For those investors who want a well-diversified portfolio and do not yet have an allocation to consumer discretionary sector, VCR is an excellent choice due to its portfolio composition and the very low expense ratio (0.10%). That said, given the market is at or near all-time highs, I don't advise establishing a full-allocation all at once. Instead, investors should consider scaling into VCR over a period of weeks - or even months or years - in order to take advantage of occasional market downturns.

Investment Rationale

Ironically given the economic turmoil brought on by the global pandemic, the consumer discretionary sector has been an all-star performer as compared to the overall market. E-commerce and home-improvement stores have thrived, as have companies that have successfully made the transition to digital commerce and improved take-out efficiency.

The chart below compares the consumer discretionary sector, represented by VCR and the SPDR S&P Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY), against the broad market averages like the SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY), SPDR DJIA ETF (DIA), and the Invesco NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ) over the past five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

As can be seen from the graphic, the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF not only significantly outperformed the S&P500 and DJIA, but it also outperformed its direct SPDR XLY peer as well. However, note the triple Q's outperformed VCR by ~50 percentage points over the past five years (yet another reason to maintain a well-diversified portfolio).

Some investors might view this chart and say, OK, it's time to bail - the consumer discretionary sector is ripe for a correction. And that may be true. However, if there is a big correction in the consumer discretionary sector, I would argue such a correction would also hit the entire market and certainly the broad indexes. So the real question is: will VCR continue to outperform the broad market averages?

Read on to see why I think VCR is positioned to continue to outperform.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF are shown below:

Source: Vanguard VCR ETF Webpage

As can be seen in the graphic, the top-10 equate to what I would characterize as a very concentrated portfolio weight of 54.6%. That is primarily due to a 22.2% weighting in #1 holding Amazon (AMZN) and outsized weightings in #2 and #3 holdings Tesla (TSLA) and Home Depot (HD), respectively. These three holdings equate to 37.6% of the entire portfolio. That being the case, let's take a closer look at each of these companies.

All investors are aware that Amazon has been a prime beneficiary (pun intended) of the work/school/live at home world brought on by the global pandemic. But many investors aren't familiar with just how profitable Amazon has become - even as it continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to grow. As I pointed out in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), Amazon's Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report was very bullish:

FY20 Net Sales of $386.1 billion was up 38% yoy.

FY20 Net Income of $23.1 billion ($41.83/share) was up 82% on a per-share basis.

FY20 Operating cash-flow of $66.1 billion was up 72% yoy.

FY20 Free-cash-flow of $31 billion equates to ~$60/share based on 518 million shares outstanding.

The AWS cloud segment, its most profitable, grew operating income by 47.1% yoy to $13.53 billion.

So with Amazon, investors not only get an e-commerce retail juggernaut, but they also get arguably the best cloud-computing operator as well. Also, as the chart below shows, since breaking through the $3,000 level in July of last year Amazon has been stuck in a range of $3,000-$3,400 for over eight months:





However, I would argue the stock held-up pretty well given the recent market rotation out of growth and into "value". That's likely because - as I pointed out in my OGIG article - I see lots of "value" in $60/share of FCF generation in a single quarter. Also, in the chart above notice that just over the past month Amazon has jumped-up ~10%. One reason is likely investor relief that Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Alabama voted against forming a union. From my perspective, the primary threat here wasn't higher wages - Amazon already pays minimum of $15 per hour - it was the potential for strikes and work stoppages that could have threatened AMZN's reputation for fast deliveries.

Expect another excellent earnings report from AMZN toward the end of this month. Meantime, the stock is arguably expensive with a forward P/E=71x and a market-cap of $1.7 trillion. However, given the growth opportunities in the international and cloud-computing markets, and the demonstrated "value" metrics presented earlier, I don't find the current valuation overly expensive. Indeed, Morningstar has a $4,000 price target on Amazon, that's up 18.6% as compared to Friday's closing price.

The #2 holding in VCR is Tesla with a 9.8% weight. Tesla is well-covered on Seeking Alpha, and as investors know the company's plant in China has been a huge success story. However, the company also has two new plants currently under construction - one in Germany and one in Austin, TX. These will improve the company's presence in Europe as well as significantly boost production levels.

Car and Driver magazine recently reported that Tesla recently dropped its prices on its two lowest-cost models:

Tesla has reduced its starting prices for the Standard Range versions of its two lowest-cost models, the Model 3 and Model Y, with the new prices appearing on Tesla's website today. The Model 3 now starts at $38,190, a drop of $1000 from the previous starting price of $39,190. The Standard Range Model Y experienced a deeper $2000 cut in price and currently starts at $41,190 versus the previous price point of $43,190.

While some investors may view this as an acknowledgement that competition from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and the Chevy (GM) Volt EV are eating into Tesla's margins, I view it somewhat differently. Tesla is generally viewed as holding a substantial lead in battery technology. The company's ability to reduce prices puts pressure on every up-and-coming EV maker because they have neither the technology nor the scale to compete with Tesla on the biggest factor when it comes to building EVs: the battery pack. That's one reason ARK Invest has a $3,000 price target for Tesla in 2025.

President Biden's recently proposed American Jobs Plan ("AJP") has targeted the CleanTech and CleanEnergy sectors for infrastructure spending. According to the AJP FactSheet put out by the White House, the bill has $300+ billion ear-marked for CleanTech, CleanEnergy, and related infrastructure with Biden "proposing a $174 billion investment to win the EV market." Just having EV charging stations built-out across the United States would certainly be a positive tailwind for Tesla moving forward. Increased EV rebates would also be another obvious tailwind for Tesla.

Meantime, the Model S "Plaid" is being marketed as the "highest performing sedan ever built" and can go from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds:

Source: Tesla

VCR's #3 holding is Home Depot. Home Depot has benefited from consumers spending so much time at home during the pandemic and as a result wanting to improve their living environment via DIY home improvement projects. The stock is up 58% over the past year, but Evercore says the numbers "support more upside than downside".

HD currently trades with a forward P/E= 25x has beat consensus EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund also has consumer favorites like Nike (NKE), McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX). Nike has taken advantage of the global pandemic to greatly improve its online presence while MCD and SBUX have much improved their operations via improved digitization and their take-out and pick-up efficiency.

The bottom line: US GDP is expected to grow 7.9% this year due to strong government stimulus plans and the opening up of the economy due to the Biden administration's success with the vaccine roll-out. The growth will be led by consumer spending - with many of the companies held in the VCR ETF being direct beneficiaries of that spending.

ETF Basics

The following metrics come from the Vanguard VCR ETF Webpage:

Expense Ratio: 0.10%

AUM: $5.8 billion

Number of Stocks: 298

10-year Average Annual Return: 18.3%

P/E Ratio: 36.7x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 6.9x

Foreign Holdings: 0%

As typical with Vanguard funds, the 0.10% expense ratio is very attractive. However, and as mentioned earlier, investors can see by the P/E and price-to-book ratio, but historical measures this ETF is "expensive". That said, the long-term 10-year average annual return is very attractive and VCR's large size likely would not pose significant liquidity issues even during a big market correction.

Risks

The risks of investing in consumer discretionaries at this point in the market cycle are relatively obvious: the market is at or near all-time highs and could undergo a significant correction at any time.

Meanwhile, variants of the covid-19 virus are popping up in states like Michigan where infection rates are soaring and out-of-control. Polls still show that a significant number of republicans in states like California and Texas will refuse to take the vaccine:

In Texas, 59% of Republicans either said they are reluctant to get the vaccine or would refuse it outright, according to the February University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Source: Texas Tribune

As a result, covid-19 could keep rippling through the US population for years to come and continue to have a negative effect on the US economy and on the companies held in the VCR ETF.

Higher interest rates and higher inflation could eat at consumer pocket-books and negative affect consumer spending.

Summary & Conclusion

The Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has been on a roll over the last five years and has significantly outperformed the S&P500 and the DJIA. Yet as a result, the fund is arguably expensive and even over-valued. However, part of the reason it is expensive and over-valued is because of its big 22% weighting in Amazon, which as noted earlier has a forward P/E=71x. That said, I pointed out several reasons why I find a lot of value in Amazon given its fast growing and very profitable cloud-computing segment, its ability to generate $60/share in FCF in a single quarter, and the company's growth opportunities in the international market and the cloud.

Bottom line: I still find VCR an attractive risk/reward proposition. And while I would not advise new investors to establish a full-allocation at current market levels, investors that have no exposure to the sector and want to construct a well-diversified portfolio, should consider scaling into the VCR ETF over time.