The thesis

Despite seeing an earnings beat in its first quarter, Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:QCOM) stock fell more than 10% after the chip-maker reported financial results. It has since been trailing the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), after the trend reversal in February.

The reason appears to be more related to chip supply constraints hampering sales growth. Now, while the chip shortage is widespread, not all smartphone chip specialists have been impacted in the same way. Also, Qualcomm is supposed to be "well above the industry's average" according to a report in Supply Chain World, despite depending entirely on third-party providers for the manufacturing of its integrated circuit products.

The supply chain

Like most players in the industry, except Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) Qualcomm is a fabless play and outsources its chip production to companies like Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). But these foundry plays were surprised by the strength of the recovery in demand for semiconductors across many industries, after the initially negative impact of COVID-19.

This is explained by the pandemic, with its social distancing measures, initially reorienting the market towards the supply of computer chips in response to work-from-home. This had been at the expense of automotive components. Now, with vaccination campaigns and signs of recovery, there have been massive orders, creating a bottleneck among outsourced chip factories. Other reasons are the years-long trade war with China and acceleration of bookings for early deliveries by customers foreseeing a supply crunch and attempting to build buffers.

With factories working at 100% capacity, this pressure on semiconductor production should be short-lived and normalization is expected for the second half of 2021. However, this should slow down the short-term financial performance of the 5G chip play. Furthermore, the consequences of this component crisis have led Apple (AAPL) to report that sales of its iPhone 12 were hampered while automaker General Motors (GM) will reduce production at several sites.

On the other hand, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which I covered last month, had already foreseen supply chain challenges in their Q2-2020 earnings call, in the middle of last year. Consequently, the company has been extending lead times across its product portfolio, as customer demand continued to increase. Its executives also put in place a rigorous and thorough process of carefully reviewing its backlog as from May 2020. The process involved identification of real end-user demand and aligning the supply chain to more closely matching actual consumption.

As a result, Broadcom "did a very good job of balancing demand and supply" with the company being praised on their success by analysts at JPMorgan (JPM), who see the strong bookings and backlog as being reflective of the demand environment.

The fact that Broadcom has a better supply chain management is in some way reflected in its much higher gross margins compared to its peer.

Now, a more efficient supply chain enabled by timely orders allows for lower-priced suppliers and cheaper raw materials. This reduces the cost of goods sold and conversely increases gross profits. At this stage, it must also be mentioned that Broadcom generates one-third of revenues from software, normally synonymous of better gross margins.

Drilling further, it is Qualcomm which has a higher EBIT (operational profit) margins. This means that the company is making relatively lower operational expenses despite spending heavily in research, one of the hallmarks of semis plays trying to gain ground in the booming chips market used in 5G smartphones.

The competition

Qualcomm rolled out a new category of radio frequency filters in 2018 based on the new ultraSAW technology, offering higher performance than other types of filters. In so doing, it became a strong contender to Broadcom's FBAR RF filter used in smartphones to clarify signals in higher frequency bands than SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave).

As a result of the roll-out, Qualcomm's RF business has been growing faster than Broadcom's. Currently, it is the latter's wireless business which generated more or $1.96 billion in the first quarter compared with Qualcomm's $1.06 billion. However, at a growth of 157 percent in Q1-2021, compared to the same period last year, or three times its rival, Qualcomm should capture about one-fifth of the $18-billion radio-frequency chip market by 2022, according to its own forecast made back in 2018. This means $3.6 billion in radio-frequency chip sales which would be significantly up from $2.36 billion during its fiscal 2020 and $1.48 billion during fiscal 2019.

As a result, the last reported quarter's revenues progressed by 62% when comparing with Q4-2019 with operating margins improving by 50%.

Continuing on a positive note for the RF business market capture, the executives are confident that they "are on our way to achieving that in an accelerated fashion versus the timeline which had been laid out".

For this matter, there is competition from the likes of Qorvo (QRVO), Skyworks (NASDAQ: SWKS), and others who sell BAW (Bulk Acoustic Wave) filters for sorting through signals at the higher frequency bands.

The company also faces tough competition from Taiwanese MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) in all-in-one (SoC) chips for entry and mid-range smartphones with the Taiwanese play becoming the biggest seller of smartphone chips in the third quarter of 2020.

MediaTek benefited not only from U.S. sanctions on Huawei and a favorable economic situation favoring cheaper devices in China and India but also made technological progress on its chips. Thus, it is now positioned as a credible alternative for many phone models.

This said, high-end smartphones and 5G remain the preserve of Qualcomm and the company is seeing traction in terms of premium segment gains with its modem chips having the ability to handle both sub-6 GHz bands and millimeter waves. This ability makes phones equipped with Qualcomm's gear usable across many geographies.

Interestingly, Qualcomm's operating margins are much better than the Taiwanese company, showing the advantages of focusing on the higher tier.

Still, Counterpoint Research expects a price war in 2021 between Qualcomm and MediaTek in the mid-range segment. The battle should be focused on the ability of the two manufacturers to offer SoCs for evermore affordable 5G smartphones.

As countermeasure, Qualcomm had already planned to integrate its 5G modems in the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Series and 7 Series SoCs (System on Chips) in 4G smartphones that sell for $200 -$400 after successfully powering the more expensive Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, with its flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Furthermore, it has long-term contracts for outsourced components with set pricing, which should make sure that despite the current imbalance in demand-supply, the company does not end up being charged higher, and in turn, negatively impacting cost of production.

Valuations and key takeaways

For now, Qualcomm is still superior in 5G. To substantiate, it had fitted 39% of 5G models sold around the world as at December 2020. Moreover, 17% of all smartphones sold during this period were compatible with 5G mobile networks. This progression will continue, especially with the advent of Apple in this segment. Exploring further, according to the International Data Corporation, Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 5G smartphone shipments should grow to 69% in 2025, up from 40% in 2021.

Therefore, the ingredients are present for Qualcomm to regain its first place in smartphone brand chipset shipments.

More important, the higher volumes produced should quell some of the risks of any price rise by TSMC impacting on the U.S. company's gross margins.

There is also an important positive constituted by the CHIPS for America Act, a move applauded by the Semiconductor Industry Association aimed at boosting local production and strengthening supply chains.

Also, while Qualcomm should see more traction in North America and Europe, a lot will also depend as to how the plan to equip lower-end phones with 5G modems will deliver in markets impacted by COVID-induced economic deprivation.

As for valuations, the market has already priced in Qualcomm's prodigious growth potential, with both the trailing and forward EV/Sales ratio being above the sector median.

With the earnings call coming on April 28 and the supply crunch expected to last till summer, there is a possibility of revenues still falling short of analysts' forecast. Thus, the stock could fall to the $135-$137 range, constituting an opportunity to buy. An upside to its January highs of $160-$165 remains feasible in the second half of 2021.

For shareholders, the dividend yield of 1.93% comes at a payout ratio of only 36.99%, and more important, it has been growing at 6.50% over the last five years.

Pursuing further, the company has a long-term licensing program in automotive telematics for 3G, 4G, now expanding to 5G licensing, as more fifth-generation wireless units hit the road. In this respect, 20 of the top 25 car manufacturers are using the cockpit platform, or Qualcomm's AI-based solution for the auto industry, with the company exhibiting a $8.3 billion backlog.

Moreover, it is unlikely that Qualcomm will revert back to foundry activities as its operations has been re-engineered around outsourcing, but the company should benefit from more sourcing options. Looking from the outsourcing angle, fabless plays are highly dependent on external foundries for capacity as when orders were cut or amended in the early days of the pandemic, they had to go at the back of the line.

Consequently, it is for the 5G chip leader to carry out structural changes to take advantage of government-led change in supply dynamics in view of more foundry capacity coming online in the U.S. In the meanwhile, it must be reviewing how it identifies real end-user demands and align the supply chain to more closely match actual consumption.